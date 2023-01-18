Read full article on original website
Bigfork Fire looks toward a new year after a busy 2022
In 2023, Bigfork Fire will continue making upgrades at their current facility while looking towards how to fund a new building on their property near Chapman Hill Rd. off of MT 35. Chief Jeremy Patton said the fire department was able to make several upgrades to accommodate additional personnel staying/living in the station last year. For the station that provides EMS services and fire protection to Bigfork and beyond, the work never stops. Patton said the station will hopefully take possession of a 4x4 fire engine in the first half of this year. A 4x4 fire engine is used to...
Avian influenza detected in grizzly bears
Avian influenza has leaped into Montana’s bear population. According to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) on Tuesday, three juvenile grizzly bears tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus during the fall of 2022. The three bears — one near Augusta, one near Dupuyer and another near Kalispell — were observed to be in poor condition, and exhibited disorientation and partial blindness, among other neurological issues, officials said. The bears were euthanized due to their sickness and poor condition. These were the first documented cases of HPAI in grizzly bears. A fox and a skunk in Montana...
State officials highlight possible traffic solution for alpine coaster project
Montana Department of Transportation officials are selecting a shared use concept using agency land as a possible way to secure a highway approach permit for developers erecting an alpine coaster near Lakeside. The developers, Jessica and Torsten Wedel, hold a temporary approach permit, which allows them to access the property from U.S. 93 as they await approval on a permanent solution. That process analyzes factors like intended property use and daily trip estimates to determine the best way to accommodate increases in traffic. While approval — which comes at the end of what is known as a Systems Impact Action Process (SIAP)...
Carol Coleen (Wade) Morris
Carol Coleen (Wade) Morris, 88, passed away peacefully in her Kalispell home on January 9, 2023, following complications from dementia. She was surrounded by and enveloped in the love of her family. Carol was born November 19, 1934, in Dempseytown, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Morris Curtis Wade and Helen Coe Wade. She graduated from Oil City High School in 1950 and married her husband of 71 years, Arnold (Buck) Morris, on March 9, 1951. She moved from Pennsylvania to Montana in 1954 and has made her home here since. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Jerry Lee and...
Proposals for future of Somers Beach State Park up for review
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is asking for feedback on a draft development plan outlining future potential upgrades for Somers Beach State Park, which formally opened to the public in May 2022. The agency’s draft plan looks to make interim amenities established in March 2022 permanent and outlines proposals for further attractions, via three alternative proposals, at the state park located on the north shore of Flathead Lake. Those improvements include restrooms, administrative buildings and host sites, among others. FWP officials said in a press release that the plan builds on public input collected last year. Much of the 106-acre beach...
Bigfork receives $650,000 for affordable senior housing
The Montana Department of Commerce announced Tuesday that Bigfork will be among four communities in the state to receive funds for affordable housing. According to a release from the department, Bigfork Senior Housing will receive $650,000 from the federal Housing Trust Fund, or HTF, to go towards rehabilitating and preserving 24 affordable homes for seniors. Funds from the HTF and the Home Investment Partnership Program, or HOME, will be used to preserve 66 affordable homes, including those slated for Bigfork. The Colorado Apartments in Belgrade will receive $668,000 of HOME funding to rehabilitate and preserve 24 affordable homes for seniors,...
Kalispell Kreamery’s Mary Tuck recounts her journey back to the family farm
The cows at Kalispell Kreamery do not worry about missing a milking. Dairy co-owner Mary Tuck said in the many decades that her family has run the farm, almost nothing has stopped them from milking the cows when needed — even when every single one of them had the flu. “We were having to milk cows through all that. It was one of those cases where we literally were taking turns within like, a couple minutes each, just staying alive while we were down here milking cows. One of those impressionable moments as a kid that I was thinking ‘it couldn't...
Former KGEZ host John Stokes found dead at home after welfare check
Former right-wing radio host John Stokes, 71, was found dead in his home near Ferndale on Dec. 28 after neighbors noticed mail piling up and asked for a welfare check. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said in a media release Wednesday that his office received a call requesting a welfare check at a residence in Ferndale at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 28. Responding deputies investigated and determined the homeowner was deceased and that there had been a fire in the home. Authorities identified the man as Stokes, the release stated. Lake County officials determined that the fire was contained to one...
Taking up the gavel: Coffman will serve as Flathead County’s newest district court judge
Flathead County’s newest district court judge, Danni Coffman, got her first taste of the law courtesy of a beloved NBC sitcom. “I originally wanted to be a lawyer when I was little because I really liked ‘Night Court,’” Coffman said while finishing up her time at Crowley Fleck PLLP’s Kalispell branch in early December. “I wanted to be a public defender.” The daughter of two journalists — her father a sportswriter and mother a freelancer — Coffman dabbled in geology in college, but ultimately earned a bachelor’s degree in American history and French before going to law school. In retrospect, the dalliance...
Larry Janoff
Larry Janoff died during surgery from an automobile accident on September 23, 2022, in Kalispell, Montana. Larry was an artist in Bigfork. His paintings included aviation, western americana, and Leaning Tree greeting cards. He was a sculptor, gunsmith, writer, and cartoonist for various magazines. He is represented in many private collections worldwide. Among his many distinctions, two of his aviation paintings are in the permanent collection in the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum, in Washington, D.C. Larry was a historian and had the ability to captivate people with his passion, explicit facts and deep knowledge of many areas....
