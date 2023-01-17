Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
wearegreenbay.com
Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate doesn’t come back from medical appointment, arrest warrant issued
(WFRV) – An arrest warrant was issued for an inmate in Dodge County after she reportedly failed to return from a medical appointment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released information about an inmate that never returned from a medical appointment. 27-year-old Jessica Shafter did not come back from the appointment as permitted by per her court-ordered Huber privileges.
nbc15.com
Rock Co. double homicide trial continues with body cam footage and the victims’ families testify
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police and the victims’ families testified in the trial of Marcus Randle El, who is accused in the killings of two women in February of 2020. Randle El is a former UW Madison football player who faces two counts of first-degree homicide for killing Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory.
wearegreenbay.com
Traffic stop leads to deputies finding several drugs in Columbia County, driver in custody
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 36-year-old man was taken into custody on Tuesday morning after deputies in Columbia County conducted a traffic stop, to which they found multiple drugs. According to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a minivan around 12:15 a.m. After...
WBAY Green Bay
D.A. files first charges from Oshkosh Merrill Middle School fight
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County district attorney filed two misdemeanor charges against a woman for last week’s fight inside Merrill Middle School. As we reported last Wednesday, Oshkosh police were called to the middle school for a fight involving adults and juveniles. Earlier there was a fight between two students, and then relatives and acquaintances of one of the students came to the school and demanded to be let inside.
wapl.com
Suspect in murder plot ordered to have no contact with victim
BERLIN, WI — A Berlin man accused of trying to have his son killed is ordered not to have any contact with the victim. Joseph Hoppa is charged in Green Lake County Court with Solicitation of First Degree Intentional Homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Hoppa and his son, Jason, tried to hire a hitman to kill another son of Joseph’s for 40-thousand dollars. The men were allegedly upset that the son was the primary beneficiary of a relative’s estate. Joseph returns to court February 28th for a preliminary hearing. Jason is due in court next Tuesday.
radioplusinfo.com
1-20-23 two injured in head-on collision in fdl county
Two people were injured, one seriously in a head on collision on slippery roads in Fond du Lac County. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened Thursday morning on state Highway 67 near Campbellsport. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened when one vehicle crossed over the center line. The driver of the vehicle that crossed over was flown by helicopter to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with non life-threatening injuries.
wearegreenbay.com
Four arrested in Sheboygan after dangerous driving, possible shots fired
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County made several arrests after witnesses reported seeing vehicles driving dangerously and a gun being shot. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at around 3:00 p.m., officers were notified of a suspicious situation occurring at North 12th Street and Plath Court.
4th person charged in connection to death of USPS worker, Aundre Cross
A fourth person has been charged in connection to the murder of United States Postal Service (USPS) employee Aundre Cross.
10-year-old boy accused of killing mother appears in court
The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy accused of killing his mother over a VR headset is in court on Thursday for a motion hearing.
Madison police say cocaine in coffee cup led to arrest
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man on Friday after they said cocaine was found in a coffee cup inside his vehicle. Officers patrolling the city’s east side reportedly saw two occupied vehicles parked outside a restaurant in the 4800 block of East Washington Ave. for an extended period of time. A K-9 team examined the vehicles and...
radioplusinfo.com
1-18-23 alcohol-related crash first traffic fatality of the year in fdl county
An alcohol-related crash over the weekend is the first traffic fatality of the new year in Fond du Lac County. An Oshkosh man faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and homicide by negilgient use of a motor vehicle after rear ending a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic signal on the Highway 151 Bypass at Interstate 41 Saturday evening. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says there were 12 fatal crashes on Fond du Lac County roadways all of last year.
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam pleads not guilty
BEAVER DAM, Wis — A Fall River teen accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last year pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a number of charges he faces, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery, first-degree reckless injury and hit and run involving great bodily harm....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
82nd and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee police seek shooter
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in a shooting near 82nd and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Officials said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Police said the man fired several shots from his vehicle, striking a victim. The shooter fled in his vehicle.
Wrong-way driver fleeing police destroys family's four vehicles
A family is struggling after a high-speed police chase involving a wrong-way driver. It left four of their vehicles damaged. Three of those are essential to their landscaping and plowing business.
Stranger Steals Wisconsin Woman's Car While She Was Asleep In The Backseat
Police believe he was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the incident.
wapl.com
Probe underway into Winnebago County supervisor’s media posts
OSHKOSH, WI — Social media postings by a Winnebago County supervisor result in an investigation. County Board Chair Thomas Egan explains what led up to the probe. “It has come to my attention, in which I’ve seen it already, that some of the inappropriate postings by a county board supervisor has appeared in connection with the Winnebago County board meeting agenda, ” Egan said. “This matter is being investigated by an independent, outside source. Yes, we do know about it and it is being handled at this time. I just wanted to let you know.”
wearegreenbay.com
Shooting incident at Wisconsin mall parking lot, juvenile injured & suspect in custody
GREENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect was taken into custody following a reported shooting at a Wisconsin mall’s parking lot. According to the Greendale Police Department, on January 16 around 7 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in saying someone was shot in the east parking lot of Southridge Mall. The mall is located at 5300 South 76th Street.
