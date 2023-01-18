PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward at Phoenix’s Banner University Medical Center to Martez Trotter, who donates his time feeding those in need of a good meal. His friend, Samantha, nominated him. “He does this not once in a blue moon, he does this once a month. He and his wife collect toiletries for the homeless and they just hand it out along with food,” she said.

