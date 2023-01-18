ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

By Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09MvlV_0kIQUQpn00

Jan 14, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with head coach Doug Pederson in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers during a wild card game at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
bvmsports.com

Top 5 offensive coordinator options for LA Chargers

LOS ANGELES (BVM) – Following a historic 31-30 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC wild-card round this weekend, the Los Angeles Chargers made the decision to fire both offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Shane Day. The decision comes following a game...
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
msn.com

NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing

Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Cassius

Snoop Dogg & Pete Davidson Named Captains For 2023 NFL Pro Bowl

The reveal of the new-look NFL Pro Bowl continues. The legendary meeting of the most talented footballers has changed, going from a regular game where no one really plays defensive to what’s now called the Pro Bowl Games, done in partnership with Peyton Manning‘s Omaha Productions. It boils down to a flag football game that […]
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Brandon Staley, Chargers, Raiders

KUSA’s Mike Klis reports the Broncos’ ownership and GM George Paton concluded interviews on Tuesday with former Saints HC Sean Payton and Rams DC Raheem Morris. Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II spoke about DC Ejiro Evero, who is set to interview for head coaching jobs around the league: “He provides all the qualities you need in a coach. He’s a great leader, very outspoken, brings a lot of energy into the room and he’s just a great person in general. A great people person.” (Aaron Wilson)
Wyoming News

NBA: Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans

Dec 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan looks on at the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik

The Arizona Cardinals just finished a disappointing 2022 season, posting a 4-13 win-loss card. With another frustrating season in the books, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the playoff failure. While getting fired is often a huge letdown for many people, Kliff has a support system he can still lean on. In fact, reports say that Kliff has allegedly gone on a one-way trip to Thailand to step away from the limelight. And with him in Thailand is his girlfriend and Polish model, Veronica Bielik, who also announced on social media that she’s in the same country. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Ran Carthon

The following players are listed as questionable for the Jaguars’ Saturday game: QB Trevor Lawrence (toe), WR/KR Jamal Agnew (shoulder), RG Brandon Scherff (abdomen), C Luke Fortner (back), LS Ross Matiscik (back). (Michael DiRocco) DiRocco notes that each player is expected to play. Texans. Texans CB Tavierre Thomas said...
FLORIDA STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
33K+
Post
825K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy