Mesa, AZ

AZFamily

A Banner Medical Center employee honored with Pay It Forward Award for feeding homeless

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward at Phoenix’s Banner University Medical Center to Martez Trotter, who donates his time feeding those in need of a good meal. His friend, Samantha, nominated him. “He does this not once in a blue moon, he does this once a month. He and his wife collect toiletries for the homeless and they just hand it out along with food,” she said.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases

As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona sees largest increase in homeless youth nationwide; here’s how you can help

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Homelessness is on the rise across Arizona, including the number of teens who are living on the streets or in a shelter. According to a new report by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, Arizona tops the list for the states with the largest increase of homeless youth. The numbers show a nearly 45% increase in Arizona compared to 2020.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

March in downtown Phoenix calls for voter protection, police accountability

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Progressive National Baptist Convention is leading a March for Voter Protection and Police Accountability in Phoenix on Wednesday. The Convention said it wants to draw attention to voter suppression in America, the fight of Black Americans for economic justice, as well as community police accountability and transparency. The group said the march is also in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy of fighting for justice.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

New Goldwater Institute Report Finds Majority of Arizona Public University Faculty Hires Must Support Progressive Ideologies

The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) released a report Tuesday detailing a potentially alarming aspect of some public state university’s hiring processes, requiring faculty to pledge support for progressive ideologies. “Universities should be safe havens for free expression, but in Arizona and across the country, progressives are using diversity statement...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix elementary school student hospitalized after taking an edible

PHOENIX - A child was taken to the hospital after taking a THC edible at a Phoenix elementary school, fire crews said Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to Shaw Butte Elementary School near 21st Avenue and Peoria after two sixth graders took the edibles and reported having "medical issues." One...
PHOENIX, AZ
themesatribune.com

Air pollution looms as economic threat

The Phoenix Metro region could lose more than $100 million in economic growth if it fails to meet upgraded federal air quality standards for ozone levels by August 2024, a Valley environmental official warned earlier this month. And those losses would steadily increase over the next 20 years to as...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona

A pair of bills aimed at criminalizing common activities for people experiencing homelessness had their first hearings in the state Senate Wednesday, although their path to becoming law remains unclear. The bills would make it illegal to sit, lay down or sleep on sidewalks and in public rights-of-way, and to panhandle in certain areas.  Senate Bill […] The post Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
themesatribune.com

Asian District prepares for Chinese Lunar New Year

Ushering in the Lunar New Year in Asia means setting off firecrackers and fireworks and creating a messy, noisy and immersive experience that differs from the North American version of looking at fireworks from afar. “We just had our New Year fireworks, but this one has a different appeal to...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter

Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?

The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
themesatribune.com

Hutchinson elected MPS board president

In the first Mesa Public Schools Governing Board meeting of the year, Marcie Hutchinson was elected president as she began her second term. In nominating Hutchinson, board member Kiana Sears said the former longtime MPS teacher is “conscientious of the entire (district), whether that be east or west, ... students that are gifted and talented versus our students who need more assistance, and making sure that families’ needs are always taken into consideration.”
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

How Pinal County farmers are dealing with historic cuts to Arizona’s Colorado River water supply

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - Farming thousands of acres of alfalfa, Bermuda grass, and more, isn’t just a job for Jace Miller: it’s in his blood. “My great-great-grandfather came and homesteaded in gilbert in 1919 and began farming,” Miller said. He’s a 5th generation farmer in Arizona and the partner and manager of Triple M Farms. Arizona’s Family recently visited the headquarters in Casa Grande to see how Miller is weathering historic cuts to the state’s Colorado River water supply.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

