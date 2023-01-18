New Home-decor Boutique The Artful Abode Holds Ribbon Cutting

The Artful Abode hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on December 13th to celebrate their new business. The ceremony was conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.

The Artful Abode is a retail home-decor boutique specializing in art, pottery, gifts, jewelry, accessories, and other colorful-artsy finds.

Pictured with Artful Abode owner is family and friends. Chamber President and CEO Melanie Minter, Vice President Membership & Finance Andrea Wilke, Chamber Ambassadors and representatives are also pictured.

The Artful Abode is located at 106 East Main Street, Lebanon TN 37087.

Ribbon Cuttings are sponsored by Ian Isbell, Agee & Johnson Realty.

