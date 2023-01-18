Read full article on original website
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
247Sports
LOOK: USC football receives full 2023 schedule for final Pac-12 season
Sept. 16 — BYE Sept. 23 — at Arizona State*. This will be USC's final run through the Pac-12 conference before moving to the Big Ten conference in 2024. At first glance this is a much tougher schedule than Riley's first season, with critical back-to-back October games against Utah and Notre Dame and another round of end-of-season gauntlet games against Washington, Oregon and UCLA in November. The Pac-12 Championship Game will be on Friday, Dec. 1 in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: UCLA moves up to No. 1 thanks to 13-game winning streak; Virginia joins
"The Mountain West is having one of its best seasons in its 23-year history." That's a sentence I wrote in February of last year. In 2022-23, the league is even better. Like last season, the conference ranks seventh overall at KenPom.com. The last time the MW rated stronger was 2012-13, when the league sent five of its then-nine teams dancing. Five teams -- Boise State (19), New Mexico (31), Nevada (33), San Diego State (30), Utah State (34) -- rank top-35 in the NET. What's more, the conference slots fifth in the NET, better than the Pac-12 and ACC. Thanks to an aggregate 99-39 mark in non-league play, the Mountain West has assured itself of being a multi-bid league again; it's just a matter of which teams' résumés shake out to warrant at-large inclusion in two months. The MW claims nine victories over the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.
UCLA's 2023 Football Schedule Released
On Wednesday, the Pac-12 released UCLA's 2023 football schedule. 9/2: Coastal Carolina (home) 9/9: at San Diego State (road) 9/16: North Carolina Central (home) 10/7: Washington State (home) 10/14: at Oregon State (road) 10/21: at Stanford (road) 10/28: Colorado (home) 11/4: at Arizona (road) 11/11: Arizona State (home) 11/18: at...
KEYT
Oxnard stays undefeated in Channel League in boys basketball
OXNARD, Calif. - The Yellowjackets broke open a tight game in the 3rd quarter and pulled away to dominate San Marcos 78-48 to stay undefeated in the Channel League. Dominik Contreras scored a game-high 22 points wile Reese Widerburg added 18 as Oxnard moved to 19-2 on the year and 7-0 in league.
California high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/17/22
Get the latest California CIF boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Four baseball coaches from OC receive most prestigious national honors
Among those inducted were top row George Horton (second from left) and John Altobelli, represented by his daughter Alexis; and bottom row, Dave Demarest, second from left and Don Sneddon, third from left. (Photos courtesy American Baseball Coaches Association). Dave Demarest, George Horton, John Altobelli and Don Sneddon honored. The...
ocsportszone.com
OC high school boys basketball teams earn top 10 rankings in CIF polls
A number of Orange County high school boys basketball teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Tuesday. In Division 1, Santa Margarita is eighth and Mater Dei 10th. Tesoro is third, Orange Lutheran fifth and Capistrano Valley 10th in 2AA. Pacifica Christian is fourth and...
multihousingnews.com
UCLA Expands in South Bay With $80M Buy
Marymount California University sold one of its former campuses, along with a student housing community. The Regents of the University of California, UCLA campus, has paid $80 million for two properties, formerly owned by Marymount California University. The deal, which closed on January 19, encompassed the MCU Oceanview campus in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., and The Villas student housing property in L.A.’s San Pedro neighborhood.
Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Celebrity Jeopardy! Moment
Another terrible Celebrity Jeopardy! moment took place a couple of days ago. A question was asked regarding the famous "Field of Dreams" movie, which is one of the greatest sports movies in existence. The contestants were asked to fill in the blank for "the Corn State" and they failed at ...
kion546.com
Best places to retire on the West Coast
Palm trees, a golf course and mountains in the background. If planned well, retirement can be fun, social, and relaxing. But much of that depends on where you end up living. For many, the West Coast is ideal, with natural beauty, bustling cities, good hospitals, comfortable weather, and much more to offer. But what areas of this region are best for retirees?
Daily Trojan
New state law sheds light on USC wages
California now requires employers with at least fifteen workers to report salary ranges in job postings, as of Jan. 1. It is not the first or only state to do so: Similar laws in Washington and Rhode Island also went into effect at the turn of the new year, joining Nevada, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland and a handful of cities and counties. USC, the second-largest private employer in Los Angeles County with 28,119 faculty, staff and student workers as of the 2021-22 academic year, is also subject to the new law.
foxla.com
Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement
LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
Regal Cinemas to Close 39 Locations, Including Sherman Oaks Galleria
Regal Cinemas will close 39 cinemas starting next month, including the Sherman Oaks Galleria location it had acquired from the defunct Arclight Cinemas, as its parent company Cineworld continues bankruptcy proceedings. According to new bankruptcy filings obtained by TheWrap, the cinema chain will begin rejecting leases for the closing locations...
Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
Collider
Regal Cinemas Closing 39 Locations Across the US Following Bankruptcy
As Cineworld continues its bankruptcy proceedings, its subsidiary Regal Cinemas will close 39 theater locations starting next month, The Wrap has reported. The iconic Sherman Oaks Galleria location that the cinema chain had acquired from the defunct Arclight Cinemas, in June 2021, is among the locations set to close down.
KEYT
West Virginia ban on minors’ gender-affirming care advances
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would ban physicians from providing gender-affirming surgery to minors is advancing in West Virginia. State lawmakers in the House Health and Human Resources Committee greenlit the legislation Thursday, sending it to the Judiciary Committee. The only lawmakers who spoke at length on the bill were two of the three Democrats on the 25-member committee, who both spoke against it. No GOP lawmakers explained their votes in support. Gender-affirming health care for youths has been a target for Republicans in recent years. Supporters of the ban say teenagers shouldn’t undergo irreversible surgeries. Advocates for young transgender people say decisions about health care should be left to children, their parents and their doctors.
Eater
Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant
At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
coloradoboulevard.net
Eating Out in Pasadena: New Al Fresco Pavilions on Colorado Boulevard
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Eight dining platforms will be installed in Playhouse Village to enhance the open-air dining experience at local restaurants. The outdoor dining areas will be centrally located along Colorado Boulevard between Madison and Oak Knoll avenues in Playhouse Village. Village Al Fresco Pavilions convert existing curbside parking...
foxla.com
Actor Leslie Jordan's cause of death revealed
LOS ANGELES - The cause of death for actor Leslie Jordan has been released by the Los Angeles County coroner. Officials say Jordan, 67, died from sudden cardiac dysfunction. The "Call me Kat" actor died on October 24 after his car crashed near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood. He suffered a medical emergency, causing him to crash. He died at the scene.