Low income developments in the Flathead aim to ease housing squeeze
Finding housing in the Flathead Valley has become an uphill battle for many, but amidst the seemingly never ending supply of luxury homes, a few developers and nonprofits are working to meet demand at all income levels with several major projects slated for completion in 2023 and 2024. For Whitefish Housing Authority Board Chair Ben Johnson, the recent approval of the organization’s plan to build 22 townhomes has been about five years in the making. The formerly city-owned property, also known as the “snow lot,” was eyed as a site for a community benefit project more than 15 years ago. Identified...
Steven L. Bryan
Steven L. Bryan, 76, slipped free of the earthly tether, passing away peacefully on Friday, December 23rd at Logan Health in Kalispell, MT. He was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior, undoubtedly greeted with “Well done, good and faithful servant.” Steve was a man of quiet strength and humility, strong faith and many accomplishments. He was known as an “out-of-the-box thinker” and entrepreneur with a tireless work ethic. His legacy demonstrates he was a man who saw things not for what they were, but for what they could be. Steve was born to Ralph and Helen Bryan in Vancouver,...
“Photography is 90 percent man, 10 percent equipment”: A quick peek into the life of Herman Schnitzmeyer
If there was ever an article that I wish I could “write” in pictures alone, this would be the one. Herman Schnitzmeyer didn’t venture too far past the Narrows on Flathead Lake, which is unfortunate for those of us in Bigfork, but when looking at his overall body of work and what he captured during the early 20th century here in western Montana, one can still appreciate what he did record for our little corner of the world. Once all but forgotten, Schnitzmeyer has re-emerged as one of the preeminent early photographers in Montana thanks in no small part to...
Montana 35 closed from Bigfork to Polson following rockslides
Following rockslides Tuesday afternoon, officials closed portions of Montana 35 between Polson and Bigfork and urged drivers to reroute along U.S. 93. According to the Montana Department of Transportation, a landslide north of Finley Point left one lane of the state highway blocked. A large boulder on the roadway obstructed both lanes about two miles north, officials said. Motorists heading south from Flathead County on Montana 35 were encouraged to cut over to U.S. 93 via Montana 82. Those heading north from Lake County were advised to stick to U.S. 93.
Bigfork Land Use Advisory Committee to meet on Dec.29
The Bigfork Land Use Advisory Committee will meet on Dec. 29 to review a request for a conditional use permit and hear from the Bigfork Water and Sewer District about sewer capacity issues. Committee members are going to give an update on an issue taken up at the Flathead County Commissioners’ Dec. 13 meeting, where they discussed abandoning a portion of Electric. Ave. in downtown Bigfork. Member Shelley Gonzales said the commissioners unanimously denied the request. Also under new business, Julie Spencer of Bigfork Water and Sewer District will be available to respond to the topic about sewer capacity issues,...
Rain creates ‘downright dangerous’ avalanche conditions
Heavy rain falling on fresh snow is causing very dangerous avalanche conditions in the Northwest Montana backcountry. The Flathead Avalanche Center on Tuesday extended its avalanche warning for another day as a warm atmospheric river affects the Northern Rockies. The avalanche danger on Tuesday was rated as high, and may remain at that level through Friday, the center warned in its forecast. The warning includes the Whitefish Range, Swan Range, Flathead Range and Glacier National Park. Avalanches may run long distances and into mature forests, valley floors or flat terrain. People were advised to avoid all backcountry travel, including the “side country”...
Bigfork Dance owner Leigh Ann O’Neill’s lifelong passion for teaching movement
Bigfork Dance owner Leigh Ann O’Neill has been dancing as long as she can remember. “Dance has definitely been my life. I started teaching my stuffed animals and eventually moved up to the neighbor’s kids. I would line everyone up in the yard in the summer and make them put on a recital,” O’Neill said. After moving to Montana in 2000, she opened one of the only dance studios in the Flathead Valley at the time. She went on to open a studio in Bigfork, where she calls home. After 35 years, she said she hasn’t gotten tired of teaching...
PHOTOS: A look back at the first edition of the Bigfork Eagle
The first edition of the Bigfork Eagle was published on Dec. 15, 1976. The paper had not yet been named, but readers wrote in their suggestions on a cut out that was included at the bottom of the front page. After a couple of editions, the name "Bigfork Eagle" was officially chosen. ...
Ed Gilk
Ed Gilk, 95, died from natural causes on December 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents and twin brothers. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara; a daughter Catherine, a son Tim and his wife Deb, of Columbia Falls, and the loves of his life, a granddaughter, Samantha (Justin), and a grandson, John. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday January 4, 2023 at St. Richard Catholic Church in Columbia Falls. In lieu of cards, flowers, or memorials, Ed requested that you play a round of golf, go fishing, hike your favorite trail, or watch your garden and/or flowers grow, read a book or waste a perfectly good day doing absolutely nothing! Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for the family.
Auditions for Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theatre's 'Night at the Wax Musuem' Jan. 3
The Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theater invites students in grades 2nd through 6th to audition for the cast of “NIGHT at the WAX MUSEUM. – based loosely on the 2009 Ben Stiller movie. The hysterical meets the historical in this comic romp through the wackiest wax museum in history! School’s out for summer, but not for six unlucky students who don’t know much about history — they have to retake the class in summer school. First year teacher Heather Fairchild has arranged for them to help her two aunts set up a new wax museum as a class project....
