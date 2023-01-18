PADUCAH — Police are investigating after someone shot the windows out of a van in Paducah Thursday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of North 12 and Ellis streets. The Paducah Police Department says the 43-year-old victim told officers he was waiting for someone in front of a home on North 12 Street when he heard gunshots. Police say there were several bullet holes in the man's van, and both rear windows and the rear windshield appeared to have been shot out.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO