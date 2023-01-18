ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton's Anthony Grant sickened by gambling-related threats directed toward players

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago
University of Dayton Flyers head coach Anthony Grant said Tuesday after his team's win against Davidson that it sickens him that players have been targeted recently with hateful messages.

UD lost last Friday, 63-62, to Virginia Commonwealth, after leading by 14 points at halftime.

During his press conference Tuesday night, Grant delivered an emotional message to those attacking his players "because of their own agenda," suggesting that people who have lost money gambling on the Flyers via sports betting have taken their frustration out on the players on his team.

"I have to say something because I think it's just necessary at this point," Grant said. "You know, these young men, we're asking them to sacrifice quite a bit for us to be able to do what we do and enjoy what we enjoy. So I'm just asking all the Flyer fans just to understand that we're dealing with 18-, 21-, 22-year-olds, and this is about them. This is about them. Alright? So those of us that love the Flyers - which is the vast majority of our fanbase - we appreciate you. Alright? But if this is about anything else that doesn't relate to what's in the best interest of the kids, what's in the best interest of this university and this proud program and this community that loves the Flyers. There's some laws that have recently been enacted, that really to me - it could really change the landscape of what college sports is all about. And when we have people that make it about themselves and attack kids because of their own agenda, it sickens me. They have families. They don't deserve that. Mental health is real. So if you're a Flyer fan, I ask you just to understand what you're dealing with, with young people. Alright? Take a step back, and reevaluate your priorities. And if you can't, we don't need you. We don't need you. I'll take questions."

Legal sports betting went into effect statewide Jan. 1.

