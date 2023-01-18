Some unexpected remodeling was waiting for newly elected Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke even before he officially was sworn into the position. The former Sheriff’s Office was discovered to have suspected mildew and mold issues under the carpet that was never removed. Undersheriff Wayne Cashman’s office is next to be remedied. Sheriff Funke has permanently taken the first office through the annex entrance next to the county commissioners office and is decluttering everything to make the department more professional. “Appearance is important and when people come into the office, they see chaos. We’re making the area more appealing to visitors...

MINERAL COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO