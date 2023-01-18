ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandt, NY

yonkerstimes.com

Have You No Shame-Ed Lachterman? Town Clerk Quast Falsely Attacked at Yorktown Board Meeting

Survey Shows Republicans Scheming to Get Democrat Quast Out of Office with Fake News!. Attempts by republicans in Yorktown to ‘cancel’ and discredit the reputation of the only elected democrat, Town Clerk Diana Quast, have backfired, with many residents wondering why Councilman Ed Lachterman berated Quast for a half-hour at a Town Board meeting last month, falsely accusing her of not preserving the minutes of the meetings without having any knowledge about the process, or reading the minutes himself.
YORKTOWN, NY
theexaminernews.com

Hochul, Local Communities Gear Up for Possible Housing Fight

Some local governments are preparing for another showdown with Gov. Kathy Hochul over housing after she warned last week that municipalities must hit certain benchmarks in developing new units, including communities with commuter rail lines. During her State of the State address in Albany last Tuesday, Hochul announced her upcoming...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theexaminernews.com

Schmitt Looking to Force GOP Primary for Carmel Supervisor

Former Carmel Supervisor Kenneth Schmitt’s 14-year reign came to a halt in 2021 when he lost a Republican primary that June to Mike Cazzari. Two years removed from office, Schmitt is itching to return, and to do so, he’ll have to turn the tables on Schmitt in another GOP battle. Last week, Schmitt announced on his Facebook page that he was planning to go head-to-head with Cazzari on June 27.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Hudson Valley Post

11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theexaminernews.com

Giordano Establishes an Exploratory Committee for Yorktown Town Council

As you may know, I have been actively engaged in our community in various capacities since moving to Yorktown in 1988. I have served on many of the town’s volunteer boards, having been appointed and supported by elected officials from both sides of the aisle. I ran for supervisor...
YORKTOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

What County in the Hudson Valley Has Had the Most Natural Disasters

New York and the Hudson Valley have endured their share of weather-related disasters through the years. From blizzards, to flash floods, to both Hurricanes Irene and Sandy, just to name a few. But have you ever wondered what part of the area is most vulnerable to natural disasters?. USA Today...
firefighternation.com

NY Gov. Floats Plan to Pay Volunteer Firefighters

How Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to address NY volunteer firefighter shortage. Robert Harding – The Citizen, Auburn, N.Y. Jan. 15—The declining number of volunteer firefighters in New York is not a new problem, but it’s one Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to tackle this year. Hochul included two...
NEW YORK STATE
travelawaits.com

22 Fantastic Things To Do On Long Island

Okay, I’ll admit it: I’m biased (in a good way) about Long Island. You see, I grew up there, about 20 miles from “the city.” While writing this article, I discovered I had much to learn about what Long Island offers. Now, as an “ex-pat,” I want to go back to experience it fully. The following list hits the highlights of everything to see and do, even if you’re just looking for a day trip from New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Is Kathy Hochul’s governorship already beyond redemption?

When George Pataki bribed New York’s Legislature with a pay raise back in the day, he won charter schools in return. Kathy Hochul gifted the lawmakers big bucks over Christmas — and got back a sharp stick in the eye. And New Yorkers suffered a soft coup of sorts — with state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins now their all-but-de facto governor, as a cabal of lefty termites chews up the legislative woodwork. So, what of the fledgling Hochul administration? In the immortal words of Porky Pig: “Th-th-th-that’s all, folks!” Time will tell about that last bit, of course. But not much time. For...
NEW YORK STATE
101.5 WPDH

An Old Scam Has Clarkstown Police Issuing New Warning

I guess it is true what they say; "everything old is new again." Recently the police department of Clarkstown had to issue a warning to citizens about an old scam that has reared its ugly head once again. As annoying as it is, it's a formula that's so simple it has been repeated numerous times, like a wash, rinse and repeat.
CLARKSTOWN, NY

