South Euclid, OH

Notre Dame on pace for worst conference season in program history

By Geoffrey Clark
 2 days ago
After decades of independence, Notre Dame joined the Big East for the 1995-96 season. It proved to be an adjustment as the Irish went 4-14 during their first conference schedule. That was as bad as it got in conference play until the 2018-19 Irish stumbled to a 3-15 ACC record. Now, only four years later, the Irish are on pace for something even more putrid.

Through eight ACC games, or 40% of the conference schedule, the Irish are 1-7, and they earned that lone win by the skin of their teeth. If this pace keeps up, they’ll finish 3-17, which would give the program its worst conference winning percentage ever at .150. Given that a second game with Georgia Tech and one with Louisville, the only teams you objectively can say are as bad, if not worse than the Irish, remain on the schedule, that’s not out of the question.

The eye test should have seen this coming. Except for the win over Michigan State, no nonconference win looked particularly impressive. Sure, the Irish had a few double-digit wins sprinkled in there, but the season began with single-digit victories at home against blue-blood opponents Radford and Youngstown State, followed soon after by a one-point home win against the almighty Lipscomb. Perhaps those raised flags, but how many actually believed it?

As the losses pile up, so do the calls for Mike Brey to retire or be fired. Frankly, you can’t blame Irish fans for wanting either one. His “get old, stay old” philosophy for this season has backfired. Having a bunch of veteran players fresh off two NCAA Tournament wins and a highly-touted recruit in JJ Starling should have worked, but everything that could go wrong has.

The worst part is this is happening with the knowledge that the Irish are going to have a lot of unproven talent in next year’s rotation. Except for Starling and Ven-Allen Lubin, no underclassman has played nearly enough for fans to say they’re excited for the 2023-24 season. With the window of opportunity not stretching beyond this season, this was the last chance for success for this group. Instead, it’s going out with a whimper.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what needs to happen to label the rest of the season a success. Right now, just avoiding the standing for program conference futility is the most reasonable. That speaks volumes and specifically means a disappointing tempering of expectations. However, there’s not much else you can do when it’s become almost certain that this year’s Irish will not play beyond the ACC Tournament.

