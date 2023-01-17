Recently, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, announced a significant cut in its workforce as it looks to cut costs following losses in 2022 and economic uncertainty. The company has announced that it will be cutting 12,000 jobs, approximately 6% of its workforce, in all of its production areas worldwide. CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news with employees in an email, stating, "I have some difficult news to share," and adding, "Over the last two years, we've seen tremendous growth," but also acknowledging that, "To support and sustain this growth, we've made several hires in a different economic environment." Pichai took responsibility for the decision to lay off employees but also expressed confidence in the company's future opportunities in the field of artificial intelligence.

