Spokane man sentenced to 5 years in prison for St. Charles Parish arson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man was sentenced to five years and federal prison for setting fire to the St. Charles Parish and School in March 2021.

Rios A. Mirabal, 25, was also ordered to pay $4,981,859.07 in damages and will serve three years of supervised release.

According to Mirabal’s sentencing hearings, the fire was observed by a Spokane Police officer who heard a “boom” inside of the church and noticed the fire spreading to the roof.

A second officer arrived and alerted a priest who was asleep in a parish residence attached to the church.

The Spokane Fire Department responded and put out the fire which damaged several areas.

According to court documents, smoke was seen in each room as Mirabal exited it, and his fingerprints were found on communion wine, which he removed from the church.

“For the timely intervention of a single patrol officer in noticing that something was not right, the fire would have gone undetected for much longer and could have resulted in a loss of life. Patrol officers continue to deserve our respect and support as they carry out their important role in protecting our community,” said Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.

