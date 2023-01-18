Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
The history behind an infamously tortured remake is infinitely more interesting than the movie itself
Hollywood history is littered with disastrous productions that suffer from turmoil at every turn, but few have experienced a more sustained barrage of bad luck than the infamous remake of The Island of Dr. Moreau, the 1996 version that marked the third live-action adaptation of H.G. Wells’ iconic sci-fi story.
Netflix thriller What Happened to Monday is being called one of the best movies people have seen
If you're looking for a good, old-fashioned thriller to sink your teeth into, then look no further than this Netflix sensation that fans are hailing as one of the 'best movies they've ever seen'. First released in 2017, What Happened to Monday is currently available to stream on the platform...
wegotthiscovered.com
Arguably Michael Bay’s most mind-numbingly awful actioner makes shock resurgence atop Netflix
There are few Hollywood directors out there who have been more consistently associated with mindless, trashy movies than Michael Bay. Mixing somewhat of an auteur vision with the flexibility to accommodate commercial filmmaking, you always know when you’re watching one of his films. While his early days saw some...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans have a suggestion to stop the never-ending deluge of inferior remakes to the classics
We may be in the age of superheroes in the world of cinema, but we’d be remiss to ignore the fact that we’re also waist-deep in remake culture. Indeed, Disney in particular seems to have taken a liking to cashing in on beloved IPs from years ago, such as The Lion King, Dumbo, and the upcoming The Little Mermaid.
The Worst Movies Ever Made, According to Letterboxd
Letterboxd, the indispensable social network for movies and movie lovers, contains over 775,000 different titles, a huge percentage of every film ever made over the course of the last 130+ years. The site is an enormous database. It does not evaluate rank or judge any of the movies. That task...
Clint Eastwood Said 1 John Wayne Performance Was ‘Brilliant’ Because ‘He Wasn’t Afraid to Play the Flat-Out Racism’
Western star Clint Eastwood once explained why John Wayne's fearlessness contributed to one of the most 'brilliant' performances of his career.
Nelly Twitches Bizarrely While Performing On Stage, Worries Fans
Nelly had a bizarre moment on stage, and it had fans a bit worried about his well-being. During a performance at Melbourne, Australia’s Juicy Fest on Wednesday (Jan. 18), the St. Louis representative took to the stage for a rendition of his crossover hit “Over and Over” and began to act erratically throughout the live show. More from VIBE.com'Lovers & Friends' 2023 Festival Lineup Includes Chris Brown, Missy Elliott And MoreAshanti Answers Question About Getting Back With Nelly On 'What What Happens Live'Jill Scott Announces 'Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1' Concert The audience watching the Diamond-selling artist began to notice his...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jilted ex-lover Channing Tatum admits he still occasionally calls Marvel about ‘Gambit’
One of the many 20th Century Fox movies to hit the skids when Disney acquired the company was also one of the most hotly-anticipated, with Channing Tatum having spent years trying to desperately drag Gambit out of development hell. While the studio’s X-Men franchise was defined by inconsistency, Tatum has...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
EW.com
The 23 best time travel movies of all time
Despite time travel being considered more of a science fiction trope, there is something positively enchanting about the idea of being able to go back to another time or forward into the future, even if just for a moment. While this list deals with a mix of films, some of which consider the hazards of time travel (mostly through time loops), for the most part, these films see time travel as a net positive.
10 of the creepiest dolls in horror movies and TV history
Megan, a new lifelike doll, is sweeping the internet as part of the film "M3GAN." She's not the first scary doll to grace our screens.
ComicBook
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman’s ‘A Family Affair’ Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More
Netflix recently released their 2023 sizzle reel and teased a few original films coming out on the streaming service this year. In between scenes from highly anticipated films like Extraction 2 and Damsel, there was one scene that got the internet talking: is that Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman making out?
wegotthiscovered.com
Despite rumors to the contrary, Vin Diesel won’t be joining another massive franchise that’s all about family
The ongoing feud between former Fast & Furious co-stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson took an interesting twist recently, thanks to James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water of all things. A bizarre Mandela Effect had countless audience members completely convinced that The Rock made a secret cameo appearance...
wegotthiscovered.com
The promise of Millie Bobby Brown slaying a dragon turns ‘Damsel’ into an instant obsession
Millie Bobby Brown and Netflix are fast becoming one of the industry’s powerhouse pairings, with fantasy action epic Damsel marking the latest collaboration between the star and streaming service. Not content with partnering up on five seasons of Stranger Things, the Enola Holmes franchise, the Russo brothers’ blockbuster The...
39 Obvious Mistakes From TV Shows And Movies That Unfortunately Remind You That They're Really Just A Work Of Fiction
You really think we're not gonna notice their facial hair changing mid-scene? Or their SHIRT!?!
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: ‘Skinamarink’ perfectly slashes box-office expectations as ‘M3GAN’ director addresses sequel possibilities
It’s Terrifying Tuesday, slasher fanatics! Unfortunately, today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered has nothing to do with the slasher fascination. Instead, today’s collection of news is saturated in the notable tropes related to sub-genres like sci-fi and experimental horror. Over this past four-day weekend, Skinamarink emerged as a serious catalog contender after it recouped its budget 60 times over — much to the surprise of many film buffs. On the other end, the director of M3GAN finally offered a glimpse into the possibilities of an anticipated sequel. It’s been an exciting few weeks for horror, and that doesn’t look to be ending any time soon.
wegotthiscovered.com
A revoltingly gory horror buried at the box office emerges from the rubble of reappraisal
Throwing an excessive amount of blood, guts, and bodies into a horror movie can often enhance the story, but it can just as easily be nothing more than a gimmick engineered specifically for shock value and nothing else. Depending on who you ask, 2008’s The Ruins can quite comfortably be placed in either camp.
wegotthiscovered.com
Twitter celebrating James Earl Jones has inadvertently led to an annual tradition of making sure he’s okay
In earlier times, James Earl Jones was the Pedro Pascal of his day in that he played two iconic father figures. This has led to people celebrating the man responsible for the iconic voices of Mufasa and Darth Vader every year on his birthday and, today on Twitter, the beat goes on once again, though suffice it to say that, given the actor’s age, many were showing up fearing the worst.
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
Comments / 0