Suspect in custody after pursuit in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A suspect is in custody after a pursuit just before 2 p.m. that continued down Mullan Road and Chuck Wagon Road in Missoula. Law enforcement responded to an incident occurred on the 1900 block of North Council Way, near the Kelly Island Fishing Access site, according to Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
Jury finds 2020 Missoula homicide suspect guilty
MISSOULA - Police have arrested the suspect in connection with Friday's homicide in Missoula. The Missoula City Police Department (MPD) arrested Charles Michael Covey, 44, also known as Jesse Nitcy. A person found the body of the victim Lee R. Nelson, 65, of Missoula, Friday along the north side river...
Pursuit prompts 'precautionary lockdown' at Missoula school
Law enforcement activity has prompted a "precautionary lockdown" at Hellgate Elementary School in Missoula.
Missoula Man on Probation Gets Caught Driving With Meth and No License
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 15, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was patrolling the area of Lolo and noticed a green vehicle in the parking lot of Town Pump. Lane noticed that this vehicle did not have a front license plate affixed to the front bumper.
Drunk Driver Crashes Stolen Car and Resists Arrest in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 17, 2023, at approximately 11:22 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of 700 West Spruce Street for a vehicle collision. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect vehicle involved was a white 2021 Dodge Ram Roadmaster 2500. Within minutes of...
Missoula police look to identify woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify a woman to ask her some questions. She was seen driving a gray Chevy pickup with a black bed cover. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693.
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
1/4/23 Medical Assistance Required, 5th Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Coroner Call, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy coroner, Deputy, and Superior EMS responded. Traffic Stop, E DeBorgia Haugan Frontage Road, DeBorgia, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Medical Assistance Required, Spruce Street, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Harassment, Randi Lane, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 17, Deputy issued two citations for speeding and expired registration and a warning for camping in the left lane. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic...
Frenchtown man admits shooting pot store, must pay restitution
A Frenchtown man will need to pay roughly $2,000 in restitution and serve some jail time after admitting to firing across the street and hitting a display case and window of the Higher Standard dispensary on Montana Street in October. Robert Zawlocki, 26, was originally charged with felony counts of...
Rattlesnake neighborhood doesn't receive mail for 2 weeks, USPS responds
A resident from the Rattlesnake reached out to MTN News looking for answers about why she had not received mail in over two weeks.
Missoula Sleepy Inn removal approved, property to be cleared by April
The old Sleepy Inn property could be removed and prepared for redevelopment as early as April, setting the stage for redevelopment in the area.
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
Virginia Bache
Virginia Bache, 91, passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2023, at the Clark Fork Valley Long Term Center in Plains. She was born Sept. 30, 1931, to Arthur and Cleo Ritter in New Port, WA. She graduated high school in Auburn, WA, and shortly after, she met the love of her life, Lloyd Bache. They were married in Libby on her birthday in 1950. They had four children, Cathy, Ed, Joe, and Diana, and they gained a forever daughter Cheryl Brock. Virginia was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and friends and ensured every child...
Two charged in major Sanders County drug bust
Sanders County Sheriff's Office Deputy Devin Wegener was instrumental in stopping a large quantity of fentanyl allegedly being trafficked through Sanders County, the Sheriff's Office reported last week. During the early morning hours of Dec. 24, Wegener noticed a red pickup truck with Washington plates parked in front of a Trout Creek gas station. The pickup appeared to be running with two individuals passed out inside of it. Wegener approached the vehicle and allegedly observed drug paraphernalia. Wegener called for additional help and was assisted by Montana Highway Patrol Officer Steve Spurr. Field sobriety tests were performed on the driver, Shawn...
Montana Vet Warns of Strange Illness that Could Affect Your Dog
It is cold and flu season for many of us in Montana. It seems the cases of flu continue to rise, not to mention reported cases of COVID-19. It always just seems to be a part of life every year that we worry about getting sick. We find ourselves spending more time at our doctor's office and pharmacy, all in an effort to stay healthy and not come down with whatever dreaded illness will strike.
Superior man sentenced for setting forest fires
A Superior man who admitted to setting fires on Forest Service lands in Mineral County was sentenced Jan. 5 to eight months in prison. Jeremy Johannes Hennick, 52, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to the charges. His prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $3,323 restitution. U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the case. In court documents, the government alleged that between 2013 and 2021, more than 40 suspected arson fires were set on state and federal land in Mineral County. In 2021 alone, 22 fires were documented and investigated. Law...
Isabelle “Izzy” Welch
Isabelle Welch, 89, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2023, at the BeeHive Assisted Living with her family by her side. She was born Aug. 22, 1933 in Kalispell, to Walt and Genevieve Rau. They lived at Lost Prairie and Kalispell until 1944 when Isabelle’s parents purchased a ranch and moved to Hot Springs. While attending Hot Springs High School Izzy met John Welch, the love of her life. She graduated in 1951 and a few days after turning 18, she and John were married. A year later John joined the Navy and Isabelle moved to Washington DC for...
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Vaccination Clinic Ready For Your Furry Friends. Pay What You Can
Once again our local Western Montana Humane Society is hosting a Vaccine clinic for both cats and dogs. First, I can’t personally say enough great things about our local Humane Society. With nearly a 100% animal adoption rate, a no-kill shelter, and an absolutely fantastic staff, this is one of my absolute favorite Missoula institutions.
Plains-Hot Springs finishes 5th at Choteau Invite
The Plains/Hot Springs Savage Horsemen continued to show they are a wrestling force with which to be reckoned as they used individual performances and team depth to propel them to a fifth place finish in the Choteau Invitational wrestling tournament this past week in Choteau. Plains/Hot Springs swept the top two spots in the 132 pound category as teammates John Waterbury and Drew Carey fought to a 12-8 decision win by Waterbury, a Hot Springs student, over Carey, who attends Plains. Those two placings helped the two-school wrestling co-op amass 133.5 team points on their way to another upper tier team showing....
Why is Missoula Called Zootown?
Missoula, Montana is an awesome place, but don't tell anyone that wants to move here. Here's some a quick FAQ if you're curious about my favorite city in the world:. That's because of the way Missoula is pronounced, with a "z" sound instead of a "s" sound. Here's Google's pronunciation guide. I think the nickname Zootown is especially apt because we're a bunch of party animals over here. There's plenty of wild times at our concerts and sporting events.
