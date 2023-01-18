ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocsportszone.com

Two OC girls basketball teams earn CIF No. 1 rankings and others in top 10

Buena Park (4AA) and St. Margaret’s (5AA) girls basketball teams are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in the CIF polls released on Tuesday. In addition, Mater Dei is third, Sage Hill is tied for fourth and Rosary is ninth in Division 1; San Juan Hills is second and San Clemente fourth in 2AA; Portola is seventh and Cypress 10th in 2A; El Dorado third, Sunny Hills is fourth and Northwood seventh in 3AA; Calvary Chapel is fifth in 3A; La Habra is sixth, Irvine seventh and El Toro eighth in 4AA; Laguna Beach is second and Dana Hills 10th in 4A; Orange is seventh in 5A and Pacifica is seventh and Ocean View eighth in 5AA.
BUENA PARK, CA
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel remains undefeated in league with win over Santa Ana

Calvary Chapel’s Cloe Zazueta pushes the ball up the court as Santa Ana’s Leshly Ocampo defends. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel High School’s girls basketball team remained undefeated in Orange Coast League play defeating Santa Ana 57-21 Thursday night at Calvary Chapel. Calvary’ Chapel (17-9, 8-0)...
SANTA ANA, CA
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel captures decisive home league victory against Orange

Calvary Chapel’s Gavin Russell hits a three-pointer early in the first quarter Wednesday night. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel’s boys basketball team led from the start and captured a 74-24 Orange Coast League victory over Orange Wednesday night at Calvary Chapel. The Eagles remained tied for first...
ORANGE, CA
recordgazette.net

Former Yucaipa QB Ackermann remembered

Peter Ackermann, an early-1960s Yucaipa High quarterback, a beloved softball coach at Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village, and a successful businessman, has died at age 77. Ackermann passed away Dec. 3 as the result of a surgical procedure following lengthy health challenges, according to a news release from Oaks...
YUCAIPA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Burbank’s Coach Resigns Mid-Season

First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Burbank Leader. In an unexpected announcement, Alan Simon confirmed to the Burbank Leader he resigned as Burbank High School varsity girls’ soccer head coach on Wednesday. He becomes the second BHS head coach who has resigned within the past four weeks.
BURBANK, CA
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Tuesday Afternoon "BOOM!"

On Tuesday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With the transfer portal open until January 18, we updated our transfer recruiting target list, which you can view HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
danapointtimes.com

Family, Friends Mourn Loss of Local Surfer, Bodyboarder

Evan McMillen, who is remembered for his infectious smile, in and out of the water, died in a surfing accident at Salt Creek. Evan McMillen, a 21-year-old Dana Hills High graduate, died on Sunday, Jan. 15 after a surfing accident at Salt Creek Beach. He is survived by his mother Tomi, father Dave, twin brother Eian Patrick and big sister Erin McMillen.
DANA POINT, CA
addictedtovacation.com

The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Newport Beach California

If you’re looking for an escape from bustling downtown Newport Beach without giving up access to amenities, these less crowded beaches are a great option!. What’s the least crowded beach in Newport Beach?. There are a few quiet spots to escape the crowds in Newport Beach. The least...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Eater

The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County

Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
tourcounsel.com

South Coast Plaza | Shopping mall in Costa Mesa

The mall of California has an abundance of high-end shops, restaurants, and nearby beaches. In California, the South Coast Plaza shopping center is one of the most recent attractions in Orange County due to the area where it is located, with routes close to beaches, hotels and other tourist places.
COSTA MESA, CA
foxla.com

Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement

LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut

Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.
GLENDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy