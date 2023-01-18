Read full article on original website
Related
Isabelle “Izzy” Welch
Isabelle Welch, 89, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2023, at the BeeHive Assisted Living with her family by her side. She was born Aug. 22, 1933 in Kalispell, to Walt and Genevieve Rau. They lived at Lost Prairie and Kalispell until 1944 when Isabelle’s parents purchased a ranch and moved to Hot Springs. While attending Hot Springs High School Izzy met John Welch, the love of her life. She graduated in 1951 and a few days after turning 18, she and John were married. A year later John joined the Navy and Isabelle moved to Washington DC for...
Plains-Hot Springs finishes 5th at Choteau Invite
The Plains/Hot Springs Savage Horsemen continued to show they are a wrestling force with which to be reckoned as they used individual performances and team depth to propel them to a fifth place finish in the Choteau Invitational wrestling tournament this past week in Choteau. Plains/Hot Springs swept the top two spots in the 132 pound category as teammates John Waterbury and Drew Carey fought to a 12-8 decision win by Waterbury, a Hot Springs student, over Carey, who attends Plains. Those two placings helped the two-school wrestling co-op amass 133.5 team points on their way to another upper tier team showing....
Alberton students thrive in STEM learning
Last school year, there were 48 schools in Montana collectively known as Big Sky ChangED. Alberton is one of those and the concept is a big hit with students, parents, teachers and school administration. FIRST is the acronym For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology; and STEM is Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. STEM has taken on its own meaning as a buzzword for new technology and computer skills. “There are some folks that see STEM as sterile or regimented and wanted to inject some creativity into the lessons. From this they developed Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math...
Virginia Bache
Virginia Bache, 91, passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2023, at the Clark Fork Valley Long Term Center in Plains. She was born Sept. 30, 1931, to Arthur and Cleo Ritter in New Port, WA. She graduated high school in Auburn, WA, and shortly after, she met the love of her life, Lloyd Bache. They were married in Libby on her birthday in 1950. They had four children, Cathy, Ed, Joe, and Diana, and they gained a forever daughter Cheryl Brock. Virginia was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and friends and ensured every child...
Local seamstress finds niche in doll clothes
When Charlotte Osborne isn’t working her shift at the local grocery store in Superior, she’s at home stitching together a new dress for her hobby turned business, Blue Sky Doll Clothes. As for this Mineral County resident of 20 years, her soul is fed with needle and thread. “I have always enjoyed sewing, ever since I was a young girl,” remarked Osborne. “My mother taught me to sew on her sewing machine when I was about 12, and the first thing I ever made was a little dress for my Holly Hobbie rag doll.” She originally started making Raggedy Ann and Andy...
New Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke takes the reins
Some unexpected remodeling was waiting for newly elected Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke even before he officially was sworn into the position. The former Sheriff’s Office was discovered to have suspected mildew and mold issues under the carpet that was never removed. Undersheriff Wayne Cashman’s office is next to be remedied. Sheriff Funke has permanently taken the first office through the annex entrance next to the county commissioners office and is decluttering everything to make the department more professional. “Appearance is important and when people come into the office, they see chaos. We’re making the area more appealing to visitors...
Clark Fork Valley Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
The world and Sanders County welcomed little Miss Remi Nicole Lee, born Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:06 p.m. at the Clark Fork Valley Hospital. She came into the world at 6 pounds and 14 ounces and 19.75 inches long. She is the daughter of Jillian and Parker Lee, residents of Plains. Also present was Sherri Cambell, a very proud first-time grandmother.
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
1/4/23 Medical Assistance Required, 5th Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Coroner Call, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy coroner, Deputy, and Superior EMS responded. Traffic Stop, E DeBorgia Haugan Frontage Road, DeBorgia, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Medical Assistance Required, Spruce Street, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Harassment, Randi Lane, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 17, Deputy issued two citations for speeding and expired registration and a warning for camping in the left lane. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic...
Noxon girls get 2 more wins; boys top Alberton
The Noxon girls basketball team got a pair of wins this past week, thanks to some solid play against struggling opponents. Thursday the girls beat Two Eagle River 51-33 at home, then took care of winless Alberton 50-19 in Alberton. The boys, meanwhile, lost to Two Eagle River, 55-37, then beat Alberton 56-21 Saturday night in Alberton. The girls got off to a good start against the Lady Eagles, rolling to an 11-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Two Eagle began finding some shooting range in the second quarter and trimmed the Noxon lead to 21-18 at the half. Throughout...
Chris Allen selected as Plains' interim mayor
The Plains Town Council meeting last week had a different feeling without longtime Mayor Dan Rowan’s leadership. Rowan has moved on to help shape the future of Sanders County government as a newly elected County Commissioner. Change is inevitable and Tuesday’s Plains Town Council meeting was all about change. Council president Chris Allen opened the meeting reading the last mayor’s report from Rowan. The report touched on the new sewer lagoon odor caused by colder winter temperatures. As warmer weather arrives, bacteria grow, and odors will subside. The next item on Rowan's report covered the replacement of the public library’s...
