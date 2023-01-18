Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to groundRoger MarshCalifornia State
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los AngelesTravel Bugs WorldOrange County, CA
Avalon 50 RecapSarah RoseAvalon, CA
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
ocsportszone.com
Two OC girls basketball teams earn CIF No. 1 rankings and others in top 10
Buena Park (4AA) and St. Margaret’s (5AA) girls basketball teams are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in the CIF polls released on Tuesday. In addition, Mater Dei is third, Sage Hill is tied for fourth and Rosary is ninth in Division 1; San Juan Hills is second and San Clemente fourth in 2AA; Portola is seventh and Cypress 10th in 2A; El Dorado third, Sunny Hills is fourth and Northwood seventh in 3AA; Calvary Chapel is fifth in 3A; La Habra is sixth, Irvine seventh and El Toro eighth in 4AA; Laguna Beach is second and Dana Hills 10th in 4A; Orange is seventh in 5A and Pacifica is seventh and Ocean View eighth in 5AA.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel remains undefeated in league with win over Santa Ana
Calvary Chapel’s Cloe Zazueta pushes the ball up the court as Santa Ana’s Leshly Ocampo defends. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel High School’s girls basketball team remained undefeated in Orange Coast League play defeating Santa Ana 57-21 Thursday night at Calvary Chapel. Calvary’ Chapel (17-9, 8-0)...
ocsportszone.com
Tesoro, Newport Harbor and Costa Mesa capture Wednesday night victories
Tesoro 52, Trabuco Hills 48: The Titans (19-4, 2-1) captured a South Coast League win Wednesday. Blake Manning scored 18 points and Carson Brown had 12 points. Nathan Draper had eight points and 12 rebounds and Jake Bennett eight points and nine rebounds for Tesoro. Newport Harbor 56, Corona del...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel captures decisive home league victory against Orange
Calvary Chapel’s Gavin Russell hits a three-pointer early in the first quarter Wednesday night. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel’s boys basketball team led from the start and captured a 74-24 Orange Coast League victory over Orange Wednesday night at Calvary Chapel. The Eagles remained tied for first...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Orange Lutheran rallies from big fourth quarter deficit to beat Oak Park
Orange Lutheran’s Zion Paleo heads up the court late in Monday’s game with Oak Park. Smith passed to Andrew Nagy (22) for the winning basket. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Orange Lutheran High School’s boys basketball team saved its best for last Monday night in...
recordgazette.net
Former Yucaipa QB Ackermann remembered
Peter Ackermann, an early-1960s Yucaipa High quarterback, a beloved softball coach at Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village, and a successful businessman, has died at age 77. Ackermann passed away Dec. 3 as the result of a surgical procedure following lengthy health challenges, according to a news release from Oaks...
ocsportszone.com
Charlie TeGantvoort leaves Santa Ana to become Marina’s new varsity football coach
Santa Ana Coach Charlie TeGantvoort is headed to Marina as the new football coach. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Marina High School officials on Thursday night named highly-successful Santa Ana High School head football Coach Charlie TeGantvoort as its new varsity football coach. TeGantvoort, who resigned from...
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank’s Coach Resigns Mid-Season
First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Burbank Leader. In an unexpected announcement, Alan Simon confirmed to the Burbank Leader he resigned as Burbank High School varsity girls’ soccer head coach on Wednesday. He becomes the second BHS head coach who has resigned within the past four weeks.
Mater Dei High School completes investigation into its athletic culture, does not release details
A law firm hired by Santa Ana's Mater Dei High School has completed its investigation into the school's athletic culture, the school said.
USC football recruiting update: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, nation's No. 4 linebacker, enjoys USC visit
St. John Bosco (California) four-star linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is one of the top defensive prospects in California
UCLA Receives a Tuesday Afternoon "BOOM!"
On Tuesday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With the transfer portal open until January 18, we updated our transfer recruiting target list, which you can view HERE.
Chuck McDonald III, 2025 Mater Dei (California) star cornerback, has high praise for USC visit
McDonald plays for one of the top high school football programs
danapointtimes.com
Family, Friends Mourn Loss of Local Surfer, Bodyboarder
Evan McMillen, who is remembered for his infectious smile, in and out of the water, died in a surfing accident at Salt Creek. Evan McMillen, a 21-year-old Dana Hills High graduate, died on Sunday, Jan. 15 after a surfing accident at Salt Creek Beach. He is survived by his mother Tomi, father Dave, twin brother Eian Patrick and big sister Erin McMillen.
Roll Em Up Taquitos Has Big Plans in Orange County
One of the regions fastest growing new chains, and the nation’s first taquito franchise, Roll Em Up Taquitos was founded just over in Chino
addictedtovacation.com
The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Newport Beach California
If you’re looking for an escape from bustling downtown Newport Beach without giving up access to amenities, these less crowded beaches are a great option!. What’s the least crowded beach in Newport Beach?. There are a few quiet spots to escape the crowds in Newport Beach. The least...
Eater
The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County
Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
tourcounsel.com
South Coast Plaza | Shopping mall in Costa Mesa
The mall of California has an abundance of high-end shops, restaurants, and nearby beaches. In California, the South Coast Plaza shopping center is one of the most recent attractions in Orange County due to the area where it is located, with routes close to beaches, hotels and other tourist places.
New family-owned diner replaces rundown Sizzler in North Long Beach
After undergoing a complete makeover, the new restaurant opened as Bebe’s Diner on Jan. 5, replacing the Sizzler that sat vacant at the corner of Long Beach and Del Amo boulevards since the start of the pandemic in 2020. The post New family-owned diner replaces rundown Sizzler in North Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement
LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
TMZ.com
Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut
Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.
