Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
UPDATE: Escanaba authorities end search in identifying person
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: After a request for help to identify a person from security cameras in the Escanaba area, authorities say just hours later, the person has been identified and located. They could not comment on details of the search, but expressed thanks to the public for being vigilant.
WBAY Green Bay
Police want to identify person cashing stolen checks
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police are asking the public for help identifying a person suspected of forging and cashing stolen checks. The checks were taken from a vehicle that was stolen on January 2. Law enforcement recovered the vehicle but the owner realized their checkbook was missing. Several of those stolen checks were forged and cashed at a financial institution in Brown County.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities searching for 35-year-old last seen in Marinette County
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 35-year-old man. Deputies are looking for Theodore W. Egge, who is 5’11” and weighs around 190 pounds with blue eyes and no hair. “He is not...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police investigating 5 car thefts in 3 days
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lock your doors. Take your keys. And help police if you have any information to help solve a number of recent car thefts. The Green Bay Police Department is investigating 5 car thefts in the past 3 days -- three of them were reported stolen on the same day. Police say they believe more than one person is responsible, and they see a pattern in the types of cars that were stolen, including two Kias and two Hyundais.
wnmufm.org
Woman who died in Marinette fire identified
MARINETTE, WI— Police have released the name of a woman found dead, following a Marinette house fire. It happened January 6 at a home on the 20 block of Terrace Avenue. Firefighters found a deceased woman inside the house. She’s been identified as 54-year-old Julie Ann Price. Officials...
wearegreenbay.com
School bus carrying 27 kids crashes in Ledgeview, no one injured
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – A bus carrying 27 middle and high school kids crashed in Ledgeview, and officials say there were no injuries. According to the De Pere Fire Department, the bus crashed around 9 a.m. on North Olden Glen Road just off Highway 32. The bus driver and 27 kids were on board the bus.
101 WIXX
Bank Robbery Carried Out, And Foiled, Within Minutes
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay police arrested a 62-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a bank on the city’s west side. The Green Bay Police Department says it received an alarm call around 4:45 p.m. from a bank in the 200 block of S. Military Avenue.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police investigating string of car thefts, at least five stolen in two days
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the search for suspects involved in multiple auto thefts on the east and west side of Green Bay. According to the Green Bay Police Department, since January 15, 2023, five vehicles,...
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected bank robber quickly nabbed in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man suspected of robbing a bank on Green Bay’s west side didn’t have the money for long. Police say they responded to a bank alarm on the 200-block of S. Military Ave. at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Within 10 minutes, officers arrested a 62-year-old Green Bay man at the scene without incident and recovered cash. Police rarely reveal how much money is taken in robberies.
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police arrest 62-year-old after he allegedly robbed a bank on GB’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 62-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a bank on the west side of Green Bay. According to a release, on January 18, 2023, police were sent to an alarm call around 4:45 p.m. at a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue.
WLUC
Feeding America coming to Menominee County Thursday
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marinette/Menominee YMCA will host a Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry event on Thursday. Food distribution will get underway at 10:00 a.m. central time. The Marinette/Menominee YMCA is located at 1600 West Drive in Menominee. The pantry is a drive-through event, it is requested that anyone...
Wisconsin woman dies in house fire near Michigan border
Police have identified a woman who was killed in a Wisconsin house fire. According to the Marinette Police Department, 54-year-old Julie Ann Price was found dead at the scene of the fire at 223 Terrace Avenue. Marinette is located just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Police...
wearegreenbay.com
Marinette Police identify 54-year-old woman who died in January 6 house fire
MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Marinette County have identified the 54-year-old woman who died in a house fire on January 6, 2023. Police say that Julie Ann Price was the female who died in the house fire on the 200 block of Terrace Avenue in the City of Marinette.
wnmufm.org
Speed and alcohol factors in Marinette County crash, officials say
POUND, WI— One person died in a single-vehicle accident in Marinette County on Saturday. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 7:20 a.m. to County Highway B near 9th Road in Pound. They found a car on its side, smoldering. Investigation indicates Nereo Rios, 36, of Coleman was westbound when...
wtaq.com
Preliminary Hearing Postponed for Green Bay Teen Charged in Fatal Fentanyl Overdose
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A preliminary hearing was postponed Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl accused of providing fatal dose of fentanyl-laced pills to another teen. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo of Green Bay is charged in adult court with first-degree reckless homicide. Defense attorney Trisha Fritz said there are...
wearegreenbay.com
Latest updates on this snow system
An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
UPMATTERS
Fatal crash in Wisconsin results in death of 36-year-old, alcohol a possible factor
POUND, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Marinette responded to reports of a car that was on its side and ‘smoldering’ on CTH B in Marinette County on Saturday morning. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:20 a.m. on January 14 near 9th Road.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 18, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday January 18, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
Comments / 0