Trotters test Arlee in Western 7B matchup
Plains boys and girls basketball teams continued to try to find their groove this past week, with the Trotters taking Arlee to the last few minutes of a tense, hotly contested game before falling to the Scarletts 36-32 in Plains. Two days earlier, the Trotters traveled to Missoula and were routed by Loyola 71-26. The Horsemen, meanwhile, took on two of the top teams in the Western 7B conference and were outgunned 77-26 versus Missoula, and 86-26 two days later at home against the Arlee Warriors. The Trotters and Arlee were locked in a close game the whole way Thursday night on the...
Comeback fuels Lady Savage Heat win at Pablo
For most of the game, it looked like the Two Eagle River girls basketball team was more energetic and better overall than the Hot Springs girls. Then, on a Tuesday night with one quarter to play, the Lady Savage Heat turned up the thermostat and roared back from a 31-20 deficit entering the fourth quarter in Pablo and erased the game-long deficit on their way to a thrilling come-from-behind win over the host team, 47-40. The Two Eagle boys, meanwhile, closed out the night with a 58-44 win over the Hot Springs boys. Two Eagle River opened the game by taking advantage of...
UM hires tribal outreach specialist
The University of Montana has selected Dr. Karla Bird, a member of the Amskapi Piikani Nation (Blackfeet), as its tribal outreach specialist in the Office of the President. She will begin Jan. 3. According to a press release from UM, Bird will play a pivotal role in helping the university create and sustain meaningful relationships with tribal communities while building bridges for Native students to pursue higher education and realize their dreams. “This role is vital for the University of Montana,” UM President Seth Bodnar said. “Dr. Bird comes to UM with a wealth of experience that will benefit all of us....
Local nurses honored as DAISY Award recipients
Alyssa Zeallor, RN, and Rachel Leggitt, RN, both acute care nurses at Clark Fork Valley Hospital, were surprised and honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses at a reception held at the hospital in Plains on Dec. 14. Co-workers and surprise guests, including some of their family members, attended the event that recognized both deserving nurses as part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. Homemade cinnamon rolls were presented to the honorees for them to share with their departments which continues a DAISY Award tradition. Lisa Eberhardt, RN, BSN, Chief Nursing Officer presented...
Bigfork hands Lady Hawks first loss
Both the Thompson Falls girls and boys basketball teams ran into a buzz saw last week, aka, Bigfork. For the girls the 64-16 loss to the Lady Valkyries was the first time this year they tasted defeat and it was against the same powerful team that derailed their unbeaten mid-season record last year. For the boys it was part of a tough week for the Blue Hawks, who were also beaten by the league leading Valkyries by a nearly identical score as were the girls, 61-17. The girls would recover and post a pair of wins, a 59-20 road win over Libby Saturday...
Plains students showcased in Christmas concert
Monday’s evening performance by Plains students in grades 7 through 12 filled the bleachers in the new gymnasium for this year's Christmas concert. Snow and sub-zero temperatures caused the cancelation of the K-6 Christmas concert. Special thanks to Music director Nicole Burrows, Ashley Jelich, Mr. Chisholm, and Master of Ceremonies Mr. Noland. The Plains band performs at the 2022 Christmas concert. (Tracy Scott/Valley Press)
St. Regis Senior Center offers up Christmas feast
On the evening of Dec. 22, the St. Regis Senior Citizen Center hosted Christmas dinner for many residents in Mineral County. Dave Hannah, president of the center, along with his board of directors and several more volunteers pulled it off as if they’d done this several times. “It was an idea that came to me, through the Good Lord. I brought it to the board and they all said, ‘You bet!’ and that was maybe two weeks ago,” he explains. And since this came from the same source of the Feeding of the 5,000 (Matthew 14:13-21), Hannah knew it would...
Plains 6th grade classes help spread cheer
The sixth-grade classes of Mrs. Feist and Ms. Jirasko at Plains Elementary School went out of their way to make Christmas special for many children throughout Sanders County this year. Teachers Feist and Jirasko helped organize the Tree of Hearts drive. The money raised during the Tree of Hearts drive went to purchase gifts for needy children. Plains students would pay one dollar to wear a special hat or hold on to a stuffed animal for the day. The gift drive was in operation for six days over three weeks, with three days each for the hat and stuffed animal...
Missoula mainstay Josh Farmer to perform in Superior
The Mineral County Performing Arts Council is starting the new year with exciting entertainment that comes from The Garden City. Missoula mainstay Josh Farmer and his band will play in Superior's LDS church 7 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 6. Farmer is a well-regarded and versatile keyboardist who plays a variety of music in several different settings. Attendees will hear a unique blend of jazz, funk, rock and soul music. MCPAC Treasurer Jim Goss first heard him several years ago when his band was the pit orchestra for a UM performance of "American Idiot," a play based on the music of...
Superior man sentenced for setting forest fires
A Superior man who admitted to setting fires on Forest Service lands in Mineral County was sentenced Jan. 5 to eight months in prison. Jeremy Johannes Hennick, 52, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to the charges. His prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $3,323 restitution. U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the case. In court documents, the government alleged that between 2013 and 2021, more than 40 suspected arson fires were set on state and federal land in Mineral County. In 2021 alone, 22 fires were documented and investigated. Law...
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Mineral County, MT
265
Followers
795
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT
We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.https://vp-mi.com/
Comments / 0