WEATHER 1-18,2023 Rains and Winds Return

We may see some localized flooding with this system coming in later today. Winds will definitely be gusty and a few rumbles of thunder. After this front, we will get to more seasonable temperatures and will dry out until Sunday.

Showers likely, mainly after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.Showers before 10pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 10pm and 1am, then showers after 1am. Low around 56. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

