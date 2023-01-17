The Village of Estero will be holding an election on Tuesday, March 7, for Council Districts 3, 4, 5 and 7 where three of the four current Councilmembers will be termed out. This is an at-large election, which means that Estero voters may vote for each district representative of their choice. District 5 is the only election with more than one candidate; the candidates are Gary Israel and Rafael Lopez.

