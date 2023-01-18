Read full article on original website
AZFamily
March in downtown Phoenix calls for voter protection, police accountability
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Progressive National Baptist Convention is leading a March for Voter Protection and Police Accountability in Phoenix on Wednesday. The Convention said it wants to draw attention to voter suppression in America, the fight of Black Americans for economic justice, as well as community police accountability and transparency. The group said the march is also in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy of fighting for justice.
East Valley Tribune
New council elects Heredia vice mayor
The first Mesa City Council meeting of the year convened last week, and the new slate of council members got right to work, starting with electing District 3 Councilman Francisco Heredia vice mayor. Heredia was originally appointed to city council in 2017 to replace former council member Ryan Winkle, who...
Valley community college teacher accused of bullying her student resigns amid investigation
AVONDALE, Ariz — Students getting bullied by their classmates has become far too common, but it's not every day that a teacher is accused of participating too. That's what one now-former Valley community college professor is accused of after a private group chat between the teacher and some of her students became public.
Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona
A pair of bills aimed at criminalizing common activities for people experiencing homelessness had their first hearings in the state Senate Wednesday, although their path to becoming law remains unclear. The bills would make it illegal to sit, lay down or sleep on sidewalks and in public rights-of-way, and to panhandle in certain areas. Senate Bill […] The post Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com
New Goldwater Institute Report Finds Majority of Arizona Public University Faculty Hires Must Support Progressive Ideologies
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) released a report Tuesday detailing a potentially alarming aspect of some public state university’s hiring processes, requiring faculty to pledge support for progressive ideologies. “Universities should be safe havens for free expression, but in Arizona and across the country, progressives are using diversity statement...
Gov. Katie Hobbs announces new DPS director, Jeffrey Glover
The former Tempe Police Chief is the first African-American to be named DPS director in state history.
AZFamily
Queen Creek gay couple’s pride flag vandalized, HOA requesting removal
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Jared and Tim Deluca from Queen Creek took to TikTok to show the intolerance they’re dealing with in their neighborhood. Their pride flag has been vandalized since it first went up in their backyard in December. The flag faced a busy street. The...
themesatribune.com
Native American nonprofit address mental health
The Mesa-based Native American Fatherhood and Families Association is addressing wellness and mental health in two separate ways. Its second annual Healing Together Conference begins today, Jan. 15, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix Mesa in conjunction with the Native Wellness Institute from Gresham, Oregon, White Bison from Colorado Springs, Colorado and Native Dad’s Network from Sacramento.
Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases
As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTAR.com
Arizona eye surgery centers agree to settle discrimination claim for $1M
PHOENIX – A network of Arizona eye surgery centers has agreed to pay $1 million in restitution and fines to settle a federal discrimination claim, authorities said. In December 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit accusing Tempe-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center of requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures.
AZFamily
Judge denies City of Phoenix’s motion to dismiss lawsuit filed by residents near “The Zone”
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A judge with the Superior Court of Maricopa County has denied the City of Phoenix’s motion to dismiss after residents filed a lawsuit against them regarding conditions at “The Zone.”. Property owners, residents, and business owners near the homeless encampment known as “The Zone”...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix elementary school student hospitalized after taking an edible
PHOENIX - A child was taken to the hospital after taking a THC edible at a Phoenix elementary school, fire crews said Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to Shaw Butte Elementary School near 21st Avenue and Peoria after two sixth graders took the edibles and reported having "medical issues." One...
arizonasuntimes.com
Hundreds Show up to Show Their Respect to Arizona’s Legendary Legislator Russell Pearce at His Funeral
One of the most well-known and revered Arizona legislators in recent years, Russell Pearce of Mesa, passed away on January 5, and his funeral was held on Monday. Hundreds packed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints central stake center in Mesa to listen to eulogies from family and friends, most of whom were brought to tears speaking of his love for Arizona, his family, church, God, and the Constitution.
Franchisee of Zero Degrees in Glendale to Open Rapha Tea in Peoria
Premium boba tea house opening in late-spring, early summer 2023.
Rio Verde Foothills donkey sanctuary impacted by drought crisis
"I have about 25 donkeys and a few horses,” Carroll said. “All the donkeys are either rescues from neglected abused homes or were abandoned.”
AZFamily
Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter
Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
'An exceptional case': Arizona suburb water supply cut off offers cautionary tale during continued drought
There are a handful of other communities in Arizona like Rio Verde that pay outside cities for their water supply, but Rio Verde is "an exceptional case," according to the director of the Kyle Center for Water Policy at ASU.
AZFamily
HOA tells Queen Creek couple to take pride flag down
Health inspectors found mold in an ice machine at a Phoenix taco shop and dressings and salsa not kept cold enough at a Tempe lounge. Man dead, two others hurt after shooting in west Phoenix. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A man died at the scene and another was taken...
AZFamily
How Pinal County farmers are dealing with historic cuts to Arizona’s Colorado River water supply
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - Farming thousands of acres of alfalfa, Bermuda grass, and more, isn’t just a job for Jace Miller: it’s in his blood. “My great-great-grandfather came and homesteaded in gilbert in 1919 and began farming,” Miller said. He’s a 5th generation farmer in Arizona and the partner and manager of Triple M Farms. Arizona’s Family recently visited the headquarters in Casa Grande to see how Miller is weathering historic cuts to the state’s Colorado River water supply.
Mesa, January 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Mesa. The Skyline High School basketball team will have a game with Red Mountain High School on January 18, 2023, 18:00:00. The Red Mountain High School basketball team will have a game with Skyline High School on January 18, 2023, 18:00:00.
