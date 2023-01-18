Novak Djokovic admitted he is worried about his Australian Open prospects after his left hamstring problem flared up again during a second-round victory over Enzo Couacaud.Djokovic took a medical timeout during the second set and appeared distinctly uncomfortable, grimacing and stretching, but he avoided joining Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud in making an early exit, coming through 6-1 6-7 (5) 6-2 6-0 to set up a clash with Grigor Dimitrov.Speaking to Eurosport afterwards, the 35-year-old said of the hamstring: “To be honest, it is not good at all. I will take it day to day.23 and counting 🙌 @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/O1TrWnReEP—...

