ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

Job Alert: City of Lebanon Hiring Full Time Payroll Coordinator

By Andrea Hinds
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

The City of Lebanon is accepting applications for an experienced, full time Payroll Coordinator.

Job benefits include 14 paid holidays, 18 PTO days the first year (23 PTO days after the first year and this increases every 5 years after) and health, dental, vision, life and disability PLUS a generous pension/401k hybrid retirement package through Tennessee Consolidated Retirement Systems (TCRS).

Starting pay rate is $23.55 per hour, equivalent to $49,000 annualized. This position is hourly, non-exempt for purposes of federal wage and hour regulations.

Must be a Wilson County Resident or reside within a 30-minute commute.

Job Description
The City of Lebanon seeks a team oriented, collaborative and experienced Payroll Coordinator with prior experience working with HRIS, payroll and timekeeping software technology. The City of Lebanon has a population of 40,000 and is part of the Nashville Metropolitan Statistical Area. Lebanon is a full-service city including police, fire, public works, utilities services, engineering, planning and zoning, economic development, airport, finance, revenue, human resources, legal, family fitness center, senior citizens center and events. The City has 590+ total employees, of which 490+ are regular full time with benefits. The total headcount includes part time and seasonal staff, which fluctuates throughout the year.

Payroll processing is part of the Human Resources Department within the Payroll & Benefits Division. This position reports directly to the Payroll & Benefits Manager, who reports to the City’s Human Resources Director.

Primary responsibilities are accurately administering, auditing, and processing the City’s bi-weekly payroll, auditing timesheets, training supervisors and managers on correct time approval procedures and ensuring compliance with City policy regarding timekeeping and payroll rules and regulations.

Apply online here: City of Lebanon, TN | Job opportunities

The post Job Alert: City of Lebanon Hiring Full Time Payroll Coordinator appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tbinewsroom.com

Two Job Openings Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Tennessee Information Enforcement System (TIES) Unit. Job Duties: Responsible for monitoring the TIES computer system to ensure law enforcement agencies and databases are connected and working. Assists law enforcement agencies with National Crime Information Center (NCIC) entries and other TIES transactions. Monitors and transmits administrative messages to appropriate TBI personnel and throughout the state. Answers the main TBI phone line, the TIES phone line, and hot lines after hours and on weekends. Responsible for various quality assurance projects as assigned.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

McDonald’s in Lebanon Celebrates Grand Re-Opening & Ribbon Cutting

McDonald’s hosted a Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on December 10th to celebrate their business. The ceremony was conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. McDonald’s is passionate about their food. From adding more balanced options to their Happy Meal®, to serving up fresh beef Quarter Pounder® burgers that are cooked when […] The post McDonald’s in Lebanon Celebrates Grand Re-Opening & Ribbon Cutting appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Lebanon Police Promote Travis Rourke to B-Detail Corporal

From the desk of Chief Mike Justice: We are pleased to announce the promotion of Travis Rourke to B-Detail Corporal. Travis was originally born in Dayton, Ohio but has lived in Tennessee since he was a child. He is a 1996 graduate of Beech High School in Hendersonville, TN. After High School Travis joined the […] The post Lebanon Police Promote Travis Rourke to B-Detail Corporal appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
WBKO

Franklin Pharmacy served with warrant, employee arrested

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Pharmacy was served with a search federal warrant Wednesday before 11:00 AM by the Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force. The pharmacy is located at 810 N Main St in Franklin, Ky. Multiple agencies were on scene while the search warrant was being served.
FRANKLIN, KY
ucbjournal.com

UCBJ Lists: Putnam County’s top 3 residential transactions in December 2022

Cookeville – The housing market finished the year strong, and the Upper Cumberland Business Journal brings you some beautiful homes in our first residential transactions list of 2023. The home at 1130 Briarcrest Lane, Cookeville (pool pictured above) sold for $937,500 and features four bedrooms, four baths, pool house, fireplace, two garages with room for five vehicles and a workshop.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Customer loses $9,800 after paying electric bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the call came into Nashville Electric Service’s customer service line, it was pretty routine at first. “Thanks for calling, this is Raven, who am I speaking with?” asked the representative. “My mother’s NES check was intercepted,” the caller said. “We need to alert...
NASHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Shelton Consulting Solutions announces opening

Cookeville – Former City of Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton has ventured into the consulting business. He announced on Facebook Monday afternoon the opening of Shelton Consulting Solutions, a consulting firm for “businesses, elected officials and government entities looking for answers, seeking strategic solutions, and pursuing new ways to respond to all the challenges life might bring.”
COOKEVILLE, TN
On Target News

Deceased Body found behind Walmart in Manchester Identified

On January 17, 2023, Manchester Police responded to Walmart regarding a deceased person. The individual was located behind the store. Police identified the person as a Hispanic male who was homeless. Due to Investigators being unable to locate identification on the subject, police were unable to identify the subject or...
MANCHESTER, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Rutherford County Schools have Choice School Opportunities for Local Students

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) The Rutherford County School System has a total of 26 Pre-K through 12th Grade Choice School’s for eligible students. Choice School’s Coordinator Dr. Caitlin Bullard told WGNS News…. There are 5-different types of Choice School’s available…. The Choice School's application process began on Dec....
WSMV

New law gives victims a sense of safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nikki Goesser suffered the unfathomable. Her husband was murdered by her stalker, Hank Wise, right in front of her in a busy Brentwood karaoke bar. He then continued to terrorize Goesser by writing love letters from prison saying things like, ‘I will always love you,’ and ‘I still think about you every day.’
BRENTWOOD, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy