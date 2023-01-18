Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Three Montana Grizzlies Killed After They Were Sickened By Bird Flu
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Montana wildlife agents had to put down three grizzly bears recently because the bruins were sickened by bird flu, according the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. That included a bear found sick near Kalispell, another near Augusta and a...
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Lake County Leader
Fire in youth home prompts fundraising efforts
On the evening of Jan. 9 a fire in Ronan damaged the Second Circle Lodge, a youth home for 12 children which is operated by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT). While the structure was damaged to the extent the youth would need to be re-homed, there were no injuries according to a recent social media post from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
Flathead Beacon
Market Trends: 2022 Median Square Footage
Frequently last year (by request), we looked at the median amount of square footage for single-family residences sold (by city and sold price range). Let’s refresh the data, moving the window forward to cover the entire year (January through December 2022). Polson usually offers the largest –but no longer...
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish Skijoring moves to farm in CFalls for annual competition
The annual Whitefish Skijoring competition is Jan. 28-29 and will shift to a location in Columbia Falls this year — the Sapa family farm off Highway 2 near the Blue Moon. President Leah Mitchell said the event was unable to secure a location in the Whitefish area and the Sapa family was able to host the event.
Bigfork Fire looks toward a new year after a busy 2022
In 2023, Bigfork Fire will continue making upgrades at their current facility while looking towards how to fund a new building on their property near Chapman Hill Rd. off of MT 35. Chief Jeremy Patton said the fire department was able to make several upgrades to accommodate additional personnel staying/living in the station last year. For the station that provides EMS services and fire protection to Bigfork and beyond, the work never stops. Patton said the station will hopefully take possession of a 4x4 fire engine in the first half of this year. A 4x4 fire engine is used to...
Larry Janoff
Larry Janoff died during surgery from an automobile accident on September 23, 2022, in Kalispell, Montana. Larry was an artist in Bigfork. His paintings included aviation, western americana, and Leaning Tree greeting cards. He was a sculptor, gunsmith, writer, and cartoonist for various magazines. He is represented in many private collections worldwide. Among his many distinctions, two of his aviation paintings are in the permanent collection in the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum, in Washington, D.C. Larry was a historian and had the ability to captivate people with his passion, explicit facts and deep knowledge of many areas....
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Officials Temporarily Close Gazebo in Depot Park
In response to health and safety concerns, Kalispell city officials temporarily closed the gazebo in Depot Park on Wednesday morning, a location that homeless individuals have continuously occupied for the past several months during its daytime hours. While the park is still open for public use, city officials have blocked...
Proposals for future of Somers Beach State Park up for review
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is asking for feedback on a draft development plan outlining future potential upgrades for Somers Beach State Park, which formally opened to the public in May 2022. The agency’s draft plan looks to make interim amenities established in March 2022 permanent and outlines proposals for further attractions, via three alternative proposals, at the state park located on the north shore of Flathead Lake. Those improvements include restrooms, administrative buildings and host sites, among others. FWP officials said in a press release that the plan builds on public input collected last year. Much of the 106-acre beach...
Kalispell Kreamery’s Mary Tuck recounts her journey back to the family farm
The cows at Kalispell Kreamery do not worry about missing a milking. Dairy co-owner Mary Tuck said in the many decades that her family has run the farm, almost nothing has stopped them from milking the cows when needed — even when every single one of them had the flu. “We were having to milk cows through all that. It was one of those cases where we literally were taking turns within like, a couple minutes each, just staying alive while we were down here milking cows. One of those impressionable moments as a kid that I was thinking ‘it couldn't...
PHOTOS: A look back at the first edition of the Bigfork Eagle
The first edition of the Bigfork Eagle was published on Dec. 15, 1976. The paper had not yet been named, but readers wrote in their suggestions on a cut out that was included at the bottom of the front page. After a couple of editions, the name "Bigfork Eagle" was officially chosen. ...
Bigfork School Board approves purchase of electric bus
Bigfork Schools are taking advantage of a grant which aims to help districts move towards clean energy buses. The Bigfork School Board unanimously approved the purchase of an electric bus at their monthly meeting on Jan. 11. The district was awarded $375,000 for an electric bus in 2022 through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. Transportation Director Danny Walker said after researching a few different electric bus companies, he recommended purchasing a 71 passenger bus from Lion Electric. The cost of the bus matches the grant they received and that the charging infrastructure would cost $20,370. Walker said the...
