estero-fl.gov
Council conducted workshops on High 5’s unsolicited proposal and Broadway West utilities expansion project on January 18, 2023
Public Comment: A resident expressed his concerns regarding a commercial building being built in his neighborhood. Council started their meeting with a workshop regarding an unsolicited proposal from High 5, a Texas restaurant and entertainment enterprise expressing interest in some portion of the 20-acre property on the north side of Williams Road, south and west of the Estero Community Park and Estero High School.
estero-fl.gov
Important information regarding upcoming Village Council election
The Village of Estero will be holding an election on Tuesday, March 7, for Council Districts 3, 4, 5 and 7 where three of the four current Councilmembers will be termed out. This is an at-large election, which means that Estero voters may vote for each district representative of their choice. District 5 is the only election with more than one candidate; the candidates are Gary Israel and Rafael Lopez.
