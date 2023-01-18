Read full article on original website
Doctors Say Depression During the Winter Holidays May Be Diagnosed and Treated as “Seasonal Affective Disorder”
Doctors and mental health professionals say SAD is a common form of depression, but often under-looked as a diagnosis. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from, or believes they suffer from, disorders of any type related to the topic of this article to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to organizations and media outlets, including MayoClinic.org, Google.com, and the National Institute of Mental Health.
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
Study finds those with ADHD are more likely to experience anxiety, depression
BOSTON -- A new study finds that people with ADHD may be at higher risk of poor mental health than people with other neurodevelopmental conditions.Autism has been linked to mental health conditions like anxiety and depression. Interested in finding out whether the same is true for ADHD, researchers looked at more than 500 adults in the UK. They found that those with ADHD symptoms were more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits. Scientists hope that more research in this area will lead to greater mental health resources to support people with ADHD.
Symptoms To Look For If Your Dog Has Allergies
Seeing your pet suffering can feel very frustrating. Dogs, unlike humans, can't verbally express what's causing their discomfort, which makes the entire process of figuring out the reasons for their distress all the more challenging. When it comes to allergies in dogs, there's an additional layer of confusion because of...
Sleep Anxiety Is the Worst. Here’s How to Deal
There are few things more frustrating than sleep anxiety. It’s 10 p.m. You’re enjoying your evening skin care routine. You’re brewing a cup of chamomile tea. You’re slipping into something silky. And then all of a sudden, there it is: that creeping fear that you will not in fact be able to drift off to dreamland, that anxiety will keep you up for hours, doomscrolling in a fit of revenge bedtime procrastination. The more you think about this bedtime possibility, the more anxious you get. The vicious sleep anxiety cycle has begun.
Treatment for oppositional defiant disorder
There is no single treatment for oppositional defiant disorder (ODD). It commonly involves a combination of training and therapy tailored to the needs of the child and family. Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a behavior disorder in children. Children with ODD show a persistent pattern of disobedient, uncooperative, and sometimes hostile behavior toward people in authority.
Insomnia: Is it a mental illness?
There is a close link between insomnia and many mental health conditions. Many people with a mental health condition also experience insomnia. Insomnia may also increase the risk for mental health conditions. Insomnia is a sleep disorder that causes people to have difficulty falling or staying asleep or to wake...
How to Support a Loved One Going Through Depression
This article originally appeared on VICE Italy. You won’t get a notification when someone you love has entered an abyss of emptiness. There are no alerts for depression. And no matter how hard you try, sheer willpower will not be enough to get them through it. There'll be times, especially in the early stages, when you’ll feel helpless and wonder: “What should I do now?”, “Can I be useful?” or “What if I get sucked in, too?”
BATTERSEA Sees Record Number of Kittens and Puppies Born on Site This Year as Rate of Pet Neutering Plummets
Battersea has seen a record number of puppies and kittens born at its centres this year, the charity’s latest figures reveal. In 2022, the leading animal welfare charity saw 133 kittens born across its three centres in London, Old Windsor and Brands Hatch – the highest figure in the past decade. This is compared to an average of just 82 in the 9 years previous.
What to know about sundowning in dementia
Sundowning is an increase in agitation, distress, or confusion that may affect people with dementia at certain times of the day. People with dementia may experience certain symptoms toward the end of the day, such as:. disorientation. delusions. restlessness. Factors that may play a role in sundowning include:. changes in...
COLUMN: Four easy self-care activities to help combat seasonal depression
Earlier this week, we all went through Blue Monday. I’m not talking about the song by New Order — even though it is perfect for cold winter nights. Blue Monday, which was on Jan. 16 this year, is widely considered to be the most depressing day of the year. Instead of letting the blues hit where it hurts, here’s a list of easy self-care activities to help combat the dark and dreary nights.
How to Trim Your Pets Nails Stress-Free the ZenClipper
No matter if you have a dog, cat or small furry such as a rabbit, keeping your pet’s nails in good shape is an important part of being a pet guardian. And of course with many of us still in lockdown around the world this isn’t always an easy task!
RSPCA Shares brrr-illiant Tips to Keep Animals Warm in Cold Weather
As a five-day cold snap grips, the RSPCA is urging people to remember animals. With temperatures plummeting to below freezing and heavy snowfall in many areas, the RSPCA is urging people to do their bit to help animals. The Met Office has this week issued a number of yellow and...
What is a circadian rhythm?
A circadian rhythm refers to a person's sleep-wake pattern over 24 hours.
Can Dogs Have Side Effects After Only 3 Days of Prednisone?
Can My Dog Have Side Effects After Stopping Short-Term Prednisone?. "My dog was prescribed Prednisone for allergies along with an antibiotic. He started drinking a lot and peeing in the house. He was on one pill a day and I stopped giving it to him after 3 days but still gave him the antibiotic. He has been off of the prednisone for 2 months but is still excessively drinking and occasionally peeing in the house.
ADHD may predict anxiety, depression in adulthood
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may be an even bigger predictor of depression and anxiety in adulthood than autism is, a new study finds -- highlighting the mental health side of the disorder.
Can Dogs Get Colds?
Rarely life-threatening but always irritating, the common cold is just a fact of life for humans. But can dogs get colds?. Dogs can get infections that make them sneeze and sniffle, just like we do. However, your dog’s cold symptoms could also be the result of a more serious disease.
Oliver: Too much too eat
We regularly write about all things relating to cats on our Blog Katzenworld!. My partner and I are owned by five cheeky cats that get up to all kinds of mischief that of course, you’ll also be able to find out more about on our Blog. If you are...
How the Bond You Share with Your Dog Can Influence His Sleep Patterns
Did you know that bond between dogs and their people can have profound effects on canine behavior?. Dogs see their humans as a “safe haven” and therefore look to us for protection, guidance and comfort in unfamiliar or stressful situations. The dog-human bond may even have an influence on canine sleep patterns, according to a recent study conducted by researchers at the Department of Ethology at Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary. Published in the Journal Animals, the study looked at the quality of sleep experienced by dogs who slept in a new environment with their humans, and how it was impacted by the attachment between the dogs and their people.
