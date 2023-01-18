Job Alert: City of Lebanon Hiring Full Time Payroll Coordinator

The City of Lebanon is accepting applications for an experienced, full time Payroll Coordinator.

Job benefits include 14 paid holidays, 18 PTO days the first year (23 PTO days after the first year and this increases every 5 years after) and health, dental, vision, life and disability PLUS a generous pension/401k hybrid retirement package through Tennessee Consolidated Retirement Systems (TCRS).

Starting pay rate is $23.55 per hour, equivalent to $49,000 annualized. This position is hourly, non-exempt for purposes of federal wage and hour regulations.

Must be a Wilson County Resident or reside within a 30-minute commute.

Job Description

The City of Lebanon seeks a team oriented, collaborative and experienced Payroll Coordinator with prior experience working with HRIS, payroll and timekeeping software technology. The City of Lebanon has a population of 40,000 and is part of the Nashville Metropolitan Statistical Area. Lebanon is a full-service city including police, fire, public works, utilities services, engineering, planning and zoning, economic development, airport, finance, revenue, human resources, legal, family fitness center, senior citizens center and events. The City has 590+ total employees, of which 490+ are regular full time with benefits. The total headcount includes part time and seasonal staff, which fluctuates throughout the year.

Payroll processing is part of the Human Resources Department within the Payroll & Benefits Division. This position reports directly to the Payroll & Benefits Manager, who reports to the City’s Human Resources Director.

Primary responsibilities are accurately administering, auditing, and processing the City’s bi-weekly payroll, auditing timesheets, training supervisors and managers on correct time approval procedures and ensuring compliance with City policy regarding timekeeping and payroll rules and regulations.

Apply online here: City of Lebanon, TN | Job opportunities

