5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST), Walmart Inc. (WMT), Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH), and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better? Stocks...
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks close mixed on Wall Street; Goldman weighs on Dow

Stock indexes on Wall Street closed mixed Tuesday, as investors focus on a busy week of corporate earnings for insight into how much damage inflation is inflicting on the economy. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, ending a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of...
CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher as energy, gold prices gain

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday edged up as crude and gold prices rose, while investors hoped easing inflation could pave the way for the Bank of Canada to slow its pace of monetary tightening. March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up...
Benzinga

5 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Are Flying - And May Collapse

The most overbought stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.
Reuters

Global equity funds post second weekly inflows in a row

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Global equity funds secured weekly inflows for a second straight week in the week to Jan. 18 on hopes over waning inflationary risks and more measured rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, though recent data showed a drop in consumer spending.

