Has Georgia become a top state in producing professional athletes?

Dansby Swanson, Jaylen Brown, Nick Chubb, Tyreek Hill, and recently retired, Maya Moore are just a few names that come to mind when thinking of professional athletes that once called Georgia home during their high school student athlete days. In the NFL alone, the season began with 145 former Georgia high school football players on active rosters while close to 40 NBA players helm from Georgia high schools. Major League Baseball lists nearly 86 players from Georgia as active.

On the debut episode of Prep Sports Nation with 92-9 The Game’s Daminon “DA-DA” Lewis, Pace Academy Knights boys basketball head coach, Sharman White, shared his thoughts from the basketball perspective as to where the state of Georgia stands in producing some of the country’s top basketball players.

“I really think Georgia basketball is second to none,” White began in response to Lewis’ question on if Georgia could be considered top two or three state for producing basketball talent. “I just really think that when you put Georgia in a group with those states, I think that we hold our own. I don’t think that we are outclassed or outmatched in any form or fashion.”

White compared Georgia to the likes of Texas, Chicago, and the DMV.

And in addition to Anthony Edwards, White noted the likes of Dwight Howard to Colin Sexton “making their mark in the NBA” that have come out of Georgia high schools. Click link above to hear the conversation in its entirety: