Highway 240 shut down in Kennewick when man threatens to jump from overpass
Crisis response team members were called in to help.
FOX 11 and 41
Crash leads to fentanyl arrest in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a single car crash on Kellogg and 4th Ave around 7:20 p.m. on January 17 that led to an arrest on suspicion of drug and gun charges. According to Kennewick Police the suspect was driving northbound and was going too fast to navigate the...
kpq.com
Enraged Man Allegedly Drives Car into Tavern’s Front Entrance
A Grant County drinking establishment has damage after a hostile patron vandalized the business using his car. The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday at the R Place Tavern in Desert Aire when 31-year-old Antonio Rabadan Altamirano of Mattawa drove his vehicle into its front entrance. "He'd made threats...
Prosser Police searching for armed and dangerous man
PROSSER, Wash. – Prosser Police are searching for a man they believe is armed and dangerous after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said they are searching for Emmanuel Munoz, 24, of Prosser. He is facing a charge of assault in the shooting of a 32-year-old Grandview man. It happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Lee Road and...
FOX 11 and 41
WSP remembers Trooper who died helping motorcyclist near Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol posted in memory of Trooper Raymond Hawn on the 33-year anniversary of his death, remembering the then 47-year-old who died after being hit by a car while on the job January 17, 1990. Hawn grew up in Yakima after being born in...
ifiberone.com
Minivan rolls after colliding with $140,000 Tesla at dangerous intersection near Quincy
QUINCY - One of the most dangerous intersections in the region claimed another crash on Monday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol. At about 3:30 p.m., Washington state troopers say a local couple was traveling westward on SR 283, approaching Adams Road, when they were cut off by a Tesla Model X Plaid going towards Quincy on Adams Road.
ifiberone.com
Man with ties to Moses Lake found guilty in string of armed robberies and assault in Okanogan County
OMAK - After he was found guilty of several serious crimes by a jury this week, a man with ties to Moses Lake faces a lengthy prison sentence, according to Okanogan County's prosecuting attorney. 34-year-old Stephen Vasquez of Omak was found guilty of four counts of robbery in the first...
ifiberone.com
Catalytic converter thieves busted by Moses Lake police early Wednesday morning
MOSES LAKE — For the second day in a row, Moses Lake police interrupted a catalytic converter theft. Just after midnight on Wednesday, officers noticed two people under a vehicle in a car lot on Valley Road. The two suspects ran off when officers approached, leaving their saw and tools at the scene, according to Moses Lake police.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake police interrupt catalytic converter theft; one suspect arrested
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police officers on foot patrol reportedly interrupted a man stealing a catalytic converter. Officers were on patrol in downtown Moses Lake early Tuesday morning when they interrupted the attempted theft. The suspect, identified as Kurtis Larson-Tungate, 39, was booked into jail on felony theft charges. He was also in possession of a small amount of drugs.
ifiberone.com
Death in a pill: Grant and Chelan counties see alarming jump in fentanyl deaths in 2022
WENATCHEE - Growing fentanyl use in our region in 2022 translated into more deaths, according to coroners with Chelan and Grant counties. Fentanyl accounted for far more drug-related overdoses in 2022 compared to 2021 in at least two counties in north central Washington. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says fentanyl...
Can You Help Kennewick Police Find 2 Tool Thieves from Lowes?
The Kennewick Police Department needs your help in identifying two thieves from a local store. The Kennewick Police are asking for help in identifying two men that stole multiple Dewalt tools from a local store. A person in the Facebook comment section identified the store as Lowes saying "It’s Lowe’s just say the store." It is hard to tell exactly what tools were taken but there are obviously bright yellow DeWalt logos on the boxes.
ifiberone.com
Owners of FAA Car Wash in Moses Lake to open new coffee stand
MOSES LAKE - Omar and Farid Altayar, longtime residents of Moses Lake, are getting into the coffee business. The Altayar family owns the FAA Self Service Car Wash at the corner of Pioneer Way and Nelson Rod in Moses Lake. Omar says he and his dad are building a two-story...
FOX 11 and 41
Suspect in Pasco murder released from jail on personal recognizance
PASCO, Wash.- Joe Garza, the 56-year-old man charged with the November 6 murder of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy has been released from jail. According to Benton-Franklin Superior Court documents Garza was released on his own recognizance on January 12. Garza’s personal recognizance release means he did not have to post bail...
FOX 11 and 41
Mysterious radar returns explained
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17 a series of mysterious circles began appearing on radar reports south of Benton City. Social media and the internet were full of speculation about what the circles could be. NonStop Local’s Monty Webb studied the radar returns and seems to...
Odd radar signal is detected in Eastern Washington. Can you solve the mystery?
A uniform, circular burst was detected near Benton City.
ifiberone.com
More police and school staff will be at high school basketball games on Friday in Moses Lake after alleged incident
MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake and Davis high schools are apparently bitter rivals on the hardwood, which is why police and school administrators will be boosting their own presence at this Friday's games in hopes of avoiding a repeat of what allegedly happened with another rival, Eisenhower, on Jan. 6.
pnwag.net
CSRIA Issues Memo Address Dam Breaching
The Columbia-Snake River Irrigators Association is running an attached full-page "open memo" ad in several regional papers and magazines to address three key areas. The CSRIA’s Darryll Olsen said the first item deals with the Lower Snake River biological opinion litigation that is ongoing. “And that it points out...