Bigfork Dance owner Leigh Ann O’Neill’s lifelong passion for teaching movement
Bigfork Dance owner Leigh Ann O’Neill has been dancing as long as she can remember. “Dance has definitely been my life. I started teaching my stuffed animals and eventually moved up to the neighbor’s kids. I would line everyone up in the yard in the summer and make them put on a recital,” O’Neill said. After moving to Montana in 2000, she opened one of the only dance studios in the Flathead Valley at the time. She went on to open a studio in Bigfork, where she calls home. After 35 years, she said she hasn’t gotten tired of teaching...
Ed Gilk
Ed Gilk, 95, died from natural causes on December 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents and twin brothers. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara; a daughter Catherine, a son Tim and his wife Deb, of Columbia Falls, and the loves of his life, a granddaughter, Samantha (Justin), and a grandson, John. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday January 4, 2023 at St. Richard Catholic Church in Columbia Falls. In lieu of cards, flowers, or memorials, Ed requested that you play a round of golf, go fishing, hike your favorite trail, or watch your garden and/or flowers grow, read a book or waste a perfectly good day doing absolutely nothing! Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for the family.
Taking up the gavel: Coffman will serve as Flathead County’s newest district court judge
Flathead County’s newest district court judge, Danni Coffman, got her first taste of the law courtesy of a beloved NBC sitcom. “I originally wanted to be a lawyer when I was little because I really liked ‘Night Court,’” Coffman said while finishing up her time at Crowley Fleck PLLP’s Kalispell branch in early December. “I wanted to be a public defender.” The daughter of two journalists — her father a sportswriter and mother a freelancer — Coffman dabbled in geology in college, but ultimately earned a bachelor’s degree in American history and French before going to law school. In retrospect, the dalliance...
State officials highlight possible traffic solution for alpine coaster project
Montana Department of Transportation officials are selecting a shared use concept using agency land as a possible way to secure a highway approach permit for developers erecting an alpine coaster near Lakeside. The developers, Jessica and Torsten Wedel, hold a temporary approach permit, which allows them to access the property from U.S. 93 as they await approval on a permanent solution. That process analyzes factors like intended property use and daily trip estimates to determine the best way to accommodate increases in traffic. While approval — which comes at the end of what is known as a Systems Impact Action Process (SIAP)...
Montana 35 closed from Bigfork to Polson following rockslides
Following rockslides Tuesday afternoon, officials closed portions of Montana 35 between Polson and Bigfork and urged drivers to reroute along U.S. 93. According to the Montana Department of Transportation, a landslide north of Finley Point left one lane of the state highway blocked. A large boulder on the roadway obstructed both lanes about two miles north, officials said. Motorists heading south from Flathead County on Montana 35 were encouraged to cut over to U.S. 93 via Montana 82. Those heading north from Lake County were advised to stick to U.S. 93.
Bigfork Land Use Advisory Committee to meet on Dec.29
The Bigfork Land Use Advisory Committee will meet on Dec. 29 to review a request for a conditional use permit and hear from the Bigfork Water and Sewer District about sewer capacity issues. Committee members are going to give an update on an issue taken up at the Flathead County Commissioners’ Dec. 13 meeting, where they discussed abandoning a portion of Electric. Ave. in downtown Bigfork. Member Shelley Gonzales said the commissioners unanimously denied the request. Also under new business, Julie Spencer of Bigfork Water and Sewer District will be available to respond to the topic about sewer capacity issues,...
Low income developments in the Flathead aim to ease housing squeeze
Finding housing in the Flathead Valley has become an uphill battle for many, but amidst the seemingly never ending supply of luxury homes, a few developers and nonprofits are working to meet demand at all income levels with several major projects slated for completion in 2023 and 2024. For Whitefish Housing Authority Board Chair Ben Johnson, the recent approval of the organization’s plan to build 22 townhomes has been about five years in the making. The formerly city-owned property, also known as the “snow lot,” was eyed as a site for a community benefit project more than 15 years ago. Identified...
Bigfork Eagle
Bigfork, MT
