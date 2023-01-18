Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York/New Jersey Residents Admit To a Credit Card Fraud Scheme That Affected Thousands of CitizensAbdul GhaniNewark, NJ
Dark Web Deception: The Story of a Bronx Man's Million-Dollar Fraud SchemeWilliamSalBronx, NY
$20 million Mega Millions ticket sold in The BronxWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Dog Walker Goes Gunning for MercedesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Yonkers Woman Struck & Pinned By CarBridget MulroyYonkers, NY
Related
yonkerstimes.com
Have You No Shame-Ed Lachterman? Town Clerk Quast Falsely Attacked at Yorktown Board Meeting
Survey Shows Republicans Scheming to Get Democrat Quast Out of Office with Fake News!. Attempts by republicans in Yorktown to ‘cancel’ and discredit the reputation of the only elected democrat, Town Clerk Diana Quast, have backfired, with many residents wondering why Councilman Ed Lachterman berated Quast for a half-hour at a Town Board meeting last month, falsely accusing her of not preserving the minutes of the meetings without having any knowledge about the process, or reading the minutes himself.
theexaminernews.com
Hochul, Local Communities Gear Up for Possible Housing Fight
Some local governments are preparing for another showdown with Gov. Kathy Hochul over housing after she warned last week that municipalities must hit certain benchmarks in developing new units, including communities with commuter rail lines. During her State of the State address in Albany last Tuesday, Hochul announced her upcoming...
theexaminernews.com
Schmitt Looking to Force GOP Primary for Carmel Supervisor
Former Carmel Supervisor Kenneth Schmitt’s 14-year reign came to a halt in 2021 when he lost a Republican primary that June to Mike Cazzari. Two years removed from office, Schmitt is itching to return, and to do so, he’ll have to turn the tables on Schmitt in another GOP battle. Last week, Schmitt announced on his Facebook page that he was planning to go head-to-head with Cazzari on June 27.
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
theexaminernews.com
Giordano Establishes an Exploratory Committee for Yorktown Town Council
As you may know, I have been actively engaged in our community in various capacities since moving to Yorktown in 1988. I have served on many of the town’s volunteer boards, having been appointed and supported by elected officials from both sides of the aisle. I ran for supervisor...
What County in the Hudson Valley Has Had the Most Natural Disasters
New York and the Hudson Valley have endured their share of weather-related disasters through the years. From blizzards, to flash floods, to both Hurricanes Irene and Sandy, just to name a few. But have you ever wondered what part of the area is most vulnerable to natural disasters?. USA Today...
What Are Some Custom License Plates New York State Turned Down?
Personalized license plates have become a popular trend. But some states may be a little more stingy than others when it comes to what they approve and don't approve of for your plates. The state of Maine was once considered the "wild, wild west of vanity license plates", where you...
How to Master Leaving New York State? Do This At The DMV
Getting ready to leave New York State? You (sadly) are not alone. There are more people leaving high tax states like New York and California, but where are they headed? These persons with a vision? Texas and the Carolinas. As you get ready to say "Adieu" to good 'ol Empire...
Gov. Hochul Plans To Raise Taxes On This Item In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul proposes raising the tax on one item that will affect more than a million New Yorkers. Gov. Hochul recently delivered her 2023 State of the State, detailing her plans and proposals for the state. This is her first State of the State as an elected governor. Many...
firefighternation.com
NY Gov. Floats Plan to Pay Volunteer Firefighters
How Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to address NY volunteer firefighter shortage. Robert Harding – The Citizen, Auburn, N.Y. Jan. 15—The declining number of volunteer firefighters in New York is not a new problem, but it’s one Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to tackle this year. Hochul included two...
Spring Valley Man Driving At 3 Times Legal Limit Crashes Into Building In Rockland, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man was arrested after he was stopped for alleged drunk driving at three times the legal limit after he crashed into a building. The incident took place in Rockland County around 4:20 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Ramapo at 63 E. Eckerson Road. A Ramapo police...
The Best Town To Buy Your First Home In New York State
If you are planning to buy your first home in 2023, there is some new information that may helpful to you and help to make the decision easier. There are so many things to consider when it comes to buying a home but the biggest is location, location, location. The...
3 Upstate New York Towns Named Best for First-Time Homebuyers
Upstate New York has a lot of offer people looking to purchase their first house. The cost of living here is quite low compared to other locations in the U.S., and you can usually find a decent home in a decent area that fits your budget. This is not news...
travelawaits.com
22 Fantastic Things To Do On Long Island
Okay, I’ll admit it: I’m biased (in a good way) about Long Island. You see, I grew up there, about 20 miles from “the city.” While writing this article, I discovered I had much to learn about what Long Island offers. Now, as an “ex-pat,” I want to go back to experience it fully. The following list hits the highlights of everything to see and do, even if you’re just looking for a day trip from New York City.
Is Kathy Hochul’s governorship already beyond redemption?
When George Pataki bribed New York’s Legislature with a pay raise back in the day, he won charter schools in return. Kathy Hochul gifted the lawmakers big bucks over Christmas — and got back a sharp stick in the eye. And New Yorkers suffered a soft coup of sorts — with state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins now their all-but-de facto governor, as a cabal of lefty termites chews up the legislative woodwork. So, what of the fledgling Hochul administration? In the immortal words of Porky Pig: “Th-th-th-that’s all, folks!” Time will tell about that last bit, of course. But not much time. For...
New Scam Could Steal Your Money With Fake Parking Tickets In NY
The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new scam that could target drivers in New York State.
An Old Scam Has Clarkstown Police Issuing New Warning
I guess it is true what they say; "everything old is new again." Recently the police department of Clarkstown had to issue a warning to citizens about an old scam that has reared its ugly head once again. As annoying as it is, it's a formula that's so simple it has been repeated numerous times, like a wash, rinse and repeat.
A 175-Year-Old Wappingers Falls, New York Landmark Closes
A landmark in Dutchess County has closed its doors after well over 100 years in service. On Friday, January 13th, 2023, The First Presbyterian Church of Wappingers Falls shared some sad news writing that after 175 years, they were closing. In the announcement on Facebook, they wrote:. On Sunday we...
Do As I Didn’t: Watch Your New York State License Expiration Date Closely
Some days I surprise myself with this whole adulting thing - being responsible not only for myself, but my 7-year-old daughter, our two cats, our home, my two jobs, and all that comes along with these things. Other days, my biggest accomplishment is getting into my car wearing two of...
More Regal Theaters Closing Including 6 In New York
Business has been rough for theaters for years. But the pandemic certainly didn't help. Now, more theaters will continue to close across the country.
Comments / 0