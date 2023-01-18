Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Conference realignment decisions highlight latest MHSA board action
MISSOULA — Conference realignment at various classifications and sports were among the latest executive board actions taken by the Montana High School Association at its most recent meeting, which began last Saturday and closed Monday in Missoula. The MHSA issued a press release Thursday outlining its actions for the...
montanakaimin.com
What are Griz basketball transfers doing now?
In college basketball, players no longer have to sit out a year when they transfer schools. This has led to an increase in transfers across college basketball, including at the University of Montana. Last year three eligible players departed the Lady Griz and seven left the men’s team. So what are these former Griz up to now?
Bigfork hands Lady Hawks first loss
Both the Thompson Falls girls and boys basketball teams ran into a buzz saw last week, aka, Bigfork. For the girls the 64-16 loss to the Lady Valkyries was the first time this year they tasted defeat and it was against the same powerful team that derailed their unbeaten mid-season record last year. For the boys it was part of a tough week for the Blue Hawks, who were also beaten by the league leading Valkyries by a nearly identical score as were the girls, 61-17. The girls would recover and post a pair of wins, a 59-20 road win over Libby Saturday...
skylinesportsmt.com
Former Griz running back Knight will stay in Missoula, play for Griz LAX squad
Three years ago, Marcus Knight was a record-setting All-American running back for the Montana Grizzlies who looked poised to be a household name in Missoula for several seasons to come. On Wednesday, after injuries took him from incipient stardom to the middle of the depth chart and eventually into the...
Noxon girls get 2 more wins; boys top Alberton
The Noxon girls basketball team got a pair of wins this past week, thanks to some solid play against struggling opponents. Thursday the girls beat Two Eagle River 51-33 at home, then took care of winless Alberton 50-19 in Alberton. The boys, meanwhile, lost to Two Eagle River, 55-37, then beat Alberton 56-21 Saturday night in Alberton. The girls got off to a good start against the Lady Eagles, rolling to an 11-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Two Eagle began finding some shooting range in the second quarter and trimmed the Noxon lead to 21-18 at the half. Throughout...
Comeback fuels Lady Savage Heat win at Pablo
For most of the game, it looked like the Two Eagle River girls basketball team was more energetic and better overall than the Hot Springs girls. Then, on a Tuesday night with one quarter to play, the Lady Savage Heat turned up the thermostat and roared back from a 31-20 deficit entering the fourth quarter in Pablo and erased the game-long deficit on their way to a thrilling come-from-behind win over the host team, 47-40. The Two Eagle boys, meanwhile, closed out the night with a 58-44 win over the Hot Springs boys. Two Eagle River opened the game by taking advantage of...
montanasports.com
Montana Griz prospects Patrick O'Connell, Justin Ford put skills on display at 77th Hula Bowl
MISSOULA — Representing the Montana Grizzlies at the 77th Hula Bowl in Orlando, Florida, Justin Ford and Patrick O'Connell had solid performances Saturday at FBC Mortgate Stadium. O'Connell, a linebacker from Kalispell, had a team-high four solo tackles, tying for the second most in the game. O'Connell saw most...
z100missoula.com
Why is Missoula Called Zootown?
Missoula, Montana is an awesome place, but don't tell anyone that wants to move here. Here's some a quick FAQ if you're curious about my favorite city in the world:. That's because of the way Missoula is pronounced, with a "z" sound instead of a "s" sound. Here's Google's pronunciation guide. I think the nickname Zootown is especially apt because we're a bunch of party animals over here. There's plenty of wild times at our concerts and sporting events.
montanakaimin.com
ASUM resolution, bill from state legislature aim to expand hunting access for students
Before he even went through hunters’ safety classes, Garret Weichel’s family would take him out with them during hunting season in the area around his home of Lewistown, Montana. “I’d always go out with my old man and his old man,” Weichel said. “It’s been in our family...
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
cowboystatedaily.com
Three Montana Grizzlies Killed After They Were Sickened By Bird Flu
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Montana wildlife agents had to put down three grizzly bears recently because the bruins were sickened by bird flu, according the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. That included a bear found sick near Kalispell, another near Augusta and a...
Recovery Centers of Montana opens new residential facility in Clinton
'The Canyon', a 55-bed men's substance abuse recovery retreat in Clinton has started welcoming residents on Monday.
Virginia Bache
Virginia Bache, 91, passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2023, at the Clark Fork Valley Long Term Center in Plains. She was born Sept. 30, 1931, to Arthur and Cleo Ritter in New Port, WA. She graduated high school in Auburn, WA, and shortly after, she met the love of her life, Lloyd Bache. They were married in Libby on her birthday in 1950. They had four children, Cathy, Ed, Joe, and Diana, and they gained a forever daughter Cheryl Brock. Virginia was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and friends and ensured every child...
Pursuit prompts 'precautionary lockdown' at Missoula school
Law enforcement activity has prompted a "precautionary lockdown" at Hellgate Elementary School in Missoula.
New dining restaurant opens at University of Montana
The University of Montana kicked off its grand opening of a new dining restaurant on campus on Wednesday.
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
Flathead Beacon
Market Trends: 2022 Median Square Footage
Frequently last year (by request), we looked at the median amount of square footage for single-family residences sold (by city and sold price range). Let’s refresh the data, moving the window forward to cover the entire year (January through December 2022). Polson usually offers the largest –but no longer...
Montana Vet Warns of Strange Illness that Could Affect Your Dog
It is cold and flu season for many of us in Montana. It seems the cases of flu continue to rise, not to mention reported cases of COVID-19. It always just seems to be a part of life every year that we worry about getting sick. We find ourselves spending more time at our doctor's office and pharmacy, all in an effort to stay healthy and not come down with whatever dreaded illness will strike.
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
1/4/23 Medical Assistance Required, 5th Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Coroner Call, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy coroner, Deputy, and Superior EMS responded. Traffic Stop, E DeBorgia Haugan Frontage Road, DeBorgia, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Medical Assistance Required, Spruce Street, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Harassment, Randi Lane, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 17, Deputy issued two citations for speeding and expired registration and a warning for camping in the left lane. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic...
montanarightnow.com
Jury finds 2020 Missoula homicide suspect guilty
MISSOULA - Police have arrested the suspect in connection with Friday's homicide in Missoula. The Missoula City Police Department (MPD) arrested Charles Michael Covey, 44, also known as Jesse Nitcy. A person found the body of the victim Lee R. Nelson, 65, of Missoula, Friday along the north side river...
