Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Arizona is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTempe, AZ
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FArizona State
Innovative restaurant chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Brand Opening In GilbertMadocPhoenix, AZ
Denver-Based Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FQueen Creek, AZ
Related
Child Crisis Arizona targets 2024 for opening of new Mesa campus
Come 2024, Child Crisis Arizona looks to be in a new building serving Valley children and families in need.
AZFamily
A Banner Medical Center employee honored with Pay It Forward Award for feeding homeless
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward at Phoenix’s Banner University Medical Center to Martez Trotter, who donates his time feeding those in need of a good meal. His friend, Samantha, nominated him. “He does this not once in a blue moon, he does this once a month. He and his wife collect toiletries for the homeless and they just hand it out along with food,” she said.
Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases
As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Arizona sees largest increase in homeless youth nationwide; here’s how you can help
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Homelessness is on the rise across Arizona, including the number of teens who are living on the streets or in a shelter. According to a new report by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, Arizona tops the list for the states with the largest increase of homeless youth. The numbers show a nearly 45% increase in Arizona compared to 2020.
AZFamily
March in downtown Phoenix calls for voter protection, police accountability
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Progressive National Baptist Convention is leading a March for Voter Protection and Police Accountability in Phoenix on Wednesday. The Convention said it wants to draw attention to voter suppression in America, the fight of Black Americans for economic justice, as well as community police accountability and transparency. The group said the march is also in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy of fighting for justice.
arizonasuntimes.com
New Goldwater Institute Report Finds Majority of Arizona Public University Faculty Hires Must Support Progressive Ideologies
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) released a report Tuesday detailing a potentially alarming aspect of some public state university’s hiring processes, requiring faculty to pledge support for progressive ideologies. “Universities should be safe havens for free expression, but in Arizona and across the country, progressives are using diversity statement...
Rio Verde Foothills donkey sanctuary impacted by drought crisis
"I have about 25 donkeys and a few horses,” Carroll said. “All the donkeys are either rescues from neglected abused homes or were abandoned.”
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix elementary school student hospitalized after taking an edible
PHOENIX - A child was taken to the hospital after taking a THC edible at a Phoenix elementary school, fire crews said Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to Shaw Butte Elementary School near 21st Avenue and Peoria after two sixth graders took the edibles and reported having "medical issues." One...
themesatribune.com
Air pollution looms as economic threat
The Phoenix Metro region could lose more than $100 million in economic growth if it fails to meet upgraded federal air quality standards for ozone levels by August 2024, a Valley environmental official warned earlier this month. And those losses would steadily increase over the next 20 years to as...
Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona
A pair of bills aimed at criminalizing common activities for people experiencing homelessness had their first hearings in the state Senate Wednesday, although their path to becoming law remains unclear. The bills would make it illegal to sit, lay down or sleep on sidewalks and in public rights-of-way, and to panhandle in certain areas. Senate Bill […] The post Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
themesatribune.com
Asian District prepares for Chinese Lunar New Year
Ushering in the Lunar New Year in Asia means setting off firecrackers and fireworks and creating a messy, noisy and immersive experience that differs from the North American version of looking at fireworks from afar. “We just had our New Year fireworks, but this one has a different appeal to...
AZFamily
Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter
Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
'An exceptional case': Arizona suburb water supply cut off offers cautionary tale during continued drought
There are a handful of other communities in Arizona like Rio Verde that pay outside cities for their water supply, but Rio Verde is "an exceptional case," according to the director of the Kyle Center for Water Policy at ASU.
'I'm hoping to raise awareness': Artist paints day-to-day life of those living in 'The Zone'
PHOENIX — A woman showering with a hose, a group hiding under a blanket, and droves of people waiting for food, one local artist is showcasing the reality of homelessness in downtown Phoenix. Joel Coplin is one of the people who live in "The Zone." He's chosen to paint...
kjzz.org
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
themesatribune.com
Hutchinson elected MPS board president
In the first Mesa Public Schools Governing Board meeting of the year, Marcie Hutchinson was elected president as she began her second term. In nominating Hutchinson, board member Kiana Sears said the former longtime MPS teacher is “conscientious of the entire (district), whether that be east or west, ... students that are gifted and talented versus our students who need more assistance, and making sure that families’ needs are always taken into consideration.”
CNBC
Arizona says developers don't have enough groundwater to build in desert west of Phoenix
Developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to move forward with their plans, a state modeling report found. Plans to construct homes for people located west of the White Tank Mountains will require alternative sources of water to proceed as the state grapples with a historic megadrought.
Valley community college teacher accused of bullying her student resigns amid investigation
AVONDALE, Ariz — Students getting bullied by their classmates has become far too common, but it's not every day that a teacher is accused of participating too. That's what one now-former Valley community college professor is accused of after a private group chat between the teacher and some of her students became public.
AZFamily
How Pinal County farmers are dealing with historic cuts to Arizona’s Colorado River water supply
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - Farming thousands of acres of alfalfa, Bermuda grass, and more, isn’t just a job for Jace Miller: it’s in his blood. “My great-great-grandfather came and homesteaded in gilbert in 1919 and began farming,” Miller said. He’s a 5th generation farmer in Arizona and the partner and manager of Triple M Farms. Arizona’s Family recently visited the headquarters in Casa Grande to see how Miller is weathering historic cuts to the state’s Colorado River water supply.
AZFamily
Queen Creek gay couple’s pride flag vandalized, HOA requesting removal
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Jared and Tim Deluca from Queen Creek took to TikTok to show the intolerance they’re dealing with in their neighborhood. Their pride flag has been vandalized since it first went up in their backyard in December. The flag faced a busy street. The...
Comments / 0