sfstandard.com
San Francisco Looks To Hike Penalties for Illegal Construction
Illegal construction in San Francisco might be about to get a whole lot more expensive. Proposed by Supervisor Hillary Ronen, new legislation would hike the fine for violating city planning or building codes to $1,000 per day from the previous $250 per day penalty. The new ordinance also clarifies that each individual unit in violation will be counted separately.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area, California See Significant Improvement in Drought
California continues to see major improvement in drought status as 12 storms rolled through the state in a 22-day span. Before the parade of storms, 35% of the state was in an extreme drought, with 7% in exceptional drought. As of Thursday's drought monitor update, there is no longer any...
KQED
'Our Worst Nightmare': As Storms Raged, Some 62 Million Gallons of Sewage Spilled Into Bay Area Waterways, Streets and Yards
Close to 5 million gallons of untreated sewage spilled into Oakland waterways during record-breaking rainfall on New Year’s Eve. In nearby Castro Valley, residents reported sewage backing up into their drains and front yards. “This is our worst nightmare,” said Michael Nelson, spokesperson for the Castro Valley Sanitary District....
sfstandard.com
‘Somebody Has To Help Us’: Bay Area Residents on the Hook for Thousands in Storm Damages
After more than two weeks of heavy storms, Bay Area residents are taking stock of damages to their homes and businesses and finding few places to turn for relief. High-end estimates top $1 billion in damages statewide as insurance claims roll in. On the border of Berkeley and Oakland, eight...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Soon to Consider Reparations Plan for Eligible Black Residents
San Francisco will soon consider a reparations plan aimed at repairing centuries of harm and destruction of Black lives and communities in the city. The Reparations Advisory Committee presented the draft proposal to city leaders last month and those for it say it would remedy any economic losses communities have endured over the years. But those against it say it’s unlawful and unconstitutional -- some are even calling it racist.
A S.F. transit tragedy: the Central Subway saves no time
If you’re not on Google, do you really exist? This is the question facing the Central Subway, San Francisco’s newest transit line. In my experience, it’s almost impossible to get Google Maps to show the line as a means to travel from point A to point B. Which begs another question: Could the unsparing judgment of algorithms be the undoing of decades of politicking and planning that led to the subway’s creation? ...
Answers to the most popular questions about San Francisco's hills
From the steepest hills to the most famous.
wolfstreet.com
San Francisco Bay Area House Prices Plunge 30% from Crazy Peak: Housing Bust 2
Hammered by waves of layoffs, swooning stocks, collapsing cryptos, and 6% mortgage rates. Home prices for all of California are down, Southern California too is getting hit, even San Diego, but the Bay Area is the standout in terms of the steep and deep plunge in prices. Sales of single-family...
Staggering stats show S.F. has had twice as much rainfall as normal
As the Bay Area's month of record-setting rainfall winds down, the region is ahead of schedule. Like, way ahead of schedule. Through Tuesday afternoon, about 22.2 inches of rain had fallen in downtown San Francisco, according to the National Weather Service. That amounted to 97% of a typical rain year — which spans July 1 to June 30 — in The City, according to Golden Gate Weather Services meteorologist Jan...
NBC Bay Area
Decision to Charge SF Business Owner Sparks Controversy
The decision to charge a San Francisco gallery owner with assault for spraying an unhoused person with a garden hose is sparking a new debate. It's been a week and a half since a video surfaced, showing San Francisco gallery owner Collier Gwin spraying down an unhoused person outside his business.
Bay Bridge lights to go dark, funding needed
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In about six weeks, the famous Bay Bridge lights will go dark. The non-profit behind the art installation said the hardware is failing, and they are hoping millions in donations will allow them to reinstall the one-of-a-kind display. "I can’t imagine the bridge without them," said a Ferry building worker who […]
Dozens of cars targeted in break-in sprees in San Francisco, Oakland
'Lawlessness in the city': In just the last few days, as many as 20 cars in Oakland and 17 in San Francisco were targeted in break-in sprees, as thieves smashed one window after another.
Willits News
Photos: Before and after satellite photos of the Bay Area after string of atmospheric rivers
The wettest three-week period the Bay Area has seen in more than 160 years has brought a medley of colors to the region as seen from space. A series of atmospheric rivers have left behind white snow-capped mountains to teal coastal waters created by runoff from overflowing waterways. The natural-color...
Belmont residents keeping wary eye on hillside after weekend mudslide damages homes
BELMONT -- A portion of San Juan Boulevard in Belmont will be closed for at least another two weeks following a mudslide that caused officials to red-tag three homes. The mudslide came down Saturday during one of the many recent storms that battered the Bay Area. Homeowners who live near the mudslide say they are keeping a close eye on conditions as the rain finally gives them a break but the stability of the ground remains uncertain to city leaders and local experts. More time is needed to let the ground dry and assess how best to respond to this mudslide and...
Bay Area home prices are dropping faster than anywhere else in the nation, RE/MAX report says
Home prices in the San Francisco Bay Area experienced the largest year-over-year decline in the United States.
Washington Examiner
No to San Francisco's ridiculous jackpot reparations plan
If you're black and you were sent to prison for drug crimes, then San Francisco wants to make your day. The city's African American Reparations Advisory Committee has just made public its draft proposal for reparations not just for slavery but for general malfeasance toward black people by the city's government and other entities. It recommends a $5 million lump-sum payment for any black person who meets a set of criteria that are, to say the least, not well crafted.
Bay Area storm-related closures: updated list
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As the last of a series of storms is poised to move through the Bay Area Wednesday, the region is still picking up the pieces from a series of powerful atmospheric rivers. With nearly two continuous weeks of rain and stormy weather in the rear-view mirror, Bay Area residents and businesses […]
Orinda houses threatened by growing landslide as Bay Area dries out from storms
ORINDA – As the Bay Area dries out from the recent atmospheric river storms, a neighborhood in the East Bay community of Orinda remains threatened by a growing landslide Thursday. A home sitting on a hillside along Cedar Lane has been red-tagged after it was pushed down along with its deck, forcing the family to evacuate their house. Another residence on that street has been yellow-tagged as city officials determine if the family can return inside this week. "They've just finished putting in a new yard and they've lost it all," said Nan Andrews, a neighbor who lives on the other...
NBC Bay Area
Person Fatally Struck by Caltrain in San Francisco
A person was fatally struck by a Caltrain in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 1:24 p.m. between Tunnels 2 and 3 and involved train No. 512 going southbound, Caltrain said. There were about 37 passengers on board and no one was injured. The track was on...
oaklandside.org
Oakland loses second homelessness chief in two years
The city of Oakland’s top homelessness official is off the job, making him the second person to last less than a year in the role. Daniel Cooper, a public health professional from North Carolina, was hired last spring to become the city’s second homelessness administrator in as many years. The high-profile position was created in 2020 to coordinate Oakland’s homelessness response and to inform public policy.
