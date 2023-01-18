ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Kisco, NY

yonkerstimes.com

Have You No Shame-Ed Lachterman? Town Clerk Quast Falsely Attacked at Yorktown Board Meeting

Survey Shows Republicans Scheming to Get Democrat Quast Out of Office with Fake News!. Attempts by republicans in Yorktown to ‘cancel’ and discredit the reputation of the only elected democrat, Town Clerk Diana Quast, have backfired, with many residents wondering why Councilman Ed Lachterman berated Quast for a half-hour at a Town Board meeting last month, falsely accusing her of not preserving the minutes of the meetings without having any knowledge about the process, or reading the minutes himself.
YORKTOWN, NY
theexaminernews.com

Hochul, Local Communities Gear Up for Possible Housing Fight

Some local governments are preparing for another showdown with Gov. Kathy Hochul over housing after she warned last week that municipalities must hit certain benchmarks in developing new units, including communities with commuter rail lines. During her State of the State address in Albany last Tuesday, Hochul announced her upcoming...
CALIFORNIA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theexaminernews.com

Schmitt Looking to Force GOP Primary for Carmel Supervisor

Former Carmel Supervisor Kenneth Schmitt’s 14-year reign came to a halt in 2021 when he lost a Republican primary that June to Mike Cazzari. Two years removed from office, Schmitt is itching to return, and to do so, he’ll have to turn the tables on Schmitt in another GOP battle. Last week, Schmitt announced on his Facebook page that he was planning to go head-to-head with Cazzari on June 27.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?

Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
101.5 WPDH

What County in the Hudson Valley Has Had the Most Natural Disasters

New York and the Hudson Valley have endured their share of weather-related disasters through the years. From blizzards, to flash floods, to both Hurricanes Irene and Sandy, just to name a few. But have you ever wondered what part of the area is most vulnerable to natural disasters?. USA Today...
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Attorney General Tong joins coalition in support of NY gun laws

Attorney General William Tong announced Thursday that he has joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general supporting a New York law to hold the firearms industry accountable for gun violence in New York State. The coalition filed an amicus brief last week arguing in favor of the law, stating that New York has the authority […] The post Attorney General Tong joins coalition in support of NY gun laws appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Big Changes Coming For Your New York State License

Did you get your new driver's license yet? More people are getting these new driver's licenses that are making them feel safer. There were changes done to new licenses in New York State. If you have gotten or applied for a new license, you can get the brand new one that New York State rolled out last year.
New York Post

Is Kathy Hochul’s governorship already beyond redemption?

When George Pataki bribed New York’s Legislature with a pay raise back in the day, he won charter schools in return. Kathy Hochul gifted the lawmakers big bucks over Christmas — and got back a sharp stick in the eye. And New Yorkers suffered a soft coup of sorts — with state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins now their all-but-de facto governor, as a cabal of lefty termites chews up the legislative woodwork. So, what of the fledgling Hochul administration? In the immortal words of Porky Pig: “Th-th-th-that’s all, folks!” Time will tell about that last bit, of course. But not much time. For...
NEW YORK STATE
theexaminernews.com

State’s Climate Plan Will Boost Economy and Quality of Life

The most recent reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, prepared and reviewed by thousands of scientists and experts from 195 countries, spell a grim climate prognosis after decades of inaction by governments caused in large part by the well-documented campaigns of denial, doubt and delay by the fossil fuel industry.
iheart.com

Lee Zeldin Talks Governor Hochul, 2023 Decisions on WGY Mornings

Former gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin joined Doug Goudie on WGY Mornings this past week. Zeldin shared his thoughts on current Governor Kathy Hochul's decisions to lead off 2023. Earlier this month, Zeldin took to social media to express his opinion on Governor Hochul's State of the State address. Zeldin continued...
Daily Voice

Plane Reported Missing Near Westchester Airport (Developing)

This story has been updated. A small plane has gone missing near the New York/Connecticut border Thursday evening, Jan. 19. Air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with the single-engine Beechcraft A36 at around 6:15 p.m., less than two miles from the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, according to the FAA.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Hot 99.1

Popular Burger Chain Suddenly Closes Three Capital Region Locations

This one is surprising as this popular burger chain was a Capital Region favorite. And when visiting one of your favorite local restaurants the last thing you want to see is a sign that says "Due to economic and labor conditions, this restaurant is closed." We made such a huge effort during the pandemic to support our local businesses, and maybe now they need that support more than ever?
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

