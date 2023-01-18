ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Looks To Hike Penalties for Illegal Construction

Illegal construction in San Francisco might be about to get a whole lot more expensive. Proposed by Supervisor Hillary Ronen, new legislation would hike the fine for violating city planning or building codes to $1,000 per day from the previous $250 per day penalty. The new ordinance also clarifies that each individual unit in violation will be counted separately.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area, California See Significant Improvement in Drought

California continues to see major improvement in drought status as 12 storms rolled through the state in a 22-day span. Before the parade of storms, 35% of the state was in an extreme drought, with 7% in exceptional drought. As of Thursday's drought monitor update, there is no longer any...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Soon to Consider Reparations Plan for Eligible Black Residents

San Francisco will soon consider a reparations plan aimed at repairing centuries of harm and destruction of Black lives and communities in the city. The Reparations Advisory Committee presented the draft proposal to city leaders last month and those for it say it would remedy any economic losses communities have endured over the years. But those against it say it’s unlawful and unconstitutional -- some are even calling it racist.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A S.F. transit tragedy: the Central Subway saves no time

If you’re not on Google, do you really exist? This is the question facing the Central Subway, San Francisco’s newest transit line. In my experience, it’s almost impossible to get Google Maps to show the line as a means to travel from point A to point B. Which begs another question: Could the unsparing judgment of algorithms be the undoing of decades of politicking and planning that led to the subway’s creation? ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Staggering stats show S.F. has had twice as much rainfall as normal

As the Bay Area's month of record-setting rainfall winds down, the region is ahead of schedule. Like, way ahead of schedule. Through Tuesday afternoon, about 22.2 inches of rain had fallen in downtown San Francisco, according to the National Weather Service. That amounted to 97% of a typical rain year — which spans July 1 to June 30 — in The City, according to Golden Gate Weather Services meteorologist Jan...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Decision to Charge SF Business Owner Sparks Controversy

The decision to charge a San Francisco gallery owner with assault for spraying an unhoused person with a garden hose is sparking a new debate. It's been a week and a half since a video surfaced, showing San Francisco gallery owner Collier Gwin spraying down an unhoused person outside his business.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Bridge lights to go dark, funding needed

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In about six weeks, the famous Bay Bridge lights will go dark. The non-profit behind the art installation said the hardware is failing, and they are hoping millions in donations will allow them to reinstall the one-of-a-kind display. "I can’t imagine the bridge without them," said a Ferry building worker who […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Belmont residents keeping wary eye on hillside after weekend mudslide damages homes

BELMONT -- A portion of San Juan Boulevard in Belmont will be closed for at least another two weeks following a mudslide that caused officials to red-tag three homes. The mudslide came down Saturday during one of the many recent storms that battered the Bay Area. Homeowners who live near the mudslide say they are keeping a close eye on conditions as the rain finally gives them a break but the stability of the ground remains uncertain to city leaders and local experts. More time is needed to let the ground dry and assess how best to respond to this mudslide and...
BELMONT, CA
Washington Examiner

No to San Francisco's ridiculous jackpot reparations plan

If you're black and you were sent to prison for drug crimes, then San Francisco wants to make your day. The city's African American Reparations Advisory Committee has just made public its draft proposal for reparations not just for slavery but for general malfeasance toward black people by the city's government and other entities. It recommends a $5 million lump-sum payment for any black person who meets a set of criteria that are, to say the least, not well crafted.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area storm-related closures: updated list

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As the last of a series of storms is poised to move through the Bay Area Wednesday, the region is still picking up the pieces from a series of powerful atmospheric rivers. With nearly two continuous weeks of rain and stormy weather in the rear-view mirror, Bay Area residents and businesses […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Orinda houses threatened by growing landslide as Bay Area dries out from storms

ORINDA – As the Bay Area dries out from the recent atmospheric river storms, a neighborhood in the East Bay community of Orinda remains threatened by a growing landslide Thursday. A home sitting on a hillside along Cedar Lane has been red-tagged after it was pushed down along with its deck, forcing the family to evacuate their house. Another residence on that street has been yellow-tagged as city officials determine if the family can return inside this week. "They've just finished putting in a new yard and they've lost it all," said Nan Andrews, a neighbor who lives on the other...
ORINDA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Person Fatally Struck by Caltrain in San Francisco

A person was fatally struck by a Caltrain in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 1:24 p.m. between Tunnels 2 and 3 and involved train No. 512 going southbound, Caltrain said. There were about 37 passengers on board and no one was injured. The track was on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Oakland loses second homelessness chief in two years

The city of Oakland’s top homelessness official is off the job, making him the second person to last less than a year in the role. Daniel Cooper, a public health professional from North Carolina, was hired last spring to become the city’s second homelessness administrator in as many years. The high-profile position was created in 2020 to coordinate Oakland’s homelessness response and to inform public policy.
OAKLAND, CA

