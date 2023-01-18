NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
bvmsports.com
Top 5 offensive coordinator options for LA Chargers
LOS ANGELES (BVM) – Following a historic 31-30 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC wild-card round this weekend, the Los Angeles Chargers made the decision to fire both offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Shane Day. The decision comes following a game...
Tom Brady Next Team Odds: Two favored among dozen
Tom Brady might be noncommittal about his future plans, but oddsmakers clearly believe he will return for a 24th NFL
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
msn.com
NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing
Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
sportszion.com
Antonio Brown, J.J. Watt’s old picture together goes viral sending NFL fans into frenzy
Not many players can switch their gameplay and become a new person but those who can are undoubtedly exceptional. There may be a handful of these unique players, yet J.J. Watt, at the moment, would be on top. After the defensive end’s retirement, fans constantly request the player to make a comeback.
NFL Predictions: Picks for Every Divisional Playoff Game
Our experts offer free NFL picks for every divisional playoff game as the playoffs continue.
Jaguars send-off, playoff watch party set at TIAA Bank Field and Daily's Place
Jaguars fans can give the team a send-off on Friday and watch them play the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field. Fans will be allowed to gather near the Gallagher Club West Gate beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Friday to watch players and coaches leave for their charter flight to...
msn.com
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills schedule, TV: How to watch NFL playoff game
The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Divisional Playoff schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL playoff schedule: Jaguars vs. Chiefs | Giants vs. Eagles | Bengals vs. Bills | Cowboys vs. 49ers...
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Snoop Dogg & Pete Davidson Named Captains For 2023 NFL Pro Bowl
The reveal of the new-look NFL Pro Bowl continues. The legendary meeting of the most talented footballers has changed, going from a regular game where no one really plays defensive to what’s now called the Pro Bowl Games, done in partnership with Peyton Manning‘s Omaha Productions. It boils down to a flag football game that […]
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Broncos, Brandon Staley, Chargers, Raiders
KUSA’s Mike Klis reports the Broncos’ ownership and GM George Paton concluded interviews on Tuesday with former Saints HC Sean Payton and Rams DC Raheem Morris. Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II spoke about DC Ejiro Evero, who is set to interview for head coaching jobs around the league: “He provides all the qualities you need in a coach. He’s a great leader, very outspoken, brings a lot of energy into the room and he’s just a great person in general. A great people person.” (Aaron Wilson)
NBA: Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans
Dec 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan looks on at the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik
The Arizona Cardinals just finished a disappointing 2022 season, posting a 4-13 win-loss card. With another frustrating season in the books, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the playoff failure. While getting fired is often a huge letdown for many people, Kliff has a support system he can still lean on. In fact, reports say that Kliff has allegedly gone on a one-way trip to Thailand to step away from the limelight. And with him in Thailand is his girlfriend and Polish model, Veronica Bielik, who also announced on social media that she’s in the same country. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs Rule Out Offensive Starter For Divisional Round Playoff Game
The Kansas City Chiefs hoped to get an offensive starter back for the playoffs. The Chiefs, who earned the number one overall AFC seed in the playoffs, benefited from having a bye week in the Wild Card round. The Chiefs’ injury report released Tuesday didn’t offer good news for starting wide receiver Mecole Hardman.
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Ran Carthon
The following players are listed as questionable for the Jaguars’ Saturday game: QB Trevor Lawrence (toe), WR/KR Jamal Agnew (shoulder), RG Brandon Scherff (abdomen), C Luke Fortner (back), LS Ross Matiscik (back). (Michael DiRocco) DiRocco notes that each player is expected to play. Texans. Texans CB Tavierre Thomas said...
