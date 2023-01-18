Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
chatsports.com
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
Louis van Gaal broke down in tears over Man Utd sacking and wife knew it was the end after Sir Alex Ferguson change
FORMER Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal broke down in tears after he was sacked by the club, his wife has revealed. The Dutchman's partner Truus has claimed she knew he was going to be dismissed after a change in behaviour towards them from legend Sir Alex Ferguson. Van Gaal,...
Fans fear for Man Utd stars as they spot Erik ten Hag’s furious reaction after conceding last-minute goal against Palace
MANCHESTER UNITED fans feared for Erik ten Hag's stars after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday. A stunning Michael Olise free-kick in stoppage time denied the Red Devils all three points. And United manager Ten Hag, 52, was NOT happy. Cameras captured the Dutchman...
BBC
Transfer news: Man Utd consider Raya move in summer
Manchester United have made an improved contract offer to 18-year-old Argentine Alejandro Garnacho amid interest from Real Madrid. (Independent), external. Meanwhile, United are ready to rival Chelsea and Tottenham for the signing of Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required), external.
Christian Benteke admits to joining D.C. United for Wayne Rooney
Christian Benteke revealed the reason behind his move to D.C. United in August 2022, amid the chaotic Major League Soccer season, “Wayne drew me in.”. The Belgian international forward arrived from Crystal Palace as a Designated Player on a two-and-a-half-year deal through the 2024 season, ready to take on the American league. Though he craved a ‘new challenge’ it was head coach Wayne Rooney that propelled his move.
Yardbarker
Manchester United in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star
Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star Kevin Mbabu. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that there was a possibility Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Manchester United during the January transfer window if Erik ten Hag opted to sign a new right-back. A deal...
Soccer-Who could buy Manchester United and how much is it worth?
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Jim Ratcliffe's company INEOS formally entered the bidding process to buy Manchester United on Tuesday, months after the club owners, the Glazer family, said they were considering selling the club as they explore "strategic alternatives".
Crystal Palace 1-1 Man Utd: Player ratings as late Olise stunner halts Red Devils
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace & Man Utd.
Man Utd ‘in advanced transfer talks for Fulham flop Kevin Mbabu’ after just six Premier League appearances this season
MANCHESTER UNITED have been linked with a surprising and shock move for Fulham flop Kevin Mbabu. The Red Devils were not expected to be in the market for any new additions this month after snapping up goalkeeper Jack Butland on a free transfer and forward Wout Weghorst on loan. However,...
Yardbarker
Man Utd midfielder Fernandes admits 'disappointment' after Crystal Palace draw
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. "We knew it's tough to play here. We could have lost the game. We're not happy with a...
Transfer rumours: Mbappe snubbed Liverpool; Man Utd & Chelsea enter Raya race
Thursday's transfer rumours, including stories on Kylian Mbappe, David Raya, Pedro Porro and more.
The winner of the PFA Vertu Motors League One Fans' Player of the Month - December
Versatile Sheffield Wednesday star Marvin Johnson has won the PFA Vertu Motors League One Fans' Player of the Month award for December.
The story behind that noise on BBC One before Wolves vs Liverpool
Details of what happened in the BBC studio ahead of the FA Cup third round replay between Wolves and Liverpool.
Ten Hag: Man United to blame for late Crystal Palace equaliser
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag bemoaned his side's failure to get a second goal after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted lineup for their Premier League clash with Chelsea at Anfield.
The shirt number Leandro Trossard could take at Arsenal
The Arsenal shirt number Leandro Trossard could wear as he prepares to join the club from Brighton.
Liverpool's next five games following FA Cup fourth tie confirmation
Here's what Liverpool's upcoming schedule looks like after they progressed into the FA Cup fourth round.
Liverpool sign Angel City midfielder Miri Taylor
Liverpool have completed the signing of Miri Taylor from Angel City.
Man City vs Tottenham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Manchester City face Tottenham in the Premier League on Thursday. Preview includes team news, predicted lineups, how to watch on TV and more.
90min
