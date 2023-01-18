ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

New Home-decor Boutique The Artful Abode Holds Ribbon Cutting

By Source Staff
 2 days ago

The Artful Abode hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on December 13th to celebrate their new business. The ceremony was conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.

The Artful Abode is a retail home-decor boutique specializing in art, pottery, gifts, jewelry, accessories, and other colorful-artsy finds.

Pictured with Artful Abode owner is family and friends. Chamber President and CEO Melanie Minter, Vice President Membership & Finance Andrea Wilke, Chamber Ambassadors and representatives are also pictured.

The Artful Abode is located at 106 East Main Street, Lebanon TN 37087.

Ribbon Cuttings are sponsored by Ian Isbell, Agee & Johnson Realty.

Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Joyce Ann Colwell

Joyce Ann Colwell, of Lebanon Tennessee, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at age 71. Joyce was born in Lebanon TN to Emma Mai Belcher and James Leslie “Windy” Hudgins. She enjoyed being with her family most of all but did love to fish. She is survived by her daughter Wendy (Harry Uhl) Casselberry, […] The post OBITUARY: Joyce Ann Colwell appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

2023 Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater

The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead! Ascend Amphitheater is located at 310 1st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201. It is an open-air event venue located on the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tennessee. Koe Wetzel Thursday, May […] The post 2023 Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

