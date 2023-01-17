ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 11 and 41

Crash leads to fentanyl arrest in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a single car crash on Kellogg and 4th Ave around 7:20 p.m. on January 17 that led to an arrest on suspicion of drug and gun charges. According to Kennewick Police the suspect was driving northbound and was going too fast to navigate the...
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

Enraged Man Allegedly Drives Car into Tavern’s Front Entrance

A Grant County drinking establishment has damage after a hostile patron vandalized the business using his car. The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday at the R Place Tavern in Desert Aire when 31-year-old Antonio Rabadan Altamirano of Mattawa drove his vehicle into its front entrance. "He'd made threats...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Prosser Police searching for armed and dangerous man

PROSSER, Wash. – Prosser Police are searching for a man they believe is armed and dangerous after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said they are searching for Emmanuel Munoz, 24, of Prosser. He is facing a charge of assault in the shooting of a 32-year-old Grandview man. It happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Lee Road and...
PROSSER, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake police interrupt catalytic converter theft; one suspect arrested

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police officers on foot patrol reportedly interrupted a man stealing a catalytic converter. Officers were on patrol in downtown Moses Lake early Tuesday morning when they interrupted the attempted theft. The suspect, identified as Kurtis Larson-Tungate, 39, was booked into jail on felony theft charges. He was also in possession of a small amount of drugs.
MOSES LAKE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Can You Help Kennewick Police Find 2 Tool Thieves from Lowes?

The Kennewick Police Department needs your help in identifying two thieves from a local store. The Kennewick Police are asking for help in identifying two men that stole multiple Dewalt tools from a local store. A person in the Facebook comment section identified the store as Lowes saying "It’s Lowe’s just say the store." It is hard to tell exactly what tools were taken but there are obviously bright yellow DeWalt logos on the boxes.
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Owners of FAA Car Wash in Moses Lake to open new coffee stand

MOSES LAKE - Omar and Farid Altayar, longtime residents of Moses Lake, are getting into the coffee business. The Altayar family owns the FAA Self Service Car Wash at the corner of Pioneer Way and Nelson Rod in Moses Lake. Omar says he and his dad are building a two-story...
MOSES LAKE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Suspect in Pasco murder released from jail on personal recognizance

PASCO, Wash.- Joe Garza, the 56-year-old man charged with the November 6 murder of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy has been released from jail. According to Benton-Franklin Superior Court documents Garza was released on his own recognizance on January 12. Garza’s personal recognizance release means he did not have to post bail...
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Mysterious radar returns explained

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17 a series of mysterious circles began appearing on radar reports south of Benton City. Social media and the internet were full of speculation about what the circles could be. NonStop Local’s Monty Webb studied the radar returns and seems to...
BENTON CITY, WA
pnwag.net

CSRIA Issues Memo Address Dam Breaching

The Columbia-Snake River Irrigators Association is running an attached full-page "open memo" ad in several regional papers and magazines to address three key areas. The CSRIA’s Darryll Olsen said the first item deals with the Lower Snake River biological opinion litigation that is ongoing. “And that it points out...
PASCO, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy