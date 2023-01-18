Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Schools superintendent resigning
McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter shares what's next after announcing retirement. McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter plans to retire on June 30. He made that announcement at this week's district school board meeting.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter shares what's next after announcing retirement
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter has announced he plans to retire on June 30. He made that announcement at this week's school board meeting. Carter spent the day Friday visiting some of the district's schools, where students and staff expressed how sad they will...
920wmok.com
Incident Between Two Massac High School Teachers Results in Investigation
WMOK has received questions from listeners this week about an incident that allegedly took place at Massac County High School on Friday January 13th. While the details varied a bit with each telling – it was apparent to us here at WMOK that an incident did seem to have taken place between two teachers on property at Massac High.
wpsdlocal6.com
American Trash Service can't resume pickup in McCracken County until they receive proper licensing
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — If you live in McCracken County and American Trash Service handles your solid waste pickup, you'll have to continue waiting for service to resume. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster says the business was given 10 months' notice to acquire its solid waste transportation license, which is required by the state of Kentucky to operate a trash pickup business.
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints business owner to Murray State Board of Regents
Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a Murray, Kentucky man to the Murray State University Board of Regents. Brandon Edmiston is the owner of Edmiston Holdings LLC. He will replace Sam Aguiar, who was sworn in at a Board of Regents meeting on Sept. 3, 2021, but was not confirmed by the Kentucky Senate.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Council Accepts Bid for New Impound Building
The Union City Police Department has been approved for a new impound location and building. Police Chief Ben Yates submitted the construction bid to Council members this week.(AUDIO) The new impound location for seized vehicles will be be located between the Public Works Building and the Fire Department. Chief Yates...
radionwtn.com
Daughrity Departs HCMC; Accepts TriStar Medical Center Position
Paris, Tenn.–Long-time Henry County Medical Center marketing director Tory Daughrity has accepted a position at TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center as director of marketing and public relations. Daughrity has been a fixture at HCMC, the Paris Rotary, the Healthcare Foundation and the Paris-Henry County Chamber over the years. She began...
wpsdlocal6.com
Customers complain about local trash service after garbage not picked up for more than two weeks in McCracken County
PADUCAH — Customers are complaining that American Trash Service has not picked up trash for more than two weeks in McCracken County. The company serves customers in McCracken and Graves counties. American Trash Service says it is experiencing issues that will be resolved once the company receives a permit...
wpsdlocal6.com
Construction delay causes solar farm project cancellation
PADUCAH — A major project that was years in the making is not moving forward in McCracken County. The groups behind a proposed solar farm are pulling out. The permit for the project was originally granted in November. The plans included a 60 megawatt solar facility on 615 acers of land along New Liberty Church Road in McCracken County.
Fulton, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Fulton County High School basketball team will have a game with Fulton High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
wpsdlocal6.com
Police seek information in unsolved murder of Paducah business owner
PADUCAH — In the 1990s, a Paducah business owner was shot and killed. More than 20 years later, his murder remains unsolved, but police are again asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. On Oct. 27, 1998, 74-year-old Eugene "Happy" Thomas Sr. was found shot in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crumbl coming to Paducah
Paducah Bank on Friday announced that a Crumbl Cookies franchise will open in Paducah. The bank is serving as the store's financial partner.
wkms.org
Paducah City Commission removes member for misconduct over racially charged text
The Paducah City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday night to remove one of its members after a finding that they committed misconduct in the form of a racially charged text. The text was one of a series sent by David Guess, a four-term commissioner, to a city employee on Election Day after political signs had been removed from civic property in violation of a Paducah ordinance. Some of the signs were advertising Dujuan Thomas, an African-American candidate for city commissioner.
westkentuckystar.com
Drug, gun charges for New Concord man
An investigation in Calloway County has led to the arrest of a New Concord man. The Calloway County Sheriff's Department reports that 42-year-old Nicholas Poore was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a home in New Concord. Poore, a convicted felon, was found to have an arrest warrant,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office hires new deputy sheriff
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office hired Garret Clark, who started his duties on Jan. 1, as its newest deputy sheriff. Clark began his career with the Kentucky State Police in 2019, serving at both the Campbellsburg Post and the Mayfield Post. Clark is a 2016...
westkentuckystar.com
Another scam alert, this time in Graves County
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam making the rounds. The scam involves a phone call allegedly from 270-220-6086. A male on the other end claims to be Sargeant Richard Edwards of the Graves County Sheriff's Office. The caller says that the individual has a warrant for their arrest because they failed to appear for a subpoena.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigating shooting that damaged van in Paducah neighborhood
PADUCAH — Police are investigating after someone shot the windows out of a van in Paducah Thursday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of North 12 and Ellis streets. The Paducah Police Department says the 43-year-old victim told officers he was waiting for someone in front of a home on North 12 Street when he heard gunshots. Police say there were several bullet holes in the man's van, and both rear windows and the rear windshield appeared to have been shot out.
KFVS12
Shots fired in Paducah, police investigating
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Ky., are investigating after shots fired were reported that shot out three windows of someone’s van. On January 19, the owner of the van shot told police he had been sitting in front of a home on North 12th Street where he had been waiting on someone. As he pulled from the curb, heading northbound, he heard gunshots.
KFVS12
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
westkentuckystar.com
Suspicious person complaints end with burglary arrest in Benton
Calls about a suspicious person ended with a burglary charge for a Benton man. The Benton Police Department said they received calls Tuesday afternoon about a suspicious male walking through yards on East 20th Street. The callers sent in pictures of the man, but officers were unable to locate him.
Comments / 0