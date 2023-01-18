Both the Thompson Falls girls and boys basketball teams ran into a buzz saw last week, aka, Bigfork. For the girls the 64-16 loss to the Lady Valkyries was the first time this year they tasted defeat and it was against the same powerful team that derailed their unbeaten mid-season record last year. For the boys it was part of a tough week for the Blue Hawks, who were also beaten by the league leading Valkyries by a nearly identical score as were the girls, 61-17. The girls would recover and post a pair of wins, a 59-20 road win over Libby Saturday...

THOMPSON FALLS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO