Related
Chimney fire near Bigfork torches part of house
Residents of a home on Montana 35 are safe after a Monday night chimney fire left much of their house torched. Bigfork Fire Chief Jeremy Patton said a Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed flames originating in the home's chimney while driving by the house Jan. 16. Residents Sean and Cindy O’Dell were inside but unaware of the growing blaze. The deputy assisted them and their pets out of the home with the exception of one cat. During fire suppression efforts, Lt. Sean Reffner helped find and rescue the missing feline, which was taken to the ambulance and given first aid by...
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Officials Temporarily Close Gazebo in Depot Park
In response to health and safety concerns, Kalispell city officials temporarily closed the gazebo in Depot Park on Wednesday morning, a location that homeless individuals have continuously occupied for the past several months during its daytime hours. While the park is still open for public use, city officials have blocked...
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Flathead Beacon
Market Trends: 2022 Median Square Footage
Frequently last year (by request), we looked at the median amount of square footage for single-family residences sold (by city and sold price range). Let’s refresh the data, moving the window forward to cover the entire year (January through December 2022). Polson usually offers the largest –but no longer...
cowboystatedaily.com
Three Montana Grizzlies Killed After They Were Sickened By Bird Flu
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Montana wildlife agents had to put down three grizzly bears recently because the bruins were sickened by bird flu, according the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. That included a bear found sick near Kalispell, another near Augusta and a...
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
Avian influenza detected in grizzly bears
Avian influenza has leaped into Montana’s bear population. According to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) on Tuesday, three juvenile grizzly bears tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus during the fall of 2022. The three bears — one near Augusta, one near Dupuyer and another near Kalispell — were observed to be in poor condition, and exhibited disorientation and partial blindness, among other neurological issues, officials said. The bears were euthanized due to their sickness and poor condition. These were the first documented cases of HPAI in grizzly bears. A fox and a skunk in Montana...
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish Skijoring moves to farm in CFalls for annual competition
The annual Whitefish Skijoring competition is Jan. 28-29 and will shift to a location in Columbia Falls this year — the Sapa family farm off Highway 2 near the Blue Moon. President Leah Mitchell said the event was unable to secure a location in the Whitefish area and the Sapa family was able to host the event.
Whitefish Pilot
Neighbors of KM Ranch project raise objections again
A revised proposal for a 155-acre piece of land on KM Ranch Road is just as flawed as a previously rejected plan for the property, neighbors told the Flathead County Planning Board on Wednesday night. “This is the same dog with different fleas,” Joe DeCree told the board. Montarise...
Blackfeet Commemorate Massacre
The Bear River Massacre will be commemorated on the campus of Blackfeet Community College, this Friday, from 8:30, to 4 o'clock, at Beaver Painted Lodge Commons. There'll also be a workshop, "Bear River: Blackfeet Trauma & Resiliency Series," at Yellow Bird Woman Lodge 135. Then this Saturday morning at 9, an opportunity for a "site visit" For more information, please contact Angel Little Plume at 338 5441, extension 2316. See BCC's FB page for more...
Schmidt keeps community first in new role as bank president
All set to start a career in finance right out of college, Eric Schmidt’s life took an unexpected detour that landed him back in his hometown of Whitefish. Schmidt says he never planned on moving back to town, but sometimes life has a way of working out for the better. He was able to be closer to his family, see the world and, eventually, cultivate a rewarding career at a bank that he grew up visiting often as a kid. “I have been coming into this bank since I was a child,” he said. “I remember running in here when my mom...
Carol Coleen (Wade) Morris
Carol Coleen (Wade) Morris, 88, passed away peacefully in her Kalispell home on January 9, 2023, following complications from dementia. She was surrounded by and enveloped in the love of her family. Carol was born November 19, 1934, in Dempseytown, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Morris Curtis Wade and Helen Coe Wade. She graduated from Oil City High School in 1950 and married her husband of 71 years, Arnold (Buck) Morris, on March 9, 1951. She moved from Pennsylvania to Montana in 1954 and has made her home here since. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Jerry Lee and...
Sheriff says staffing shortages are getting better
The staffing shortage in Flathead County’s law enforcement divisions stretches well beyond dispatchers at the Flathead Emergency Communication Center as Sheriff Brian Heino says he has been struggling to fill the ranks among patrol officers and at the Flathead County Detention Center. An ongoing problem since the onset of the Covid pandemic in 2020, Heino says the Sheriff’s Office is finally approaching full staff among its patrol officers with 59 out of 66 positions filled, up from a low of 51 last year Among the reasons Heino listed for his hiring troubles were high stress levels, jobs available with better pay, a...
PHOTOS: A look back at the first edition of the Bigfork Eagle
The first edition of the Bigfork Eagle was published on Dec. 15, 1976. The paper had not yet been named, but readers wrote in their suggestions on a cut out that was included at the bottom of the front page. After a couple of editions, the name "Bigfork Eagle" was officially chosen. ...
State officials highlight possible traffic solution for alpine coaster project
Montana Department of Transportation officials are selecting a shared use concept using agency land as a possible way to secure a highway approach permit for developers erecting an alpine coaster near Lakeside. The developers, Jessica and Torsten Wedel, hold a temporary approach permit, which allows them to access the property from U.S. 93 as they await approval on a permanent solution. That process analyzes factors like intended property use and daily trip estimates to determine the best way to accommodate increases in traffic. While approval — which comes at the end of what is known as a Systems Impact Action Process (SIAP)...
Heart Butte Superintendent permitted teachers with positive drug tests to continue employment
Heart Butte School District Superintendent Mike Tatsey acknowledged he allowed staff in the district to remain employed despite positive drug tests. However, in a November interview, Tatsey said those who tested positive went to treatment and came back “completely fine.” “We want to help people like that,” Tatsey said. “We want them to go get […] The post Heart Butte Superintendent permitted teachers with positive drug tests to continue employment appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Kalispell Kreamery’s Mary Tuck recounts her journey back to the family farm
The cows at Kalispell Kreamery do not worry about missing a milking. Dairy co-owner Mary Tuck said in the many decades that her family has run the farm, almost nothing has stopped them from milking the cows when needed — even when every single one of them had the flu. “We were having to milk cows through all that. It was one of those cases where we literally were taking turns within like, a couple minutes each, just staying alive while we were down here milking cows. One of those impressionable moments as a kid that I was thinking ‘it couldn't...
Larry Janoff
Larry Janoff died during surgery from an automobile accident on September 23, 2022, in Kalispell, Montana. Larry was an artist in Bigfork. His paintings included aviation, western americana, and Leaning Tree greeting cards. He was a sculptor, gunsmith, writer, and cartoonist for various magazines. He is represented in many private collections worldwide. Among his many distinctions, two of his aviation paintings are in the permanent collection in the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum, in Washington, D.C. Larry was a historian and had the ability to captivate people with his passion, explicit facts and deep knowledge of many areas....
Bigfork receives $650,000 for affordable senior housing
The Montana Department of Commerce announced Tuesday that Bigfork will be among four communities in the state to receive funds for affordable housing. According to a release from the department, Bigfork Senior Housing will receive $650,000 from the federal Housing Trust Fund, or HTF, to go towards rehabilitating and preserving 24 affordable homes for seniors. Funds from the HTF and the Home Investment Partnership Program, or HOME, will be used to preserve 66 affordable homes, including those slated for Bigfork. The Colorado Apartments in Belgrade will receive $668,000 of HOME funding to rehabilitate and preserve 24 affordable homes for seniors,...
“Photography is 90 percent man, 10 percent equipment”: A quick peek into the life of Herman Schnitzmeyer
If there was ever an article that I wish I could “write” in pictures alone, this would be the one. Herman Schnitzmeyer didn’t venture too far past the Narrows on Flathead Lake, which is unfortunate for those of us in Bigfork, but when looking at his overall body of work and what he captured during the early 20th century here in western Montana, one can still appreciate what he did record for our little corner of the world. Once all but forgotten, Schnitzmeyer has re-emerged as one of the preeminent early photographers in Montana thanks in no small part to...
