Read full article on original website
Related
Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
KFYR-TV
Senator Jon Tester holds hearings on upcoming Farm Bill in Eastern Montana
PLENTYWOOD, M.T. (KUMV) - The United States Farm Bill is up for renewal this year. Legislators across the country are meeting with producers for public input. Everything from crop insurance, conservation efforts and support for producers stems from the Federal Farm Bill, which expires later this fall. “The Farm Bills...
Republicans Are Back on Their Bullshit—and It’s Already Returning to Bite Them
It may be the start of a new year, but the Republican Party is back to its old antics again—throwing the House of Representatives into chaos as a rogue group of far-right members of Congress refuse to step into line and back Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the speaker’s gavel.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Kelly Weill and Will Sommer predict that 2023 will only bring more insane antics from the chamber’s more controversial corners—and Fever Dreams favorites like Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene are already floating their best ideas for...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Joy Reid gets pushback on MSNBC show for comparing Marjorie Greene to Jefferson Davis
MSNBC's Joy Reid compared Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to former Confederate President Jefferson Davis during her Wednesday evening show.
Ex-George Santos campaign aide predicts lying lawmaker will be ‘perp-walked’
A former campaign worker for embattled Rep. George Santos, who is facing bipartisan calls to resign after admitting he fabricated large parts of his resume, said he sees the Long Island Republican being “perp-walked” in the future. “Lying on your resume is one thing,” the former aide told Talking Points Memo on Wednesday. “But I think George is going to be perp-walked out of a building because of this financial mess.” The veteran Republican political operative quit Team Santos after an examination of the campaign’s books raised suspicion that “things were not on the up and up.” “I thought that the lack of a...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
Montana witness says whatever flew over caused house and ground to shake
House at night.Photo bySixties PhotographyonUnsplash. A Montana witness at Colstrip is looking for the cause after a rumbling sound caused the entire house to shake at about 9:58 p.m. on December 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
MTG confronted Boebert in the bathroom, accusing her of taking millions from McCarthy but refusing to vote for him: report
Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert were "nearly in a screaming match" in a Capitol bathroom during House speaker votes, per The Daily Beast.
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused
People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
Biden takes aim at 2nd amendment supporters: "You need an F-15 plane to take on the government, not an AR-15"
President Biden was the keynote speaker at Al Sharpton's National Action Network on Monday. The occasion was the Martin Luther King holiday. Mr. Sharpton's organization has a yearly breakfast in remembrance of MLK's life, and legacy.
nationalparkstraveler.org
National Park Service Again Reversing Hunting Regs On National Preserves In Alaska
Once again the National Park Service is moving to reverse itself on hunting and trapping regulations in national preserves in Alaska, moving to ban controversial sport hunting practices such as using donuts or grease-soaked bread to lure bears within range. Back in the fall of 2015 the Park Service adopted...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy officially ends proxy voting
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Thursday ended proxy voting in the House of Representatives, requiring lawmakers to be present in-person to cast votes.
Legals for December, 28 2022
MONTANA WATER COURT NOTICE TO WATER USERS CONFEDERATED SALISH AND KOOTENAI TRIBES – MONTANA – UNITED STATES COMPACT WC-0001-C-2021 The Montana Water Court has extended the deadline for filing Objections to the Compact Preliminary Decree to February 9, 2023. Order and Objection Form are available at https:// courts.mt.gov/Courts/Water/Notices-Info/PublicNotices. If you have questions, please call the Montana Water Court at 1-800-624-3270 or 1-406-586-4364 or email watercourt@mt.gov. Published in the Clark Fork Valley Press on December 28, 2022. __________________________
Flathead Beacon
Columbia Falls Veterans Cemetery Bill Passes House
On Nov. 10 the Montana House of Representatives voted unanimously to support a bill to create a State Veteran’s Cemetery in Columbia Falls. House Bill 81 was requested by the Montana Department of Military Affairs and brought forward by Rep. Braxton Mitchell, (R-Columbia Falls), and would designate funding in the state’s budget for a new cemetery adjacent to the State Veteran’s Home.
Wyoming’s Proposed EV ‘Ban’ Is the Worst Kind of Performative Art
Welcome to Wyoming State Highway sign welcomes drivers. (Photo by: Visions of America/Joe Sohm/Universal Images Group via Getty Images).If only the state had an abundant natural resource to develop as a sustainable energy source for EVs in a decade.
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Mineral County, MT
265
Followers
795
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT
We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.https://vp-mi.com/
Comments / 0