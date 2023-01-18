Read full article on original website
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Kalispell Officials Temporarily Close Gazebo in Depot Park
In response to health and safety concerns, Kalispell city officials temporarily closed the gazebo in Depot Park on Wednesday morning, a location that homeless individuals have continuously occupied for the past several months during its daytime hours. While the park is still open for public use, city officials have blocked...
Whitefish Skijoring moves to farm in CFalls for annual competition
The annual Whitefish Skijoring competition is Jan. 28-29 and will shift to a location in Columbia Falls this year — the Sapa family farm off Highway 2 near the Blue Moon. President Leah Mitchell said the event was unable to secure a location in the Whitefish area and the Sapa family was able to host the event.
Neighbors of KM Ranch project raise objections again
A revised proposal for a 155-acre piece of land on KM Ranch Road is just as flawed as a previously rejected plan for the property, neighbors told the Flathead County Planning Board on Wednesday night. “This is the same dog with different fleas,” Joe DeCree told the board. Montarise...
Bigfork Fire looks toward a new year after a busy 2022
In 2023, Bigfork Fire will continue making upgrades at their current facility while looking towards how to fund a new building on their property near Chapman Hill Rd. off of MT 35. Chief Jeremy Patton said the fire department was able to make several upgrades to accommodate additional personnel staying/living in the station last year. For the station that provides EMS services and fire protection to Bigfork and beyond, the work never stops. Patton said the station will hopefully take possession of a 4x4 fire engine in the first half of this year. A 4x4 fire engine is used to...
Three Montana Grizzlies Killed After They Were Sickened By Bird Flu
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Montana wildlife agents had to put down three grizzly bears recently because the bruins were sickened by bird flu, according the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. That included a bear found sick near Kalispell, another near Augusta and a...
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
Bigfork School Board approves purchase of electric bus
Bigfork Schools are taking advantage of a grant which aims to help districts move towards clean energy buses. The Bigfork School Board unanimously approved the purchase of an electric bus at their monthly meeting on Jan. 11. The district was awarded $375,000 for an electric bus in 2022 through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. Transportation Director Danny Walker said after researching a few different electric bus companies, he recommended purchasing a 71 passenger bus from Lion Electric. The cost of the bus matches the grant they received and that the charging infrastructure would cost $20,370. Walker said the...
Schmidt keeps community first in new role as bank president
All set to start a career in finance right out of college, Eric Schmidt’s life took an unexpected detour that landed him back in his hometown of Whitefish. Schmidt says he never planned on moving back to town, but sometimes life has a way of working out for the better. He was able to be closer to his family, see the world and, eventually, cultivate a rewarding career at a bank that he grew up visiting often as a kid. “I have been coming into this bank since I was a child,” he said. “I remember running in here when my mom...
Market Trends: 2022 Median Square Footage
Frequently last year (by request), we looked at the median amount of square footage for single-family residences sold (by city and sold price range). Let’s refresh the data, moving the window forward to cover the entire year (January through December 2022). Polson usually offers the largest –but no longer...
Chimney fire near Bigfork torches part of house
Residents of a home on Montana 35 are safe after a Monday night chimney fire left much of their house torched. Bigfork Fire Chief Jeremy Patton said a Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed flames originating in the home's chimney while driving by the house Jan. 16. Residents Sean and Cindy O’Dell were inside but unaware of the growing blaze. The deputy assisted them and their pets out of the home with the exception of one cat. During fire suppression efforts, Lt. Sean Reffner helped find and rescue the missing feline, which was taken to the ambulance and given first aid by...
Three Grizzly Bears Test Positive for Avian Flu in First Documented Cases
Three juvenile grizzly bears tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus this fall and were euthanized due to their sickness and poor condition, according to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. They mark the first documented cases of avian flu in grizzly bears. The three...
State officials highlight possible traffic solution for alpine coaster project
Montana Department of Transportation officials are selecting a shared use concept using agency land as a possible way to secure a highway approach permit for developers erecting an alpine coaster near Lakeside. The developers, Jessica and Torsten Wedel, hold a temporary approach permit, which allows them to access the property from U.S. 93 as they await approval on a permanent solution. That process analyzes factors like intended property use and daily trip estimates to determine the best way to accommodate increases in traffic. While approval — which comes at the end of what is known as a Systems Impact Action Process (SIAP)...
Carol Coleen (Wade) Morris
Carol Coleen (Wade) Morris, 88, passed away peacefully in her Kalispell home on January 9, 2023, following complications from dementia. She was surrounded by and enveloped in the love of her family. Carol was born November 19, 1934, in Dempseytown, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Morris Curtis Wade and Helen Coe Wade. She graduated from Oil City High School in 1950 and married her husband of 71 years, Arnold (Buck) Morris, on March 9, 1951. She moved from Pennsylvania to Montana in 1954 and has made her home here since. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Jerry Lee and...
“Photography is 90 percent man, 10 percent equipment”: A quick peek into the life of Herman Schnitzmeyer
If there was ever an article that I wish I could “write” in pictures alone, this would be the one. Herman Schnitzmeyer didn’t venture too far past the Narrows on Flathead Lake, which is unfortunate for those of us in Bigfork, but when looking at his overall body of work and what he captured during the early 20th century here in western Montana, one can still appreciate what he did record for our little corner of the world. Once all but forgotten, Schnitzmeyer has re-emerged as one of the preeminent early photographers in Montana thanks in no small part to...
Larry Janoff
Larry Janoff died during surgery from an automobile accident on September 23, 2022, in Kalispell, Montana. Larry was an artist in Bigfork. His paintings included aviation, western americana, and Leaning Tree greeting cards. He was a sculptor, gunsmith, writer, and cartoonist for various magazines. He is represented in many private collections worldwide. Among his many distinctions, two of his aviation paintings are in the permanent collection in the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum, in Washington, D.C. Larry was a historian and had the ability to captivate people with his passion, explicit facts and deep knowledge of many areas....
Taking up the gavel: Coffman will serve as Flathead County’s newest district court judge
Flathead County’s newest district court judge, Danni Coffman, got her first taste of the law courtesy of a beloved NBC sitcom. “I originally wanted to be a lawyer when I was little because I really liked ‘Night Court,’” Coffman said while finishing up her time at Crowley Fleck PLLP’s Kalispell branch in early December. “I wanted to be a public defender.” The daughter of two journalists — her father a sportswriter and mother a freelancer — Coffman dabbled in geology in college, but ultimately earned a bachelor’s degree in American history and French before going to law school. In retrospect, the dalliance...
Bigfork Dance owner Leigh Ann O’Neill’s lifelong passion for teaching movement
Bigfork Dance owner Leigh Ann O’Neill has been dancing as long as she can remember. “Dance has definitely been my life. I started teaching my stuffed animals and eventually moved up to the neighbor’s kids. I would line everyone up in the yard in the summer and make them put on a recital,” O’Neill said. After moving to Montana in 2000, she opened one of the only dance studios in the Flathead Valley at the time. She went on to open a studio in Bigfork, where she calls home. After 35 years, she said she hasn’t gotten tired of teaching...
Steven L. Bryan
Steven L. Bryan, 76, slipped free of the earthly tether, passing away peacefully on Friday, December 23rd at Logan Health in Kalispell, MT. He was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior, undoubtedly greeted with “Well done, good and faithful servant.” Steve was a man of quiet strength and humility, strong faith and many accomplishments. He was known as an “out-of-the-box thinker” and entrepreneur with a tireless work ethic. His legacy demonstrates he was a man who saw things not for what they were, but for what they could be. Steve was born to Ralph and Helen Bryan in Vancouver,...
Montana 35 closed from Bigfork to Polson following rockslides
Following rockslides Tuesday afternoon, officials closed portions of Montana 35 between Polson and Bigfork and urged drivers to reroute along U.S. 93. According to the Montana Department of Transportation, a landslide north of Finley Point left one lane of the state highway blocked. A large boulder on the roadway obstructed both lanes about two miles north, officials said. Motorists heading south from Flathead County on Montana 35 were encouraged to cut over to U.S. 93 via Montana 82. Those heading north from Lake County were advised to stick to U.S. 93.
