New York/New Jersey Residents Admit To a Credit Card Fraud Scheme That Affected Thousands of CitizensAbdul GhaniNewark, NJ
Dark Web Deception: The Story of a Bronx Man's Million-Dollar Fraud SchemeWilliamSalBronx, NY
$20 million Mega Millions ticket sold in The BronxWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Dog Walker Goes Gunning for MercedesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Yonkers Woman Struck & Pinned By CarBridget MulroyYonkers, NY
yonkerstimes.com
Have You No Shame-Ed Lachterman? Town Clerk Quast Falsely Attacked at Yorktown Board Meeting
Survey Shows Republicans Scheming to Get Democrat Quast Out of Office with Fake News!. Attempts by republicans in Yorktown to ‘cancel’ and discredit the reputation of the only elected democrat, Town Clerk Diana Quast, have backfired, with many residents wondering why Councilman Ed Lachterman berated Quast for a half-hour at a Town Board meeting last month, falsely accusing her of not preserving the minutes of the meetings without having any knowledge about the process, or reading the minutes himself.
theexaminernews.com
Hochul, Local Communities Gear Up for Possible Housing Fight
Some local governments are preparing for another showdown with Gov. Kathy Hochul over housing after she warned last week that municipalities must hit certain benchmarks in developing new units, including communities with commuter rail lines. During her State of the State address in Albany last Tuesday, Hochul announced her upcoming...
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
theexaminernews.com
Schmitt Looking to Force GOP Primary for Carmel Supervisor
Former Carmel Supervisor Kenneth Schmitt’s 14-year reign came to a halt in 2021 when he lost a Republican primary that June to Mike Cazzari. Two years removed from office, Schmitt is itching to return, and to do so, he’ll have to turn the tables on Schmitt in another GOP battle. Last week, Schmitt announced on his Facebook page that he was planning to go head-to-head with Cazzari on June 27.
What to know about New York state property tax break for first responders
ALBANY N.Y. (WETM) – On January 18th, a school district near Albany held a public hearing as it considers providing a tax exemption to qualified first responders who live and serve within the district. The exemption comes after Governor Kathy Hochul recently approved a property tax exemption of up to 10% on the primary home […]
Gov. Hochul Plans To Raise Taxes On This Item In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul proposes raising the tax on one item that will affect more than a million New Yorkers. Gov. Hochul recently delivered her 2023 State of the State, detailing her plans and proposals for the state. This is her first State of the State as an elected governor. Many...
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?
Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
What County in the Hudson Valley Has Had the Most Natural Disasters
New York and the Hudson Valley have endured their share of weather-related disasters through the years. From blizzards, to flash floods, to both Hurricanes Irene and Sandy, just to name a few. But have you ever wondered what part of the area is most vulnerable to natural disasters?. USA Today...
Attorney General Tong joins coalition in support of NY gun laws
Attorney General William Tong announced Thursday that he has joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general supporting a New York law to hold the firearms industry accountable for gun violence in New York State. The coalition filed an amicus brief last week arguing in favor of the law, stating that New York has the authority […] The post Attorney General Tong joins coalition in support of NY gun laws appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
How to Master Leaving New York State? Do This At The DMV
Getting ready to leave New York State? You (sadly) are not alone. There are more people leaving high tax states like New York and California, but where are they headed? These persons with a vision? Texas and the Carolinas. As you get ready to say "Adieu" to good 'ol Empire...
Governor Hochul proposes ban on fossil fuel powered heating equipment
With discussions in Albany regarding a proposed ban on natural gas, this has some businesses and homeowners fired up.
Big Changes Coming For Your New York State License
Did you get your new driver's license yet? More people are getting these new driver's licenses that are making them feel safer. There were changes done to new licenses in New York State. If you have gotten or applied for a new license, you can get the brand new one that New York State rolled out last year.
Is Kathy Hochul’s governorship already beyond redemption?
When George Pataki bribed New York’s Legislature with a pay raise back in the day, he won charter schools in return. Kathy Hochul gifted the lawmakers big bucks over Christmas — and got back a sharp stick in the eye. And New Yorkers suffered a soft coup of sorts — with state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins now their all-but-de facto governor, as a cabal of lefty termites chews up the legislative woodwork. So, what of the fledgling Hochul administration? In the immortal words of Porky Pig: “Th-th-th-that’s all, folks!” Time will tell about that last bit, of course. But not much time. For...
What Are Some Custom License Plates New York State Turned Down?
Personalized license plates have become a popular trend. But some states may be a little more stingy than others when it comes to what they approve and don't approve of for your plates. The state of Maine was once considered the "wild, wild west of vanity license plates", where you...
theexaminernews.com
State’s Climate Plan Will Boost Economy and Quality of Life
The most recent reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, prepared and reviewed by thousands of scientists and experts from 195 countries, spell a grim climate prognosis after decades of inaction by governments caused in large part by the well-documented campaigns of denial, doubt and delay by the fossil fuel industry.
3 Upstate New York Towns Named Best for First-Time Homebuyers
Upstate New York has a lot of offer people looking to purchase their first house. The cost of living here is quite low compared to other locations in the U.S., and you can usually find a decent home in a decent area that fits your budget. This is not news...
New York State Wants To Give You Your Money Back
Now more than ever, money seems to be on almost everyone's mind. Whether we are spending more at the grocery store or on the electricity bill. Trying to save it by cutting down on travel or eating out less. We even try to win it by going to Tioga Downs,...
iheart.com
Lee Zeldin Talks Governor Hochul, 2023 Decisions on WGY Mornings
Former gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin joined Doug Goudie on WGY Mornings this past week. Zeldin shared his thoughts on current Governor Kathy Hochul's decisions to lead off 2023. Earlier this month, Zeldin took to social media to express his opinion on Governor Hochul's State of the State address. Zeldin continued...
Plane Reported Missing Near Westchester Airport (Developing)
This story has been updated. A small plane has gone missing near the New York/Connecticut border Thursday evening, Jan. 19. Air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with the single-engine Beechcraft A36 at around 6:15 p.m., less than two miles from the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, according to the FAA.
Popular Burger Chain Suddenly Closes Three Capital Region Locations
This one is surprising as this popular burger chain was a Capital Region favorite. And when visiting one of your favorite local restaurants the last thing you want to see is a sign that says "Due to economic and labor conditions, this restaurant is closed." We made such a huge effort during the pandemic to support our local businesses, and maybe now they need that support more than ever?
