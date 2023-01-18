ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: Former All-Star Details Winning Ethos In The Face Of Magic Johnson

By Alex Kirschenbaum
 4 days ago

A Western Conference Lakers rival reflects on his postseason battles.

Longtime NBA combo forward Xavier McDaniel, a 1988 All-Star while with the Seattle SuperSonics, discussed the hyper-competitive ethos he drew upon to stick in the league during a fresh interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bovada Sports.

"I want to win," McDaniel said simply. "I mean, why am I going to back down from Michael Jordan or Magic Johnson and not stand up for myself."

"When you're being competitive, that thing just [comes] out of you. You're just trying to win, and I know definitely for myself, I wanted to win. I came close a few times."

McDaniel felt that the team had a fighting chance against Magic Johnson, James Worthy and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA Finals-bound Los Angeles Lakers club in their two postseason meetings during the late 1980s.

In 1987, the X-Man's Sonics finished with a middling 39-43 record, but mounted a terrific playoff run. They made it all the way to Western Conference Finals, where they were swept by your Los Angeles Lakers, who were en route to their first of two consecutive titles. In 1989, Seattle was swept in the Conference Semifinals by LA, but evidently he liked their chances against the eventual championship-winning Detroit Pistons in the Finals.

"[When] I was in Seattle, I felt like in '89, we would've beaten the Lakers. We probably could have gone on to the Finals in '87. So it's just that competitiveness that I had in me growing up."

During a 12-year NBA career, the 6'7" McDaniel played for the SuperSonics, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and New Jersey Nets.

Check out the full episode here .

