Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury
One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
Australian Open 2023 Day 4: American Jenson Brooksby upsets No. 2 Casper Ruud; Djokovic advances
Upsets were the theme of the day at Day 4 of the 2023 Australian Open. There were several surprising ones (more on those later), but the most impressive and consequential of the bunch was American Jenson Brooksby's defeat of Casper Ruud, the No. 2 men's seed. Brooksby, just 22 years...
Rafael Nadal posts message to fans after Australian Open loss; could miss 6-8 weeks with hip injury
An MRI revealed that Rafael Nadal suffered a grade 2 left hip flexor injury in his second round loss to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open.
No. 2 Ons Jabeur loses to Vondrousova at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the latest top player to exit the Australian Open in the second round, beaten by 86th-ranked Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 5-7, 6-1. Jabeur had complained of a knee problem after her opening victory at Melbourne Park and seemed out of sorts for much of the loss against Vondrousova, which ended a little past 1 a.m. on Friday.
Andy Murray left fuming as he's not allowed to use toilet during five-set marathon at Australian Open
Andy Murray was left fuming after he was denied a chance to go to the toilet in the middle of his five-set marathon against Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Australian Open.
Australian Open 2023 results: Andy Murray beats Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4am in Melbourne
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Andy Murray produced another scarcely believable display to fight back from two sets down to beat Thanasi...
Australian Open boss defends schedule after Andy Murray’s 4am finish
Australian Open chief Craig Tiley has responded to criticism from Andy Murray after his marathon contest against Thanasi Kokkinakis finished at 4am, insisting there is “no need” to alter the tournament schedule despite the third latest match in tennis history.Murray fought from two sets down to defeat Kokkinakis in an epic battle on Thursday, in what was the longest match of the 35-year-old’s career at five hours and 45 minutes. However, the fact that the match did not start until after 10pm in Melbourne and then continued into the early hours was criticised by Murray, who called the situation...
Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda - LIVE: Latest updates from the Australian Open
Follow live updates and scores from the Australian Open as the third round gets underway. British No 1 Cameron Norrie is out after the 21-year-old Czech Jiri Lehecka pulled off a remarkable upset to win 6-7 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-3. Norrie looked to have moved into a commanding position when he won the third set but Lehecka, the world No 71, responded to win 10 of the next 12 games to flip the match on its head. Lehecka then stayed composed to serve it out as Norrie, the 11th seed, suffered a tough defeat.It’s another big day for the...
Murray edges Kokkinakis after 4 a.m. at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — The times on the clock shifted from p.m. to a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time, the day from Thursday to Friday, and Andy Murray never wavered, never relented, no matter that he faced a two-set hole at the Australian Open, no matter that he is 35 and possesses an artificial hip, no matter that this was the longest and latest-finishing match of his long, illustrious career.
Djokovic worried about leg, bothered by heckler in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic propped up his left shoe on a courtside sign so he could stretch out a hamstring that he acknowledged afterward concerns him. He grimaced while flexing the muscle after one point, hopped on his right leg to keep weight off the left after another. He took a medical timeout while a trainer re-taped him during the second set — which Djokovic would go on to drop. As if he needed another distraction, Djokovic was flustered enough by a heckler that he asked chair umpire Fergus Murphy to have the spectator removed from Rod Laver Arena, telling the official: “The guy’s drunk out of his mind. ... He’s been provoking. He just wants to get in my head.” As Djokovic summed up afterward: “It was a lot happening tonight.” Here’s what did not happen Thursday evening at the Australian Open: Djokovic did not lose his way entirely and, most importantly, he did not lose in the second round, which is what happened to both No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal and No. 2 seed Casper Ruud.
