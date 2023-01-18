Read full article on original website
Study looks at elk population in Lower Clark Fork
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has its Region 1 headquarters in Kalispell. The region encompasses Northwest Montana and has magnificent resources for recreation that make many areas jealous. Fishing might be the most popular but hunting is a close second if that’s the case. A large portion of the region is in public ownership with Forest Service and state lands, and millions of acres are open to hunting and other outdoor recreation activities. There are also hundreds of thousands of acres of private land open to hunting and other recreation, including corporate timberland and land enrolled in the Block Management...
Thankful for support of Block Management Program
During this season of gratitude, let's think about the goodwill and shared goals for our hunting traditions. Let's thank private landowners that opened their land to public hunters and let's thank hunters who voluntarily donated over $218k to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks' Block Management Program. These donations, made by voluntarily returning unsuccessful drawing fees, show how much hunters appreciate the opportunity to hunt private land. Block Management is an access program that reimburses private landowners for impacts of letting public hunters on their property. Through Block Management, landowners get a lot of control in determining who comes onto their land,...
COLUMN: When the snow flies
It must be winter in Montana, where the first official day of winter brings pipe-freezing cold and road clogging snow. So in an era when schools are postponing or canceling sporting events because of things inside the school, like the dreaded Covid bug, those same events, even though they are played indoors, are being canceled because of conditions outdoors. Where do we go? What can we do? April is a long time off. I’m glad you asked, even if you didn’t ask. Let me tell you my friends, there is plenty to do when the snow flies and it’s so cold the polar bears...
FWP biologist: Feeding wildlife does more harm than good
With their big brown eyes with frosted eyelashes, snow on their face, steam vapor floating from their nostrils and snow up to their bellies, you want so desperately to help them. Their winter coats are thick and beautiful and they are closer to you than ever before. They must be hungry and they are asking for a carrot. Or an apple. Maybe some noodles from your turkey soup or stuffing. Everybody loves stuffing! Besides attracting mountain lions, why are we not to feed ungulates in the winter? “Simply put, it is illegal to intentionally feed big game in the state...
Bill looks to cut Huckleberry red tape
Just try to get a huckleberry picker to divulge the location of their patch. Cort Jensen, chief attorney for the Montana Department of Agriculture, said no one is going to spill the beans on huckleberries — and by comparison, he’s regulated hemp. “People are far more willing to tell me where their marijuana field is than their huckleberry growing patch,” Jensen said. Jensen offered testimony Tuesday in support of the bill, one of four the committee heard that aim to reduce regulations in the state, or “red tape,” an initiative of the Governor’s Office. At the House Agriculture Committee meeting, Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras...
Legals for December, 28 2022
MONTANA WATER COURT NOTICE TO WATER USERS CONFEDERATED SALISH AND KOOTENAI TRIBES – MONTANA – UNITED STATES COMPACT WC-0001-C-2021 The Montana Water Court has extended the deadline for filing Objections to the Compact Preliminary Decree to February 9, 2023. Order and Objection Form are available at https:// courts.mt.gov/Courts/Water/Notices-Info/PublicNotices. If you have questions, please call the Montana Water Court at 1-800-624-3270 or 1-406-586-4364 or email watercourt@mt.gov. Published in the Clark Fork Valley Press on December 28, 2022. __________________________
Former legislator Tschida considers PSC director job
Former legislator Brad Tschida confirmed Friday he is in discussions with the Montana Public Service Commission about taking a job as its next executive director. Tschida, a Republican from Missoula, said he has not accepted an offer, but he is weighing several factors. For example, he said his wife is retired, and he has been semi-retired for several years. He said he isn’t sure if he wants to move into the role at the same time his spouse won’t be working. Tschida lost an election for a state Senate seat this year to Democrat Willis Curdy. Curdy took 54 percent of the vote...
Report: Just 16% of Montanans smoke, but tobacco leading cause of death, disease
More than 16 percent of Montanans smoke, and tobacco is the leading cause of death and disease in the state, the American Lung Association said this week in a news release encouraging people to quit. The association also noted tobacco use has been declining in Montana for decades. “Each year, quitting smoking is listed as one of the top New Year’s resolutions,” said Carrie Nyseen, senior director of advocacy for the American Lung Association, in a statement. “While quitting smoking is extremely difficult, it is possible. In fact, it typically takes a person eight to 10 attempts to quit smoking for good,...
68th Montana Legislature gets underway
The 68th session of the Montana Legislature kicks off Monday, and a daunting to-do list awaits. With a Republican supermajority being sworn in, GOP legislators are tossing in proposals to amend the Montana Constitution — 48 unintroduced bills so far on that topic alone. But Republicans said there’s some duplication, and passing them won’t be a slam dunk because a large caucus can also mean a lack of cohesion. Plus, President of the Senate Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, said Montanans should remember the legislature can’t singlehandedly have its way with the 1972 Montana Constitution. Rather, if 100 lawmakers agree on an amendment, it advances to...
Daines continues push on forest collaboration bill
Montana Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines expects a piece of forest management legislation he worked on with California Democrat U.S. Sen. Dianne Fienstein will pass through Congress later this year. The Root and Stem Authorization Act codifies the authority of the secretaries of the Agriculture and Interior departments to conduct forest restoration projects alongside private landowners and companies – with the goal of facilitating more efficient forest management efforts. “This act is really going to promote this collaboration effort,” said Tim McEntire, the northwest region representative for the Montana Logging Association, which is based in Kalispell. “That’s how we get good things...
