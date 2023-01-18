Read full article on original website
Related
Man Flees Crash, Gets Arrested for Felony DUI in East Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 18, 2023, at approximately 5:48 p.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was contacted by a male at a gas station in East Missoula. This male told the deputy that a red Jeep at the gas station had crashed into him in the city and fled.
NBCMontana
Suspect in custody after pursuit in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A suspect is in custody after a pursuit just before 2 p.m. that continued down Mullan Road and Chuck Wagon Road in Missoula. Law enforcement responded to an incident occurred on the 1900 block of North Council Way, near the Kelly Island Fishing Access site, according to Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
montanarightnow.com
Jury finds 2020 Missoula homicide suspect guilty
MISSOULA - Police have arrested the suspect in connection with Friday's homicide in Missoula. The Missoula City Police Department (MPD) arrested Charles Michael Covey, 44, also known as Jesse Nitcy. A person found the body of the victim Lee R. Nelson, 65, of Missoula, Friday along the north side river...
Drunk Driver Crashes Stolen Car and Resists Arrest in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 17, 2023, at approximately 11:22 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of 700 West Spruce Street for a vehicle collision. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect vehicle involved was a white 2021 Dodge Ram Roadmaster 2500. Within minutes of...
New Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke takes the reins
Some unexpected remodeling was waiting for newly elected Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke even before he officially was sworn into the position. The former Sheriff’s Office was discovered to have suspected mildew and mold issues under the carpet that was never removed. Undersheriff Wayne Cashman’s office is next to be remedied. Sheriff Funke has permanently taken the first office through the annex entrance next to the county commissioners office and is decluttering everything to make the department more professional. “Appearance is important and when people come into the office, they see chaos. We’re making the area more appealing to visitors...
Missoula Man on Probation Gets Caught Driving With Meth and No License
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 15, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was patrolling the area of Lolo and noticed a green vehicle in the parking lot of Town Pump. The deputy noticed that this vehicle did not have a front license plate affixed to the front bumper.
Pursuit prompts 'precautionary lockdown' at Missoula school
Law enforcement activity has prompted a "precautionary lockdown" at Hellgate Elementary School in Missoula.
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Plains-Hot Springs finishes 5th at Choteau Invite
The Plains/Hot Springs Savage Horsemen continued to show they are a wrestling force with which to be reckoned as they used individual performances and team depth to propel them to a fifth place finish in the Choteau Invitational wrestling tournament this past week in Choteau. Plains/Hot Springs swept the top two spots in the 132 pound category as teammates John Waterbury and Drew Carey fought to a 12-8 decision win by Waterbury, a Hot Springs student, over Carey, who attends Plains. Those two placings helped the two-school wrestling co-op amass 133.5 team points on their way to another upper tier team showing....
Why is Missoula Called Zootown?
Missoula, Montana is an awesome place, but don't tell anyone that wants to move here. Here's some a quick FAQ if you're curious about my favorite city in the world:. That's because of the way Missoula is pronounced, with a "z" sound instead of a "s" sound. Here's Google's pronunciation guide. I think the nickname Zootown is especially apt because we're a bunch of party animals over here. There's plenty of wild times at our concerts and sporting events.
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
dillontribune.com
Frenchtown man admits shooting pot store, must pay restitution
A Frenchtown man will need to pay roughly $2,000 in restitution and serve some jail time after admitting to firing across the street and hitting a display case and window of the Higher Standard dispensary on Montana Street in October. Robert Zawlocki, 26, was originally charged with felony counts of...
Remember When We Went Full “Missoula” During The Shut Down?
Can you believe it's almost been three years since Missoula completely lost its mind during the pandemic? From howling to hoarding, let's take a look back. Our great city was like most when the pandemic hit. Confusion, fear, and uncertainty were just a few of the feelings we all felt. Then there was the shutdown, and we all knew this thing was real. So many businesses had to close leaving us with few options on where to get food, supplies, and basic human conveniences. So how did we handle it all? For the most part, just like everywhere else, but with a few positive Missoula twists.
Virginia Bache
Virginia Bache, 91, passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2023, at the Clark Fork Valley Long Term Center in Plains. She was born Sept. 30, 1931, to Arthur and Cleo Ritter in New Port, WA. She graduated high school in Auburn, WA, and shortly after, she met the love of her life, Lloyd Bache. They were married in Libby on her birthday in 1950. They had four children, Cathy, Ed, Joe, and Diana, and they gained a forever daughter Cheryl Brock. Virginia was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and friends and ensured every child...
Leave Your Montana Christmas Lights Where They Are- It’s Easy
It used to be when you didn't have your Christmas lights down by mid-January it would be seen as a sign of laziness by your neighbors. Now you might be the envy of your neighbors because you've tapped into the latest design trend. We're talking about year around Christmas lighting....
Rattlesnake neighborhood doesn't receive mail for 2 weeks, USPS responds
A resident from the Rattlesnake reached out to MTN News looking for answers about why she had not received mail in over two weeks.
montanasports.com
Conference realignment decisions highlight latest MHSA board action
MISSOULA — Conference realignment at various classifications and sports were among the latest executive board actions taken by the Montana High School Association at its most recent meeting, which began last Saturday and closed Monday in Missoula. The MHSA issued a press release Thursday outlining its actions for the...
montanakaimin.com
ASUM resolution, bill from state legislature aim to expand hunting access for students
Before he even went through hunters’ safety classes, Garret Weichel’s family would take him out with them during hunting season in the area around his home of Lewistown, Montana. “I’d always go out with my old man and his old man,” Weichel said. “It’s been in our family...
Comeback fuels Lady Savage Heat win at Pablo
For most of the game, it looked like the Two Eagle River girls basketball team was more energetic and better overall than the Hot Springs girls. Then, on a Tuesday night with one quarter to play, the Lady Savage Heat turned up the thermostat and roared back from a 31-20 deficit entering the fourth quarter in Pablo and erased the game-long deficit on their way to a thrilling come-from-behind win over the host team, 47-40. The Two Eagle boys, meanwhile, closed out the night with a 58-44 win over the Hot Springs boys. Two Eagle River opened the game by taking advantage of...
An Established Missoula Business Is For Sale
Missoula continues to change and evolve. Every once in a while, an opportunity comes along that could be just the perfect chance for someone to change their career and be successful. KornUtopia, the gourmet popcorn shop is for sale. An Established Business. Kornutopia has been in business since 2005 and...
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Mineral County, MT
265
Followers
795
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT
We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.https://vp-mi.com/
Comments / 0