Trotters test Arlee in Western 7B matchup
Plains boys and girls basketball teams continued to try to find their groove this past week, with the Trotters taking Arlee to the last few minutes of a tense, hotly contested game before falling to the Scarletts 36-32 in Plains. Two days earlier, the Trotters traveled to Missoula and were routed by Loyola 71-26. The Horsemen, meanwhile, took on two of the top teams in the Western 7B conference and were outgunned 77-26 versus Missoula, and 86-26 two days later at home against the Arlee Warriors. The Trotters and Arlee were locked in a close game the whole way Thursday night on the...
Bigfork hands Lady Hawks first loss
Both the Thompson Falls girls and boys basketball teams ran into a buzz saw last week, aka, Bigfork. For the girls the 64-16 loss to the Lady Valkyries was the first time this year they tasted defeat and it was against the same powerful team that derailed their unbeaten mid-season record last year. For the boys it was part of a tough week for the Blue Hawks, who were also beaten by the league leading Valkyries by a nearly identical score as were the girls, 61-17. The girls would recover and post a pair of wins, a 59-20 road win over Libby Saturday...
Comeback fuels Lady Savage Heat win at Pablo
For most of the game, it looked like the Two Eagle River girls basketball team was more energetic and better overall than the Hot Springs girls. Then, on a Tuesday night with one quarter to play, the Lady Savage Heat turned up the thermostat and roared back from a 31-20 deficit entering the fourth quarter in Pablo and erased the game-long deficit on their way to a thrilling come-from-behind win over the host team, 47-40. The Two Eagle boys, meanwhile, closed out the night with a 58-44 win over the Hot Springs boys. Two Eagle River opened the game by taking advantage of...
Noxon girls get 2 more wins; boys top Alberton
The Noxon girls basketball team got a pair of wins this past week, thanks to some solid play against struggling opponents. Thursday the girls beat Two Eagle River 51-33 at home, then took care of winless Alberton 50-19 in Alberton. The boys, meanwhile, lost to Two Eagle River, 55-37, then beat Alberton 56-21 Saturday night in Alberton. The girls got off to a good start against the Lady Eagles, rolling to an 11-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Two Eagle began finding some shooting range in the second quarter and trimmed the Noxon lead to 21-18 at the half. Throughout...
Superior girls nab 2 victories
A weekend split of basketball games played is normally even-Steven. In the case of the Superior boys and girls team it was uneven-Steven. The girls, who sit atop the Western 14C conference standings, swept their two games, beating Charlo 52-32 in Charlo Friday night, then polishing off Hot Springs’ Lady Savage Heat 63-33 Saturday night in Superior. The Bobcat boys, however, continued to play hard but came up short against Hot Springs, 51-44 Saturday evening at home, after falling to Charlo 68-49 the night before in Charlo. For the Lady Bobcats, it was business as usual in their two games this past week as...
Isabelle “Izzy” Welch
Isabelle Welch, 89, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2023, at the BeeHive Assisted Living with her family by her side. She was born Aug. 22, 1933 in Kalispell, to Walt and Genevieve Rau. They lived at Lost Prairie and Kalispell until 1944 when Isabelle’s parents purchased a ranch and moved to Hot Springs. While attending Hot Springs High School Izzy met John Welch, the love of her life. She graduated in 1951 and a few days after turning 18, she and John were married. A year later John joined the Navy and Isabelle moved to Washington DC for...
Meredith Dolson
Meredith Dolson, 82, passed away on Jan. 10, 2023. She was born on May 29, 1940 in Kalispell to Kenneth and Leila Sherrard McClary. She was the second of three children. Meredith grew up on the McClary family homestead (Niarada) where she helped with taking care of the cows, pigs and chickens. Meredith attended Lonepine elementary school and later attended Hot Springs High School. She was a member of the band where she played french horn. In 1957, she met and dated Jack Dolson, whom she later eloped with on July 8, 1957 at the Hitching Post in Coeur...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
1/4/23 Medical Assistance Required, 5th Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Coroner Call, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy coroner, Deputy, and Superior EMS responded. Traffic Stop, E DeBorgia Haugan Frontage Road, DeBorgia, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Medical Assistance Required, Spruce Street, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Harassment, Randi Lane, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 17, Deputy issued two citations for speeding and expired registration and a warning for camping in the left lane. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic...
Virginia Bache
Virginia Bache, 91, passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2023, at the Clark Fork Valley Long Term Center in Plains. She was born Sept. 30, 1931, to Arthur and Cleo Ritter in New Port, WA. She graduated high school in Auburn, WA, and shortly after, she met the love of her life, Lloyd Bache. They were married in Libby on her birthday in 1950. They had four children, Cathy, Ed, Joe, and Diana, and they gained a forever daughter Cheryl Brock. Virginia was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and friends and ensured every child...
Community calendar
Temporary phone number for Mineral County Transportation A temporary number has been assigned to schedule rides to Missoula or medical runs inside Mineral County with the Pioneer Council. Please call (406) 552-7003 Superior Branch Mineral County Library Mon. - Thu. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., and Sat. 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Mon. Confabs at 11 a.m. Hobnobbing at 1:30 p.m. Tue. CESSS the day & Lunch at the Library 11 a.m. CAKLS 2 p.m. Wed.Parents as Teachers Storytime at 11 a.m. Thurs. Bees Book Group at 2 p.m. Sat. Help w/ Heather at Noon St. Regis Branch Mineral County Library Computer/WiFi access local material check-out with access to...
New Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke takes the reins
Some unexpected remodeling was waiting for newly elected Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke even before he officially was sworn into the position. The former Sheriff’s Office was discovered to have suspected mildew and mold issues under the carpet that was never removed. Undersheriff Wayne Cashman’s office is next to be remedied. Sheriff Funke has permanently taken the first office through the annex entrance next to the county commissioners office and is decluttering everything to make the department more professional. “Appearance is important and when people come into the office, they see chaos. We’re making the area more appealing to visitors...
Kenton Pies
Kenton T. Pies passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughters Trevi Pies and Kolette (Doug) McDonald, granddaughter Mikayla McDonald, grandson Dylan McDonald, two sister-in-laws and numerous neices and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Bea Pies, and all his brothers, Bill, Jim Jr., and Dick. Kenton was born (Thomas Robert) in Illinois. He loved to tell stories about growing us in rural Wisconsin where dinner was often squirrel or turtle. Kenton went on to attend art college, and then the...
Alberton students thrive in STEM learning
Last school year, there were 48 schools in Montana collectively known as Big Sky ChangED. Alberton is one of those and the concept is a big hit with students, parents, teachers and school administration. FIRST is the acronym For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology; and STEM is Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. STEM has taken on its own meaning as a buzzword for new technology and computer skills. “There are some folks that see STEM as sterile or regimented and wanted to inject some creativity into the lessons. From this they developed Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math...
Chris Allen selected as Plains' interim mayor
The Plains Town Council meeting last week had a different feeling without longtime Mayor Dan Rowan’s leadership. Rowan has moved on to help shape the future of Sanders County government as a newly elected County Commissioner. Change is inevitable and Tuesday’s Plains Town Council meeting was all about change. Council president Chris Allen opened the meeting reading the last mayor’s report from Rowan. The report touched on the new sewer lagoon odor caused by colder winter temperatures. As warmer weather arrives, bacteria grow, and odors will subside. The next item on Rowan's report covered the replacement of the public library’s...
Local seamstress finds niche in doll clothes
When Charlotte Osborne isn’t working her shift at the local grocery store in Superior, she’s at home stitching together a new dress for her hobby turned business, Blue Sky Doll Clothes. As for this Mineral County resident of 20 years, her soul is fed with needle and thread. “I have always enjoyed sewing, ever since I was a young girl,” remarked Osborne. “My mother taught me to sew on her sewing machine when I was about 12, and the first thing I ever made was a little dress for my Holly Hobbie rag doll.” She originally started making Raggedy Ann and Andy...
Two charged in major Sanders County drug bust
Sanders County Sheriff's Office Deputy Devin Wegener was instrumental in stopping a large quantity of fentanyl allegedly being trafficked through Sanders County, the Sheriff's Office reported last week. During the early morning hours of Dec. 24, Wegener noticed a red pickup truck with Washington plates parked in front of a Trout Creek gas station. The pickup appeared to be running with two individuals passed out inside of it. Wegener approached the vehicle and allegedly observed drug paraphernalia. Wegener called for additional help and was assisted by Montana Highway Patrol Officer Steve Spurr. Field sobriety tests were performed on the driver, Shawn...
Superior man sentenced for setting forest fires
A Superior man who admitted to setting fires on Forest Service lands in Mineral County was sentenced Jan. 5 to eight months in prison. Jeremy Johannes Hennick, 52, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to the charges. His prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $3,323 restitution. U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the case. In court documents, the government alleged that between 2013 and 2021, more than 40 suspected arson fires were set on state and federal land in Mineral County. In 2021 alone, 22 fires were documented and investigated. Law...
UM hires tribal outreach specialist
The University of Montana has selected Dr. Karla Bird, a member of the Amskapi Piikani Nation (Blackfeet), as its tribal outreach specialist in the Office of the President. She will begin Jan. 3. According to a press release from UM, Bird will play a pivotal role in helping the university create and sustain meaningful relationships with tribal communities while building bridges for Native students to pursue higher education and realize their dreams. “This role is vital for the University of Montana,” UM President Seth Bodnar said. “Dr. Bird comes to UM with a wealth of experience that will benefit all of us....
Howard Dean Reese
“Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not grow faint.” Isaiah 40:31 Howard Dean Reese, 80, peacefully went home to the Lord on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his Alberton home while surrounded by family. Born August 23, 1942, Dean lived a full life with faith in God, love for his family, awe of natural beauty, and a wide network of friends as his cornerstones. Father to Stacy King, Wendy Cabrales, Launi Holland, Kelly Avants, Joshua Reese and Jenny...
Missoula mainstay Josh Farmer to perform in Superior
The Mineral County Performing Arts Council is starting the new year with exciting entertainment that comes from The Garden City. Missoula mainstay Josh Farmer and his band will play in Superior's LDS church 7 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 6. Farmer is a well-regarded and versatile keyboardist who plays a variety of music in several different settings. Attendees will hear a unique blend of jazz, funk, rock and soul music. MCPAC Treasurer Jim Goss first heard him several years ago when his band was the pit orchestra for a UM performance of "American Idiot," a play based on the music of...
