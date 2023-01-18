Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kotatv.com
Organizations team up to help out the unhoused in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition is a program of Volunteers of America that assists people in getting back on their feet. The Hope Center serves as a place for unhoused people to get the resources they need, and they say there is an alarming trend happening in the Rapid City area. The Hope Center says since the pandemic they have been helping more and more people, which is great, but also an issue with more people finding adequate housing.
kotatv.com
It's tourism day here in Rapid City
An action track chair was given to a man with cerebral palsy. An action track chair was given to a man with cerebral palsy. A stinky problem for some Rapid City residents.
kotatv.com
A new ordinance requires Sturgis property owners to maintain their own right of way land
An action track chair was given to a man with cerebral palsy. An action track chair was given to a man with cerebral palsy. It's tourism day here in Rapid City. A stinky problem for some Rapid City residents.
kotatv.com
SD police chiefs say drug offenders causing spike in crime
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Three South Dakota chiefs of police told a Senate committee this morning (Thursday) that repeat drug offenders are causing a spike in crime in the state--and often violent crimes. They also said the current ways of dealing with drug offenders are not working, with too...
kotatv.com
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City neighborhood is facing a stinky situation. They believe their properties are being overrun with skunks. Living in the Black Hills it comes as no surprise when people come face to face with wildlife, but for John Burke, the increase in skunks in his neighborhood is a cause for concern.
kotatv.com
Rapid City Fire Department trains for dangerous ice rescues
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. SD State lawmakers want ban on gender surgery, puberty blockers. Updated: 6 hours ago. The “Help Not Harm” bill is intended to prevent healthcare providers from...
kotatv.com
Cell phone records do not put Absolu at Thomson Park day of murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial of Arnson Absolu, accused of killing three people (Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser), continued Thursday with expert witnesses. An expert witness testified that Zaiser’s phone pinged in the area of Thomson Park around the time of the murders. Arnson Absolus’...
KELOLAND TV
The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch
VALE, S.D. (KELO) — J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, according to records from Butte County. The man behind that company is Daniel E. Gerety, II., a businessman from Seneca, Kansas. According to a previous interview...
kotatv.com
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
An action track chair was given to a man with cerebral palsy. An action track chair was given to a man with cerebral palsy. It's tourism day here in Rapid City.
KEVN
Car versus pedestrian accident in Rapid City
The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Feeding South Dakota gives back to the community as a way to celebrate MLK day. Updated: 18 hours ago. Feeding South Dakota also held a food drive to...
kotatv.com
Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Todd Deutsch of Sturgis was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in a federal trial. The evidence at trial showed that for at least two and a half years, Deutsch conspired with multiple other persons in western South Dakota, to obtain large volumes of methamphetamine from places like California, Nevada, and Colorado, and then worked with his co-conspirators to distribute the methamphetamine within South Dakota, primarily in the Black Hills area.
kotatv.com
1 gun is stolen every 90 seconds
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -With the increase in gun sales at the start of the pandemic, gun thefts have also risen. According to the National Library of Medicine, it is estimated that 380,000 guns are stolen each year. In the United States, this roughly estimates 1 gun being stolen every 90 seconds.
kotatv.com
Mitchell Tech students reveal custom Sturgis motorcycle
MITCHELL, S.D. (KOTA) - For months this rebuilt motorcycle has been a passion project for students, faculty, staff, and supporters of Mitchell Technical College. Since late September, the program’s six second-year students, along with representatives of Helping with Horsepower, a Mitchell-area nonprofit providing opportunities for purpose, wellbeing, and growth through projects such as bike rebuilds, worked tirelessly to tear down and rebuild the 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide for the City of Sturgis. The finished bike is scheduled to go up for bids on an elite Mecum Auction in Las Vegas, Nev., Jan. 24-28.
kotatv.com
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pizza delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen around 5:40 p.m. Monday, on the 500 block of Saint James Street. Police say the driver said they were making a pizza delivery and as the driver got out of the vehicle, a man got in. When the driver confronted the man, he reportedly brandished a gun at the delivery driver; grabbed the driver’s keys and stole the vehicle. Police found the vehicle abandoned in the 1300 block of Kansas City Street.
Woman escapes police while being taken to jail
According to the Sturgis Police Department, Baily Wright was arrested for drug charges on Tuesday. She was last seen running through downtown Sturgis.
kotatv.com
Water valve break swamps clothing store
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Decades Vintage Clothing, located in downtown Rapid City, has been around since 2016, but at 4 a.m. Saturday, the owner was woken to a call that changed everything. The police said the building was flooded. When she arrived, she walked into a foot of water in the store.
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis Police Department, Meade County Sheriff’s Office in search of woman who escaped custody
STURGIS, S.D. — On Tuesday, the Sturgis Police Department reported that a woman arrested for drug possession escaped from custody. Baily Wright was arrested on January 17 for possession of a controlled substance, and while being transferred to the Meade County Jail, she escaped. She is not considered dangerous at this time.
newscenter1.tv
The ones who got away: 5 most-wanted fugitives in the Black Hills area
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Whether it’s escaped inmates or wanted suspects, the South Dakota Department of Corrections and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office maintain lists of the fugitives that they’re currently seeking. Here’s a highlight of some of the most highly sought individuals:. If you...
kotatv.com
Partly cloudy for Friday
A new ordinance requires Sturgis property owners to maintain their own right of way land. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. Jackrabbits are celebrated in Pierre. An action track chair was given to a man with cerebral palsy.
kotatv.com
Cutting Horse: The event before the events at the Black Hills Stock Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ahead of the 64th Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, many cowboys and cowgirls are preparing for their events in barrel racing, team roping, or even bull riding. But a week prior- this week- marks the true beginning of the stock show festivities with the Cutting Horse Event.
Comments / 0