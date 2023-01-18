On the evening of Dec. 22, the St. Regis Senior Citizen Center hosted Christmas dinner for many residents in Mineral County. Dave Hannah, president of the center, along with his board of directors and several more volunteers pulled it off as if they’d done this several times. “It was an idea that came to me, through the Good Lord. I brought it to the board and they all said, ‘You bet!’ and that was maybe two weeks ago,” he explains. And since this came from the same source of the Feeding of the 5,000 (Matthew 14:13-21), Hannah knew it would...

MINERAL COUNTY, MT ・ 23 DAYS AGO