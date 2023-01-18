Read full article on original website
CHP identifies Paso Robles man killed in crash
The California Highway Patrol identified the 70-year-old Paso Robles man who died in a crash on Highway 46 on Tuesday afternoon as Richard Clement. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Clement was headed westbound on Highway 46 when his dodge truck drifted across the eastbound lane and onto the shoulder of the road. Clement then drove back across both lanes of the highway and down an embankment in front of Tooth and Nail Winery.
Emergency responders gave the man CPR, but were unable to revive him, the CHP said.
Woman Injured in Collision on Highway 135 in Orcutt
A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 135 in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 7:45 p.m. to the crash on Highway 135 at Foster Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
34-year-old arrested for possession and burglary in Paso Robles
A 34-year-old man was arrested and found in possession of various illegal drugs after trespassing in a nearby home and attempting to break into another in the area of Apion Court, according to the Paso Robles Police Department. The post 34-year-old arrested for possession and burglary in Paso Robles appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Driver attempts to drive around barricade in Arroyo Grande, gets stuck
After multiple local drivers drove around road closed signs, San Luis Obispo County Public Works placed a concrete barrier at Corbett Canyon Road near Corbett Highlands Place in rural Arroyo Grande during last weeks storms. The driver of a red SUV then attempted to drive around the concrete barrier. After...
Paso Robles woman arrested for drugs, child endangerment
Paso Robles police officers on Monday arrested a woman whom they allegedly caught selling drugs out of a home with a child inside it. During a probation search of a home in the 1200 block of Stoney Creek Road, officers found a large amount of narcotics. The drugs seized including 25 grams of fentanyl and 26 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.
Update: SLO County crews open previously flooded roads
As multiple storms pounded San Luis Obispo County last week, state and local agencies closed roads and highways because of flooding, mudslides and damage. As rain water subsides and crews remove debris, officials have reopened some roads while other closures remain. Roads reopened. 22nd Street in Oceano. Avila Beach Drive...
Police chase starts in Santa Maria, ends at Arroyo Grande Chevron
A woman led officers on a chase from Santa Maria to Arroyo Grande Tuesday night, culminating with her arrest at a Chevron station. [KSBY]. Shortly before 11 p.m., the woman headed northbound on Highway 101 with several officers in pursuit, according to scanner traffic. The woman did not pull over, and continued northbound from Santa Barbara County into San Luis Obispo County.
Drones fly over Salinas River in search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan
Officials with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office say they have spent the past 10 days combing through the miles-long Salinas River in hopes of finally locating missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan.
SLO County sheriff deputies resume search for missing boy
Rescue crews have resumed searching for the missing 5-year-old boy, after a temporary halt in the search because of the storm on Saturday. On the morning of Jan. 9, Lyndsy Doan drove through the San Marcos Creek bed outside of San Miguel with her son Kyle Doan. Her vehicle then became stuck in the flooded creek bed.
Two more bodies found in SLO County hotel room
Arroyo Grande police found two bodies in a room at the Aloha Inn on Jan. 7, police said. There are now two cases of multiple bodies found in a hotel room in SLO County on a Saturday in January. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 7, officers arrived at the...
Construction site fire injures three people in Santa Maria
A fire at a construction site injured two men and a woman in Santa Maria early Tuesday morning. Shortly after midnight, a caller reported a recreational vehicle engulfed in flames at a construction site in the 3500 block of Skyway Drive. At the time the fire started, three adults were inside the RV, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Red Light Roundup 01/09 – 01/15/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. January 10, 2023. 05:09— Connor James...
Traveling on Highway 41? Here’s why you can still expect delays
A major road repair continues to slow traffic between Morro Bay and Atascadero.
