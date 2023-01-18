Did you know that bond between dogs and their people can have profound effects on canine behavior?. Dogs see their humans as a “safe haven” and therefore look to us for protection, guidance and comfort in unfamiliar or stressful situations. The dog-human bond may even have an influence on canine sleep patterns, according to a recent study conducted by researchers at the Department of Ethology at Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary. Published in the Journal Animals, the study looked at the quality of sleep experienced by dogs who slept in a new environment with their humans, and how it was impacted by the attachment between the dogs and their people.

1 DAY AGO