Bigfork hands Lady Hawks first loss
Both the Thompson Falls girls and boys basketball teams ran into a buzz saw last week, aka, Bigfork. For the girls the 64-16 loss to the Lady Valkyries was the first time this year they tasted defeat and it was against the same powerful team that derailed their unbeaten mid-season record last year. For the boys it was part of a tough week for the Blue Hawks, who were also beaten by the league leading Valkyries by a nearly identical score as were the girls, 61-17. The girls would recover and post a pair of wins, a 59-20 road win over Libby Saturday...
Superior girls nab 2 victories
A weekend split of basketball games played is normally even-Steven. In the case of the Superior boys and girls team it was uneven-Steven. The girls, who sit atop the Western 14C conference standings, swept their two games, beating Charlo 52-32 in Charlo Friday night, then polishing off Hot Springs’ Lady Savage Heat 63-33 Saturday night in Superior. The Bobcat boys, however, continued to play hard but came up short against Hot Springs, 51-44 Saturday evening at home, after falling to Charlo 68-49 the night before in Charlo. For the Lady Bobcats, it was business as usual in their two games this past week as...
Trotters test Arlee in Western 7B matchup
Plains boys and girls basketball teams continued to try to find their groove this past week, with the Trotters taking Arlee to the last few minutes of a tense, hotly contested game before falling to the Scarletts 36-32 in Plains. Two days earlier, the Trotters traveled to Missoula and were routed by Loyola 71-26. The Horsemen, meanwhile, took on two of the top teams in the Western 7B conference and were outgunned 77-26 versus Missoula, and 86-26 two days later at home against the Arlee Warriors. The Trotters and Arlee were locked in a close game the whole way Thursday night on the...
Comeback fuels Lady Savage Heat win at Pablo
For most of the game, it looked like the Two Eagle River girls basketball team was more energetic and better overall than the Hot Springs girls. Then, on a Tuesday night with one quarter to play, the Lady Savage Heat turned up the thermostat and roared back from a 31-20 deficit entering the fourth quarter in Pablo and erased the game-long deficit on their way to a thrilling come-from-behind win over the host team, 47-40. The Two Eagle boys, meanwhile, closed out the night with a 58-44 win over the Hot Springs boys. Two Eagle River opened the game by taking advantage of...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
1/4/23 Medical Assistance Required, 5th Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Coroner Call, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy coroner, Deputy, and Superior EMS responded. Traffic Stop, E DeBorgia Haugan Frontage Road, DeBorgia, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Medical Assistance Required, Spruce Street, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Harassment, Randi Lane, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 17, Deputy issued two citations for speeding and expired registration and a warning for camping in the left lane. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic...
Isabelle “Izzy” Welch
Isabelle Welch, 89, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2023, at the BeeHive Assisted Living with her family by her side. She was born Aug. 22, 1933 in Kalispell, to Walt and Genevieve Rau. They lived at Lost Prairie and Kalispell until 1944 when Isabelle’s parents purchased a ranch and moved to Hot Springs. While attending Hot Springs High School Izzy met John Welch, the love of her life. She graduated in 1951 and a few days after turning 18, she and John were married. A year later John joined the Navy and Isabelle moved to Washington DC for...
Community calendar
Temporary phone number for Mineral County Transportation A temporary number has been assigned to schedule rides to Missoula or medical runs inside Mineral County with the Pioneer Council. Please call (406) 552-7003 Superior Branch Mineral County Library Mon. - Thu. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., and Sat. 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Mon. Confabs at 11 a.m. Hobnobbing at 1:30 p.m. Tue. CESSS the day & Lunch at the Library 11 a.m. CAKLS 2 p.m. Wed.Parents as Teachers Storytime at 11 a.m. Thurs. Bees Book Group at 2 p.m. Sat. Help w/ Heather at Noon St. Regis Branch Mineral County Library Computer/WiFi access local material check-out with access to...
New Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke takes the reins
Some unexpected remodeling was waiting for newly elected Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke even before he officially was sworn into the position. The former Sheriff’s Office was discovered to have suspected mildew and mold issues under the carpet that was never removed. Undersheriff Wayne Cashman’s office is next to be remedied. Sheriff Funke has permanently taken the first office through the annex entrance next to the county commissioners office and is decluttering everything to make the department more professional. “Appearance is important and when people come into the office, they see chaos. We’re making the area more appealing to visitors...
Alberton students thrive in STEM learning
Last school year, there were 48 schools in Montana collectively known as Big Sky ChangED. Alberton is one of those and the concept is a big hit with students, parents, teachers and school administration. FIRST is the acronym For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology; and STEM is Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. STEM has taken on its own meaning as a buzzword for new technology and computer skills. “There are some folks that see STEM as sterile or regimented and wanted to inject some creativity into the lessons. From this they developed Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math...
Clark Fork Valley Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
The world and Sanders County welcomed little Miss Remi Nicole Lee, born Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:06 p.m. at the Clark Fork Valley Hospital. She came into the world at 6 pounds and 14 ounces and 19.75 inches long. She is the daughter of Jillian and Parker Lee, residents of Plains. Also present was Sherri Cambell, a very proud first-time grandmother.
Kenton Pies
Kenton T. Pies passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughters Trevi Pies and Kolette (Doug) McDonald, granddaughter Mikayla McDonald, grandson Dylan McDonald, two sister-in-laws and numerous neices and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Bea Pies, and all his brothers, Bill, Jim Jr., and Dick. Kenton was born (Thomas Robert) in Illinois. He loved to tell stories about growing us in rural Wisconsin where dinner was often squirrel or turtle. Kenton went on to attend art college, and then the...
Chris Allen selected as Plains' interim mayor
The Plains Town Council meeting last week had a different feeling without longtime Mayor Dan Rowan’s leadership. Rowan has moved on to help shape the future of Sanders County government as a newly elected County Commissioner. Change is inevitable and Tuesday’s Plains Town Council meeting was all about change. Council president Chris Allen opened the meeting reading the last mayor’s report from Rowan. The report touched on the new sewer lagoon odor caused by colder winter temperatures. As warmer weather arrives, bacteria grow, and odors will subside. The next item on Rowan's report covered the replacement of the public library’s...
Plains 6th grade classes help spread cheer
The sixth-grade classes of Mrs. Feist and Ms. Jirasko at Plains Elementary School went out of their way to make Christmas special for many children throughout Sanders County this year. Teachers Feist and Jirasko helped organize the Tree of Hearts drive. The money raised during the Tree of Hearts drive went to purchase gifts for needy children. Plains students would pay one dollar to wear a special hat or hold on to a stuffed animal for the day. The gift drive was in operation for six days over three weeks, with three days each for the hat and stuffed animal...
Howard Dean Reese
“Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not grow faint.” Isaiah 40:31 Howard Dean Reese, 80, peacefully went home to the Lord on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his Alberton home while surrounded by family. Born August 23, 1942, Dean lived a full life with faith in God, love for his family, awe of natural beauty, and a wide network of friends as his cornerstones. Father to Stacy King, Wendy Cabrales, Launi Holland, Kelly Avants, Joshua Reese and Jenny...
Clifford Roy Warnken
Clifford Roy Warnken, 87, died peacefully September 3, 2022 surrounded by his family. Clifford, or Scrooge to many of his family and friends, was born November 7, 1934 in Superior, MT to Theodore and Loretta Warnken, both from Superior. Clifford was 5th of 10 children. Clifford graduated from Superior High School in 1954 and then spent several years in the United States Army. When he returned from his time in the military Clifford worked with one of his brothers on the Warnken Ranch raising cattle and farming. Clifford married Ruth E. Heimbigner Keck on July 21, 1962. Clifford not only...
Missoula mainstay Josh Farmer to perform in Superior
The Mineral County Performing Arts Council is starting the new year with exciting entertainment that comes from The Garden City. Missoula mainstay Josh Farmer and his band will play in Superior's LDS church 7 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 6. Farmer is a well-regarded and versatile keyboardist who plays a variety of music in several different settings. Attendees will hear a unique blend of jazz, funk, rock and soul music. MCPAC Treasurer Jim Goss first heard him several years ago when his band was the pit orchestra for a UM performance of "American Idiot," a play based on the music of...
Winter storm starts with snow, ends with record lows
Winter Storm Elliott brought on onslaught of snow followed by near record cold temperatures during the days leading up to Christmas. Snow started to accumulate late Monday night on the 19th and continued steadily all-day Tuesday. Weather observers around the county reported close to 18 inches in DeBorgia, over 12 inches in St. Regis and Thompson Falls, and around 10 inches in the Lozeau area. A semi accident just east of Riverbend had traffic backed up for several hours Tuesday afternoon into the evening. After digging out Mineral County residents then braced for extreme cold temperatures as an Arctic cold front...
UM hires tribal outreach specialist
The University of Montana has selected Dr. Karla Bird, a member of the Amskapi Piikani Nation (Blackfeet), as its tribal outreach specialist in the Office of the President. She will begin Jan. 3. According to a press release from UM, Bird will play a pivotal role in helping the university create and sustain meaningful relationships with tribal communities while building bridges for Native students to pursue higher education and realize their dreams. “This role is vital for the University of Montana,” UM President Seth Bodnar said. “Dr. Bird comes to UM with a wealth of experience that will benefit all of us....
Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement
BOZEMAN (AP) — A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the night his friend Joe Tash was killed, he had spent the night in the town of Trout Creek because he had to work early in the morning. Tash and others had gone out to a campsite where they had been living, and where the shooting occurred, Raugust said. Raugust contacted the Montana Innocence...
Plains students showcased in Christmas concert
Monday’s evening performance by Plains students in grades 7 through 12 filled the bleachers in the new gymnasium for this year's Christmas concert. Snow and sub-zero temperatures caused the cancelation of the K-6 Christmas concert. Special thanks to Music director Nicole Burrows, Ashley Jelich, Mr. Chisholm, and Master of Ceremonies Mr. Noland. The Plains band performs at the 2022 Christmas concert. (Tracy Scott/Valley Press)
