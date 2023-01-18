ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

St. Joseph defeats Arroyo Grande to remain perfect in league play

By Dusty Baker
KSBY News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j0vlq_0kIQfnRL00

The St. Joseph Knights continue to remain perfect in Mountain League play following their win over Arroyo Grande Tuesday, 58-26.

The Knights improved to 16-3 following the victory.

St. Joseph is now a perfect 5-0 in league play.

The Knights will head across the street on the road to face rival Righetti in league play on Thursday.

The Eagles fall to 12-7 following the loss.

Arroyo Grande is 2-3 in league play.

The Eagles will host Mission Prep in league play on Friday.

KSBY News

