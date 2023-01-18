ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Has Georgia become a top state in producing professional athletes?

By Daminon Lewis
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34R7ct_0kIQdOdi00

Dansby Swanson, Jaylen Brown, Nick Chubb, Tyreek Hill, and recently retired, Maya Moore are just a few names that come to mind when thinking of professional athletes that once called Georgia home during their high school student athlete days. In the NFL alone, the season began with 145 former Georgia high school football players on active rosters while close to 40 NBA players helm from Georgia high schools. Major League Baseball lists nearly 86 players from Georgia as active.

On the debut episode of Prep Sports Nation with 92-9 The Game’s Daminon “DA-DA” Lewis, Pace Academy Knights boys basketball head coach, Sharman White, shared his thoughts from the basketball perspective as to where the state of Georgia stands in producing some of the country’s top basketball players.

“I really think Georgia basketball is second to none,” White began in response to Lewis’ question on if Georgia could be considered top two or three state for producing basketball talent. “I just really think that when you put Georgia in a group with those states, I think that we hold our own. I don’t think that we are outclassed or outmatched in any form or fashion.”

White compared Georgia to the likes of Texas, Chicago, and the DMV.

And in addition to Anthony Edwards, White noted the likes of Dwight Howard to Colin Sexton “making their mark in the NBA” that have come out of Georgia high schools. Click link above to hear the conversation in its entirety:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member

Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Georgia's Significant Transfer

It appears Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell will explore his options this offseason.  Dawgs247 has confirmed that Mitchell will enter the NCAA transfer portal. As a freshman, he had 426 receiving yards and four touchdowns for Georgia. Unfortunately for Mitchell, an ankle injury limited ...
ATHENS, GA
prosportsextra.com

Scandal At Michigan As Police Search Home Of Football Coach

The day after Head Coach Jim Harbaugh declared he’s returning to the Wolverines instead of heading to the NFL, a report from the Detroit News indicates that one Michigan football coach is potentially in some trouble. According to the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy