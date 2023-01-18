ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

calcoastnews.com

CHP identifies Paso Robles man killed in crash

The California Highway Patrol identified the 70-year-old Paso Robles man who died in a crash on Highway 46 on Tuesday afternoon as Richard Clement. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Clement was headed westbound on Highway 46 when his dodge truck drifted across the eastbound lane and onto the shoulder of the road. Clement then drove back across both lanes of the highway and down an embankment in front of Tooth and Nail Winery.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Noozhawk

Woman Injured in Collision on Highway 135 in Orcutt

A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 135 in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 7:45 p.m. to the crash on Highway 135 at Foster Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
ORCUTT, CA
calcoastnews.com

Paso Robles woman arrested for drugs, child endangerment

Paso Robles police officers on Monday arrested a woman whom they allegedly caught selling drugs out of a home with a child inside it. During a probation search of a home in the 1200 block of Stoney Creek Road, officers found a large amount of narcotics. The drugs seized including 25 grams of fentanyl and 26 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Paso Robles Police arrest 45-year-old with illegal drugs in home with minor during a probation search

A 45-year-old Paso Robles resident was arrested for the sale of illegal drugs and child endangerment after being found with fentanyl and methamphetamine in the same home as a 12-year-old, according to the Paso Robles Police Department. The post Paso Robles Police arrest 45-year-old with illegal drugs in home with minor during a probation search appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Update: SLO County crews open previously flooded roads

As multiple storms pounded San Luis Obispo County last week, state and local agencies closed roads and highways because of flooding, mudslides and damage. As rain water subsides and crews remove debris, officials have reopened some roads while other closures remain. Roads reopened. 22nd Street in Oceano. Avila Beach Drive...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Police chase starts in Santa Maria, ends at Arroyo Grande Chevron

A woman led officers on a chase from Santa Maria to Arroyo Grande Tuesday night, culminating with her arrest at a Chevron station. [KSBY]. Shortly before 11 p.m., the woman headed northbound on Highway 101 with several officers in pursuit, according to scanner traffic. The woman did not pull over, and continued northbound from Santa Barbara County into San Luis Obispo County.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County sheriff deputies resume search for missing boy

Rescue crews have resumed searching for the missing 5-year-old boy, after a temporary halt in the search because of the storm on Saturday. On the morning of Jan. 9, Lyndsy Doan drove through the San Marcos Creek bed outside of San Miguel with her son Kyle Doan. Her vehicle then became stuck in the flooded creek bed.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two more bodies found in SLO County hotel room

Arroyo Grande police found two bodies in a room at the Aloha Inn on Jan. 7, police said. There are now two cases of multiple bodies found in a hotel room in SLO County on a Saturday in January. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 7, officers arrived at the...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoastnews.com

Construction site fire injures three people in Santa Maria

A fire at a construction site injured two men and a woman in Santa Maria early Tuesday morning. Shortly after midnight, a caller reported a recreational vehicle engulfed in flames at a construction site in the 3500 block of Skyway Drive. At the time the fire started, three adults were inside the RV, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 01/09 – 01/15/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. January 10, 2023. 05:09— Connor James...
ATASCADERO, CA

