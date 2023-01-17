ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ.com

The 19 fastest growing jobs in N.J. and how much they pay

With unemployment still hovering near pre-pandemic levels, it remains a hot market for job hunters and a challenge for employers looking to fill openings, at least in the near-term. Efforts to curb rising inflation have started to trigger large-scale layoffs in several sectors, including technology giants like Amazon, Microsoft and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WilliamSal

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Job Market: A Look at Alphabet's Layoffs

Recently, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, announced a significant cut in its workforce as it looks to cut costs following losses in 2022 and economic uncertainty. The company has announced that it will be cutting 12,000 jobs, approximately 6% of its workforce, in all of its production areas worldwide. CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news with employees in an email, stating, "I have some difficult news to share," and adding, "Over the last two years, we've seen tremendous growth," but also acknowledging that, "To support and sustain this growth, we've made several hires in a different economic environment." Pichai took responsibility for the decision to lay off employees but also expressed confidence in the company's future opportunities in the field of artificial intelligence.
Military.com

The Top 10 Hardest Jobs to Fill

The economy is sputtering, and companies say they will make nothing but perfect-10 hires. Meanwhile, Baby Boomers are retiring by the millions -- and everyone wants to be a millionaire, not a wage earner. Where does all this leave employers and workers in their never-ending struggle to tip the balance...
Money

When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
GOBankingRates

10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023

While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...

