ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 5 San Diego

Mudslide kills two girls in what Tijuana calls the ‘worst flooding and rain in 30 years’

By Salvador Rivera
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SZsL4_0kIQdZ6T00

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — The recent storm that swept through the San Diego-Tijuana region is being blamed for the deaths of two young sisters who were killed when a landslide crushed their Tijuana home as they slept early Monday morning.

Rescuers were able to save the siblings’ 3-year-old sister and parents.

“Since 1993, we haven’t seen this amount of rain in such a short period of time,” said Aroldo Rentería Quezada, director of Tijuana’s Civil Protection.

Rentería Quezada stated the city was expecting about an inch of rain through Monday, but got almost 3 inches instead.

“It saturated everything,” he said.

Rain has been falling for almost nine consecutive days in the region.

“We’ve had about 6 inches of rain on top of what we got during the weekend,” said Rafael Carrillo Venegas, chief of Tijuana’s Fire Department. “This is atypical for the season, we know there are problems when we have continuous rain, and this has been known to cause landslides.”

Carrillo said seven such events were reported in Tijuana from Friday until Monday.

One of those took place when a retaining wall, built out of tires, gave way taking out the house where the two girls were sleeping.

The victims are 7-year-old Clarisa and her 13-year-old sister Mayela.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gyQSe_0kIQdZ6T00
Filiberto Figueroa tried to rescue the two sisters who died when a wall of mud collapsed on their home. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

“We tried to help,” said Filiberto Figueroa one of the neighbors. “We’re somewhat disappointed, all of us who tried to help with shovels and our bare hands, because we couldn’t rescue everyone.

Benjamín Martínez, the girls’ grandfather, said they are now trying to get duplicate birth certificates required to bury his granddaughters.

He also said the girls’ parents and young sister remain hospitalized.

“The retaining wall with the tires collapsed,” said Martínez. “Those walls are dangerous to the people who put them up and those below.”

Tijuana’s fire department said it took rescuers six hours to recover the bodies.

“The constant rain made it more difficult to work and rescue the girls,” Carrillo said.

He also reported that two others, a 15-year-old girl and an adult woman, were rescued at different landslides and home collapses.

According to the city of Tijuana, the storm knocked out power to 80,000 customers, including several shelters in the area.

“We went two days without electricity,” said Yesenia, one of the migrants at the shelter.

The power has been restored to most of the people affected, but some remain without service.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

The city is also reporting firefighters have responded to 51 storm-related calls including fallen trees, poles, walls, landslides and serious car accidents.

“This is the first time water has ever gotten inside my home,” said an unidentified resident. “It’s the worst flooding I’ve seen in my 51 years of living in Tijuana.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

‘Hiking queen’ posts heartbreaking video moments before deadly slide from icy mountain

A California mother of four known as “the dancing hiking queen” posted heartbreaking video of herself moments before she slid hundreds of feet to her death on an icy slope. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, 56, was reportedly hiking on the icy Baldy Bowl on Mount Baldy when she slid an estimated 500 to 700 feet on Sunday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an emergency signal from a GPS device after the incident, KTLA reported. “The hiker was down on a steep and icy hillside, surrounded by numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could,” police said. The sheriff’s patrol...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
People

Joshua Tree National Park Sees Second Death in a Week After 58-Year-Old Woman Dies in Fall

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said two hikers have died at the park since the start of the year A California woman died over the weekend after she fell while hiking at Joshua Tree National Park, prompting authorities to issue a warning about hiking preparedness. According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, the woman fell in Rattlesnake Canyon, an area inside the Indian Cove district of the park. Multiple units responded to the scene but found the woman had succumbed to head trauma. "The details and cause...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Outsider.com

California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away

As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters. According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy’s shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend

Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
getawaycouple.com

Campers Forced to Evacuate and Leave RVs Behind in Flooding

RVing requires constantly having a plan. However, very few RVers plan to leave their RV and most of their belongings behind. Unfortunately, that happened to a group of RVers staying at a Thousand Trails campground during a weather emergency. These travelers are experiencing a nightmarish situation and have no idea when it will improve.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
NBC Chicago

15 Dead, 47 Injured in Western Mexico Bus Crash

Fifteen people are dead and 47 are being treated for their injuries after a bus carrying holiday season tourists flipped on a highway in Mexico’s Pacific coast state of Nayarit, authorities said Saturday. Officials in the nearby state of Guanajuato said all the passengers were from the same city,...
CNN

Footage shows missing actor's car as search underway in California

British actor Julian Sands - known for his work in "A Room with a View," "Ocean's Thirteen" and "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" - has been identified as a hiker missing in the Mt. Baldy, California area, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Officials continue to use drones to search for Sands, but are limited with other resources due to the weather.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy