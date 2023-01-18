Read full article on original website
Comeback fuels Lady Savage Heat win at Pablo
For most of the game, it looked like the Two Eagle River girls basketball team was more energetic and better overall than the Hot Springs girls. Then, on a Tuesday night with one quarter to play, the Lady Savage Heat turned up the thermostat and roared back from a 31-20 deficit entering the fourth quarter in Pablo and erased the game-long deficit on their way to a thrilling come-from-behind win over the host team, 47-40. The Two Eagle boys, meanwhile, closed out the night with a 58-44 win over the Hot Springs boys. Two Eagle River opened the game by taking advantage of...
Trotters test Arlee in Western 7B matchup
Plains boys and girls basketball teams continued to try to find their groove this past week, with the Trotters taking Arlee to the last few minutes of a tense, hotly contested game before falling to the Scarletts 36-32 in Plains. Two days earlier, the Trotters traveled to Missoula and were routed by Loyola 71-26. The Horsemen, meanwhile, took on two of the top teams in the Western 7B conference and were outgunned 77-26 versus Missoula, and 86-26 two days later at home against the Arlee Warriors. The Trotters and Arlee were locked in a close game the whole way Thursday night on the...
Noxon girls get 2 more wins; boys top Alberton
The Noxon girls basketball team got a pair of wins this past week, thanks to some solid play against struggling opponents. Thursday the girls beat Two Eagle River 51-33 at home, then took care of winless Alberton 50-19 in Alberton. The boys, meanwhile, lost to Two Eagle River, 55-37, then beat Alberton 56-21 Saturday night in Alberton. The girls got off to a good start against the Lady Eagles, rolling to an 11-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Two Eagle began finding some shooting range in the second quarter and trimmed the Noxon lead to 21-18 at the half. Throughout...
Bigfork hands Lady Hawks first loss
Both the Thompson Falls girls and boys basketball teams ran into a buzz saw last week, aka, Bigfork. For the girls the 64-16 loss to the Lady Valkyries was the first time this year they tasted defeat and it was against the same powerful team that derailed their unbeaten mid-season record last year. For the boys it was part of a tough week for the Blue Hawks, who were also beaten by the league leading Valkyries by a nearly identical score as were the girls, 61-17. The girls would recover and post a pair of wins, a 59-20 road win over Libby Saturday...
Plains-Hot Springs finishes 5th at Choteau Invite
The Plains/Hot Springs Savage Horsemen continued to show they are a wrestling force with which to be reckoned as they used individual performances and team depth to propel them to a fifth place finish in the Choteau Invitational wrestling tournament this past week in Choteau. Plains/Hot Springs swept the top two spots in the 132 pound category as teammates John Waterbury and Drew Carey fought to a 12-8 decision win by Waterbury, a Hot Springs student, over Carey, who attends Plains. Those two placings helped the two-school wrestling co-op amass 133.5 team points on their way to another upper tier team showing....
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
1/4/23 Medical Assistance Required, 5th Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Coroner Call, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy coroner, Deputy, and Superior EMS responded. Traffic Stop, E DeBorgia Haugan Frontage Road, DeBorgia, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Medical Assistance Required, Spruce Street, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Harassment, Randi Lane, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 17, Deputy issued two citations for speeding and expired registration and a warning for camping in the left lane. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic...
Virginia Bache
Virginia Bache, 91, passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2023, at the Clark Fork Valley Long Term Center in Plains. She was born Sept. 30, 1931, to Arthur and Cleo Ritter in New Port, WA. She graduated high school in Auburn, WA, and shortly after, she met the love of her life, Lloyd Bache. They were married in Libby on her birthday in 1950. They had four children, Cathy, Ed, Joe, and Diana, and they gained a forever daughter Cheryl Brock. Virginia was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and friends and ensured every child...
New Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke takes the reins
Some unexpected remodeling was waiting for newly elected Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke even before he officially was sworn into the position. The former Sheriff’s Office was discovered to have suspected mildew and mold issues under the carpet that was never removed. Undersheriff Wayne Cashman’s office is next to be remedied. Sheriff Funke has permanently taken the first office through the annex entrance next to the county commissioners office and is decluttering everything to make the department more professional. “Appearance is important and when people come into the office, they see chaos. We’re making the area more appealing to visitors...
Clark Fork Valley Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
The world and Sanders County welcomed little Miss Remi Nicole Lee, born Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:06 p.m. at the Clark Fork Valley Hospital. She came into the world at 6 pounds and 14 ounces and 19.75 inches long. She is the daughter of Jillian and Parker Lee, residents of Plains. Also present was Sherri Cambell, a very proud first-time grandmother.
Kenton Pies
Kenton T. Pies passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughters Trevi Pies and Kolette (Doug) McDonald, granddaughter Mikayla McDonald, grandson Dylan McDonald, two sister-in-laws and numerous neices and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Bea Pies, and all his brothers, Bill, Jim Jr., and Dick. Kenton was born (Thomas Robert) in Illinois. He loved to tell stories about growing us in rural Wisconsin where dinner was often squirrel or turtle. Kenton went on to attend art college, and then the...
Chris Allen selected as Plains' interim mayor
The Plains Town Council meeting last week had a different feeling without longtime Mayor Dan Rowan’s leadership. Rowan has moved on to help shape the future of Sanders County government as a newly elected County Commissioner. Change is inevitable and Tuesday’s Plains Town Council meeting was all about change. Council president Chris Allen opened the meeting reading the last mayor’s report from Rowan. The report touched on the new sewer lagoon odor caused by colder winter temperatures. As warmer weather arrives, bacteria grow, and odors will subside. The next item on Rowan's report covered the replacement of the public library’s...
Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement
BOZEMAN (AP) — A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the night his friend Joe Tash was killed, he had spent the night in the town of Trout Creek because he had to work early in the morning. Tash and others had gone out to a campsite where they had been living, and where the shooting occurred, Raugust said. Raugust contacted the Montana Innocence...
Winter storm starts with snow, ends with record lows
Winter Storm Elliott brought on onslaught of snow followed by near record cold temperatures during the days leading up to Christmas. Snow started to accumulate late Monday night on the 19th and continued steadily all-day Tuesday. Weather observers around the county reported close to 18 inches in DeBorgia, over 12 inches in St. Regis and Thompson Falls, and around 10 inches in the Lozeau area. A semi accident just east of Riverbend had traffic backed up for several hours Tuesday afternoon into the evening. After digging out Mineral County residents then braced for extreme cold temperatures as an Arctic cold front...
Clifford Roy Warnken
Clifford Roy Warnken, 87, died peacefully September 3, 2022 surrounded by his family. Clifford, or Scrooge to many of his family and friends, was born November 7, 1934 in Superior, MT to Theodore and Loretta Warnken, both from Superior. Clifford was 5th of 10 children. Clifford graduated from Superior High School in 1954 and then spent several years in the United States Army. When he returned from his time in the military Clifford worked with one of his brothers on the Warnken Ranch raising cattle and farming. Clifford married Ruth E. Heimbigner Keck on July 21, 1962. Clifford not only...
Missoula mainstay Josh Farmer to perform in Superior
The Mineral County Performing Arts Council is starting the new year with exciting entertainment that comes from The Garden City. Missoula mainstay Josh Farmer and his band will play in Superior's LDS church 7 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 6. Farmer is a well-regarded and versatile keyboardist who plays a variety of music in several different settings. Attendees will hear a unique blend of jazz, funk, rock and soul music. MCPAC Treasurer Jim Goss first heard him several years ago when his band was the pit orchestra for a UM performance of "American Idiot," a play based on the music of...
Sanders County swears in new county officials
Sanders County’s courtroom was standing-room only during the swearing in ceremony for newly elected county officials. Newly elected District 1 Commissioner Dan Rowan replaced outgoing Claude Burlingame, with John Holland replacing District 2 Commissioner Glen Magera. County Attorney Naomi Leisz, Clerk & Recorder/Assessor Nichol Scribner, and Judge Douglas Dryden each retained their positions. Acting Sanders County Coroner Pat Barber will take over the position after winning the elections this past November. During the swearing-in ceremony, retiring Sanders County Sheriff Tom Rummel was honored and awarded his service weapon. When asked what Rummel was planning for his retirement, he said,” anything...
Community Calendar
Temporary phone number for Mineral County Transportation A temporary number has been assigned to schedule rides to Missoula or medical runs inside Mineral County with the Pioneer Council. Please call (406) 552-7003 Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Virtual Board Meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. See agenda and information for joining the meeting at: https://www.bigskyrail.org/upcoming-meetings Mineral County Fair meeting Jan. 11 6 p.m Commissioners Meeting Room Questions? Interested in volunteering? Open to the public. Superior Branch Mineral County Library Mon. - Thu. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. & Sat. 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Mon. Confabs 11:00 Hobnobbing 1:30 Tue. CESSS the day & Lunch at the...
Plains 6th grade classes help spread cheer
The sixth-grade classes of Mrs. Feist and Ms. Jirasko at Plains Elementary School went out of their way to make Christmas special for many children throughout Sanders County this year. Teachers Feist and Jirasko helped organize the Tree of Hearts drive. The money raised during the Tree of Hearts drive went to purchase gifts for needy children. Plains students would pay one dollar to wear a special hat or hold on to a stuffed animal for the day. The gift drive was in operation for six days over three weeks, with three days each for the hat and stuffed animal...
FWP biologist: Feeding wildlife does more harm than good
With their big brown eyes with frosted eyelashes, snow on their face, steam vapor floating from their nostrils and snow up to their bellies, you want so desperately to help them. Their winter coats are thick and beautiful and they are closer to you than ever before. They must be hungry and they are asking for a carrot. Or an apple. Maybe some noodles from your turkey soup or stuffing. Everybody loves stuffing! Besides attracting mountain lions, why are we not to feed ungulates in the winter? “Simply put, it is illegal to intentionally feed big game in the state...
Local seamstress finds niche in doll clothes
When Charlotte Osborne isn’t working her shift at the local grocery store in Superior, she’s at home stitching together a new dress for her hobby turned business, Blue Sky Doll Clothes. As for this Mineral County resident of 20 years, her soul is fed with needle and thread. “I have always enjoyed sewing, ever since I was a young girl,” remarked Osborne. “My mother taught me to sew on her sewing machine when I was about 12, and the first thing I ever made was a little dress for my Holly Hobbie rag doll.” She originally started making Raggedy Ann and Andy...
