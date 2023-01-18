Read full article on original website
As Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks continue to recover from the 2021 KNP Complex wildfires, storms are causing major erosion across their California heartlands. “As with most of California, we are seeing precipitation that rivals all other storms experienced by long-term park employees in at least 30 years,” cites Clay Jordan, Superintendent of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. “What is unique and causing more challenges this year is a landscape that is still recovering from the 2021 KNP Complex fires.”
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – The two Bay Area residents who died following what was described as a "significant rockfall" at Yosemite National Park earlier this week have been identified.According to park officials, the victims were 51-year-old Georgios Theocharous and 35-year-old Ming Yan, a married couple from San Jose.Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the pair were in their Dodge Ram rental truck on Highway 140 near the Arch Rock entrance when they were hit by rocks that fell 1,000 feet from above the roadway. Officials said the force of the impact pushed the truck off the road, where it landed on the...
Opinion by Marek Warszawski: “Mother Nature’s jaw-dropping power of destruction on full display before our eyes.”
The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said two hikers have died at the park since the start of the year A California woman died over the weekend after she fell while hiking at Joshua Tree National Park, prompting authorities to issue a warning about hiking preparedness. According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, the woman fell in Rattlesnake Canyon, an area inside the Indian Cove district of the park. Multiple units responded to the scene but found the woman had succumbed to head trauma. "The details and cause...
The 70-year-old is believed to have died from natural causes at the Keanakakoi viewing overlook
The tragedy is the second death on the mountain in the past two weeks.
A married couple from San Jose, California, was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials said.
A 50-year-old southern California woman was found dead after falling and sustaining fatal head trauma after falling in Joshua Tree National Park over the weekend.
British actor Julian Sands has been missing since he went on a hike last week in the San Gabriel Mountains, northeast of Los Angeles, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.
Watch: Days of Our Lives Star Found Safe After Going Missing. British star Julian Sands has not been seen in days after embarking on a hike on Southern California's Mt. Baldy. The actor, 65, was reported as missing on Jan. 13, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Mara Rodriguez, confirmed to NBC News. Though search efforts began shortly thereafter, crews were forced to pause temporarily due to the severe weather conditions in the area.
Europe isn’t the only place that’s experiencing unusual winter weather. California’s snowfall in the mountains this year is nearly double the seasonal average, giving the drought-stricken state hope for a moist 2023. Last Tuesday, the state performed its first formal snow survey up in the Sierra Nevadas....
The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians (TPBMI) signed a new co-management agreement yesterday with Joshua Tree National Park. The agreement was signed at a ceremony at TPBMI headquarters in Coachella, Calif., formalizing an ongoing historical relationship between the Tribe and the southern California park. Joshua Tree National Park is...
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Traffic jams in Yosemite, max capacity in Arches—our national parks are more crowded than ever before. Actually, scratch that. Some of our national parks are crowded. The truth is that total visitation to our park system dropped by five percent, down from 1.43 billion visitor hours in 2019, to 1.36 billion in 2021. (We’re still waiting for the numbers from 2022.)
Visitors once flocked to National Parks to see bears feeding at garbage pits, or on raised platforms
Joshua Tree National Park and the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians have signed an agreement that allows for continued cooperation and a path toward shared stewardship of park resources. "The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians and Joshua Tree National Park have a long, extensive history of working together...
You bypass the bigger crowds at lesser known parks.
The Big Loop hike is the best hike in Chiricahua National Monument for immersing yourself in the incredible rock formations and experiencing the areas outstanding scenery! There are nine different trails that link together to create the Big Loop hike showcasing the most dramatic and numerous rock formations within Chiricahua National Monument.
