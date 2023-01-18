Read full article on original website
Related
supplychainquarterly.com
Surprising LTL strength, falling truckload rates and parcel GRI impacts: Q1 Cowen/AFS Freight Index
ATLANTA (Jan. 17, 2023) – AFS Logistics (afs.net), an industry-leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, and Cowen Research today released the Cowen/AFS Freight Index for Q1 2023, a snapshot with predictive pricing across multiple sectors in the freight industry. The latest release of the index reveals surprising less-than-truckload (LTL) strength, indicates a continued downward trend in truckload and illustrates the power of parcel general rate increases (GRIs) and surcharges to prop up express rates and drive ground to record highs in the quarter ahead.
foodlogistics.com
Inflation, High Fuel Costs and Shipper Prices to Threaten Truckload Carrier Profitability in 2023
A continued decline in the truckload rate per mile index is projected to erase almost all of the gains accumulated since Q2 2021, according to research released by AFS Logistics and Cowen Research. Data shows a continued downward trend in truckload but surprising strength in LTL, while the power of general rate increases (GRIs) and surcharges prop up express parcel rates and drive ground parcel to record highs in the quarter ahead.
P&G Boosts Outlook, Raises Prices
Proctor & Gamble is lifting financial expectations but is planning to raise prices in the next few months.
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
msn.com
Is Gold Worth Investing In As Fed Rate Hikes Continue to Keep the Commodity Price Low?
For a long time, gold has been a commodity to understand the volatility of the markets. Gold prices have been at an eight-month high, climbing 14% since late November to hit $1,882 per ounce on Wednesday. Precious metals are often seen as a hedge against rises in consumer prices, but rate hikes could dampen inflationary pressure and make non-yielding gold less attractive.
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
insideevs.com
Carmax Sold Over Half Its Tesla Inventory In 24 Hours
Now that Tesla's new car prices are much lower, the same is becoming true of used Tesla prices. Just a quick look at the online car sales website Carmax shows a 57 percent drop in Tesla inventory over a 24-hour period. When Tesla first dropped its prices in the US...
$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.Photo byAnnie SprattonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
United Airlines Stock Higher As Earnings, 2023 Travel Outlook Impress
"Over the last three years, United has made critical investments in tools, infrastructure and our people – all of which are essential investments in our future," said CEO Scott Kirby
Carvana adopts 'poison pill', sells $4 billion of auto loans
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Carvana Co (CVNA.N) has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday.
US retail sales shrinks by most in a year as growth engine falters
US retail sales slumped for a second straight month in December, according to government data released Wednesday, with its largest drop in a year signaling a key growth engine is faltering. National Retail Federation data released Wednesday also showed that retail sales fell short of forecasts in the November to December holiday season, rising 5.3 percent from a year ago amid persistent inflation and high interest rates.
Stocks have a pathway to strong gains in 2023 as earning pessimism and recession concerns appear overdone
Pessimism about 2023 earnings appears to have "gone too far," said LPL Financial in a Tuesday note. There are signs that pressures on earnings are easing, including a drop in the dollar's value. Modest cuts in earnings projections "may actually be a positive catalyst for stock prices," LPL said. The...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto markets surged to regain the $1 trillion market capitalization mark over the weekend amid signs of bottoming and a record number of short liquidations contributing to the uptick. Nearly $500 million in shorts,...
CNET
Mortgage Refinance Rates on Jan. 16, 2023: Rates Decline
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates sink. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also trailed off. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve hiked the federal funds rate seven times in 2022 to try to slow surging inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall in 2023 depends largely on how things play out with inflation: If it cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if it persists, refinance rates will continue their upward trajectory.
People aren't leasing cars anymore — and it means higher prices and worse choices for used car-buyers
A sharp drop in the leasing translates to less supply going to the used vehicle market, keeping prices up and inventory low.
Most new car buyers are now paying less than sticker price
Americans can once again buy cars for less than sticker price. But that doesn't mean they're finding bargains at their local dealerships.
Mortgage rates plunge to lowest level since September
The average long-term mortgage rate fell this week to its lowest level since September, a potential boost to the housing market which has been in decline for nearly a year. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.15% from 6.33% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.56%. The average long-term rate reached a two-decade high of 7.08% in the fall as the Federal Reserve continued to boost its key lending rate in its quest to cool the economy and tame inflation. The big rise in mortgage rates during the past year...
P&G raises sales forecast on price hikes, sees volumes fall
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tide detergent maker Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) raised its full-year sales forecast on Thursday and said it plans to continue raising prices despite a drop in sales volumes, warning that high commodity costs were pressuring profits.
U.S. manufacturing output tumbles in December
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories fell more than expected in December and output in the prior month was weaker than previously thought, indicating that manufacturing was rapidly losing momentum as higher borrowing costs hurt demand for goods.
Oil heads for second week of gains on China demand outlook
LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Oil rose on Friday and was heading for a second straight weekly gain, spurred largely by brightening economic prospects for China and resulting expectations of a boost to fuel demand in the world's second-biggest economy.
Comments / 0