Outsider.com

Sequoia National Park Severely Damaged By California Storms’ Fallout: PHOTO

As Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks continue to recover from the 2021 KNP Complex wildfires, storms are causing major erosion across their California heartlands. “As with most of California, we are seeing precipitation that rivals all other storms experienced by long-term park employees in at least 30 years,” cites Clay Jordan, Superintendent of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. “What is unique and causing more challenges this year is a landscape that is still recovering from the 2021 KNP Complex fires.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Update: San Jose couple killed by falling rocks in Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – The two Bay Area residents who died following what was described as a "significant rockfall" at Yosemite National Park earlier this week have been identified.According to park officials, the victims were 51-year-old Georgios Theocharous and 35-year-old Ming Yan, a married couple from San Jose.Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the pair were in their Dodge Ram rental truck on Highway 140 near the Arch Rock entrance when they were hit by rocks that fell 1,000 feet from above the roadway. Officials said the force of the impact pushed the truck off the road, where it landed on the...
SAN JOSE, CA
People

Joshua Tree National Park Sees Second Death in a Week After 58-Year-Old Woman Dies in Fall

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said two hikers have died at the park since the start of the year A California woman died over the weekend after she fell while hiking at Joshua Tree National Park, prompting authorities to issue a warning about hiking preparedness. According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, the woman fell in Rattlesnake Canyon, an area inside the Indian Cove district of the park. Multiple units responded to the scene but found the woman had succumbed to head trauma. "The details and cause...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
E! News

Actor Julian Sands Missing for Nearly a Week After Going for Hike on California’s Mt. Baldy

Watch: Days of Our Lives Star Found Safe After Going Missing. British star Julian Sands has not been seen in days after embarking on a hike on Southern California's Mt. Baldy. The actor, 65, was reported as missing on Jan. 13, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Mara Rodriguez, confirmed to NBC News. Though search efforts began shortly thereafter, crews were forced to pause temporarily due to the severe weather conditions in the area.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
outsidemagazine

How to Get Reservations at These Popular National Parks in 2023

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Traffic jams in Yosemite, max capacity in Arches—our national parks are more crowded than ever before. Actually, scratch that. Some of our national parks are crowded. The truth is that total visitation to our park system dropped by five percent, down from 1.43 billion visitor hours in 2019, to 1.36 billion in 2021. (We’re still waiting for the numbers from 2022.)
thelostlongboarder.com

Big Loop Hike in Chiricahua National Monument

The Big Loop hike is the best hike in Chiricahua National Monument for immersing yourself in the incredible rock formations and experiencing the areas outstanding scenery! There are nine different trails that link together to create the Big Loop hike showcasing the most dramatic and numerous rock formations within Chiricahua National Monument.

