St. Joseph defeats Arroyo Grande to remain perfect in league play

The St. Joseph Knights continue to remain perfect in Mountain League play following their win over Arroyo Grande Tuesday, 58-26.

The Knights improved to 16-3 following the victory.

St. Joseph is now a perfect 5-0 in league play.

The Knights will head across the street on the road to face rival Righetti in league play on Thursday.

The Eagles fall to 12-7 following the loss.

Arroyo Grande is 2-3 in league play.

The Eagles will host Mission Prep in league play on Friday.