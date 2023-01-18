ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Skies: Next threat of severe weather begins later today

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
Mississippi Skies: Next threat of severe weather begins later today

It seems we’re in a pattern of a severe weather threat at least once per week recently, and this week is no exception. As we’re running 20-30 degrees above normal with unseasonable humidity, it should come as no surprise that storms today across the state could become severe as a strong cold front approaches our state.

Today isn’t expected to be a complete washout, but there is a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms much of the day. Rain chances, and chances for strong storms, increase later this evening. According to the Storm Prediction Center, there is a Level 2 risk for a few tornadoes, hail, and winds gusting up to 60 miles per hour from the Tennessee line all the way down to the Pine Belt, including southwestern Mississippi towards Natchez and Brookhaven. The Laurel/Hattiesburg area and south towards Picayune and Wiggins are under a Level 1 risk.

Storms aren’t expected to be widespread other than the chance of a line of storms forming along the front. The storms before the line will be scattered and isolated.

The good news is the second system heading our way for the weekend is no longer expected to include another round of severe weather as temperatures are expected to remain cool.

North Mississippi

Scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, mostly cloudy with a high near 72. Breezy with winds up to 35 miles per hour except higher in storms. This evening, storms increase in coverage. Some possibly severe. Rain chances nearly 100 percent in the evening.

Central Mississippi

Dense fog in the morning with visibility in some places down to a quarter of a mile. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers throughout the day with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. Highs near 76. Showers increase in coverage in the evening with a chance of severe storms.

South Mississippi

Patchy dense fog and mostly cloudy today with a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon. Windy with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour. This evening, showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 55.

Gulf Coast

Areas of dense fog and mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible throughout the day. High near 77 and breezy. Showers and a few thunderstorms increase in the evening and overnight with a low near 62.

wcbi.com

Storms tonight, sun coming in tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Wednesday has been fairly calm. It has been mild with temperatures and humid. Rain showers and storms are pushing into the Deep South tonight and will continue into Thursday. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The line of showers and storms will keep making its way into the South. Northern Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Sunny day gives us a break from soggy pattern

Today is looking like it’s going to be quite a gorgeous day across the Magnolia State with any remaining showers from last night moving out in the early morning. North Mississippi will be much cooler and less humid while spring-like temperatures hold on in Southern Mississippi for another day. This weekend will be much cooler for most of the state, and some regions will be quite soggy. The good news is temperatures will be too cool for severe weather.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Chance to see ‘Green Comet’ as it approaches Earth

Quite a unique feature is gradually coming into view in Mississippi Skies and will become more impressive over the next couple of weeks. Known as the “Green Comet,” people in Mississippi will be able to grab a pair of binoculars or a telescope to see the feature on any clear night. The best time over the next few nights is after 11 p.m. while looking towards the north. The comet will be closest to Earth on February 2 and the best times to see will change.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi research showing promise for earlier, better tornado warnings

Tornado season in the South means increased anxiety, hours of televised storm coverage and watching the skies. Unfortunately, it can also lead to “warning fatigue.”. A team of researchers at the University of Mississippi‘s National Center for Physical Acoustics is working to combat this issue by developing an early warning system to detect and track tornadoes using infrasound, low-frequency sound waves that humans cannot hear.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi sees nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases in two weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mississippi in the last two weeks. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 9,662 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 3, 2023, and January 16, 2023. These numbers are the combined totals for two weeks. Thirty-nine new deaths were also […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

Water-Main Breaks in Mississippi and Across U.S. Can Be Stopped

Water hammers cause nearly all water-main breaks in Jackson and in every other industrialized city, but they can be stopped. The Jackson water system has been water-hammered into extensive damages, and much of this damage cannot be fixed. However, immediate actions can curtail the ongoing destruction of this system and stop water-main breaks that cut off drinking water to residents.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes December 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed the December 2022 transfer to the state for $10,501,678.23, bringing Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to approximately $61,220,535. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

UMMC announces creation of Mississippi's only dedicated burn center

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi’s largest hospital announced Thursday the establishment of a much-needed burn center. According to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning approved the hospital’s request to establish and operate the Mississippi Burn Center on its main campus.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Mississippi River dredging

The nation’s economy has taken a hit from historically low Mississippi River levels that are impacting the supply chain. Now, there are dredges working 24/7 to maintain water levels for supply transport.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
workboat.com

Hiring events in Mississippi for NOAA research ship jobs

NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations will hold two hiring events in Mississippi later this month to recruit professional mariners to work aboard NOAA’s ocean research ships. The first event will be held in Gulfport on Jan. 24 and the second in Pascagoula on Jan. 26. NOAA...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Temperature slingshot

Just when people were sharing daffodil photos on social media, winter is back! Many folks in Mississippi will be 25 to 30 degrees cooler today than Wednesday. Thursday’s weather got a little more rambunctious than expected, but the worst of it was in Alabama. We’ll be quite chilly through Saturday before another warmup later in the holiday weekend.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Rose Pruning Time

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi State Extension Service offers advise on how to prun roses. Pruning your rose bushes is a late winter (January-early March)...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
