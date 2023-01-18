Read full article on original website
Trotters test Arlee in Western 7B matchup
Plains boys and girls basketball teams continued to try to find their groove this past week, with the Trotters taking Arlee to the last few minutes of a tense, hotly contested game before falling to the Scarletts 36-32 in Plains. Two days earlier, the Trotters traveled to Missoula and were routed by Loyola 71-26. The Horsemen, meanwhile, took on two of the top teams in the Western 7B conference and were outgunned 77-26 versus Missoula, and 86-26 two days later at home against the Arlee Warriors. The Trotters and Arlee were locked in a close game the whole way Thursday night on the...
Noxon girls get 2 more wins; boys top Alberton
The Noxon girls basketball team got a pair of wins this past week, thanks to some solid play against struggling opponents. Thursday the girls beat Two Eagle River 51-33 at home, then took care of winless Alberton 50-19 in Alberton. The boys, meanwhile, lost to Two Eagle River, 55-37, then beat Alberton 56-21 Saturday night in Alberton. The girls got off to a good start against the Lady Eagles, rolling to an 11-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Two Eagle began finding some shooting range in the second quarter and trimmed the Noxon lead to 21-18 at the half. Throughout...
Superior girls nab 2 victories
A weekend split of basketball games played is normally even-Steven. In the case of the Superior boys and girls team it was uneven-Steven. The girls, who sit atop the Western 14C conference standings, swept their two games, beating Charlo 52-32 in Charlo Friday night, then polishing off Hot Springs’ Lady Savage Heat 63-33 Saturday night in Superior. The Bobcat boys, however, continued to play hard but came up short against Hot Springs, 51-44 Saturday evening at home, after falling to Charlo 68-49 the night before in Charlo. For the Lady Bobcats, it was business as usual in their two games this past week as...
Plains-Hot Springs finishes 5th at Choteau Invite
The Plains/Hot Springs Savage Horsemen continued to show they are a wrestling force with which to be reckoned as they used individual performances and team depth to propel them to a fifth place finish in the Choteau Invitational wrestling tournament this past week in Choteau. Plains/Hot Springs swept the top two spots in the 132 pound category as teammates John Waterbury and Drew Carey fought to a 12-8 decision win by Waterbury, a Hot Springs student, over Carey, who attends Plains. Those two placings helped the two-school wrestling co-op amass 133.5 team points on their way to another upper tier team showing....
Comeback fuels Lady Savage Heat win at Pablo
For most of the game, it looked like the Two Eagle River girls basketball team was more energetic and better overall than the Hot Springs girls. Then, on a Tuesday night with one quarter to play, the Lady Savage Heat turned up the thermostat and roared back from a 31-20 deficit entering the fourth quarter in Pablo and erased the game-long deficit on their way to a thrilling come-from-behind win over the host team, 47-40. The Two Eagle boys, meanwhile, closed out the night with a 58-44 win over the Hot Springs boys. Two Eagle River opened the game by taking advantage of...
Whitefish Skijoring moves to farm in CFalls for annual competition
The annual Whitefish Skijoring competition is Jan. 28-29 and will shift to a location in Columbia Falls this year — the Sapa family farm off Highway 2 near the Blue Moon. President Leah Mitchell said the event was unable to secure a location in the Whitefish area and the Sapa family was able to host the event.
Three Montana Grizzlies Killed After They Were Sickened By Bird Flu
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Montana wildlife agents had to put down three grizzly bears recently because the bruins were sickened by bird flu, according the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. That included a bear found sick near Kalispell, another near Augusta and a...
Isabelle “Izzy” Welch
Isabelle Welch, 89, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2023, at the BeeHive Assisted Living with her family by her side. She was born Aug. 22, 1933 in Kalispell, to Walt and Genevieve Rau. They lived at Lost Prairie and Kalispell until 1944 when Isabelle’s parents purchased a ranch and moved to Hot Springs. While attending Hot Springs High School Izzy met John Welch, the love of her life. She graduated in 1951 and a few days after turning 18, she and John were married. A year later John joined the Navy and Isabelle moved to Washington DC for...
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Meredith Dolson
Meredith Dolson, 82, passed away on Jan. 10, 2023. She was born on May 29, 1940 in Kalispell to Kenneth and Leila Sherrard McClary. She was the second of three children. Meredith grew up on the McClary family homestead (Niarada) where she helped with taking care of the cows, pigs and chickens. Meredith attended Lonepine elementary school and later attended Hot Springs High School. She was a member of the band where she played french horn. In 1957, she met and dated Jack Dolson, whom she later eloped with on July 8, 1957 at the Hitching Post in Coeur...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
1/4/23 Medical Assistance Required, 5th Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Coroner Call, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy coroner, Deputy, and Superior EMS responded. Traffic Stop, E DeBorgia Haugan Frontage Road, DeBorgia, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Medical Assistance Required, Spruce Street, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Harassment, Randi Lane, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 17, Deputy issued two citations for speeding and expired registration and a warning for camping in the left lane. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic...
Schmidt keeps community first in new role as bank president
All set to start a career in finance right out of college, Eric Schmidt’s life took an unexpected detour that landed him back in his hometown of Whitefish. Schmidt says he never planned on moving back to town, but sometimes life has a way of working out for the better. He was able to be closer to his family, see the world and, eventually, cultivate a rewarding career at a bank that he grew up visiting often as a kid. “I have been coming into this bank since I was a child,” he said. “I remember running in here when my mom...
Market Trends: 2022 Median Square Footage
Frequently last year (by request), we looked at the median amount of square footage for single-family residences sold (by city and sold price range). Let’s refresh the data, moving the window forward to cover the entire year (January through December 2022). Polson usually offers the largest –but no longer...
Virginia Bache
Virginia Bache, 91, passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2023, at the Clark Fork Valley Long Term Center in Plains. She was born Sept. 30, 1931, to Arthur and Cleo Ritter in New Port, WA. She graduated high school in Auburn, WA, and shortly after, she met the love of her life, Lloyd Bache. They were married in Libby on her birthday in 1950. They had four children, Cathy, Ed, Joe, and Diana, and they gained a forever daughter Cheryl Brock. Virginia was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and friends and ensured every child...
Three Grizzly Bears Test Positive for Avian Flu in First Documented Cases
Three juvenile grizzly bears tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus this fall and were euthanized due to their sickness and poor condition, according to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. They mark the first documented cases of avian flu in grizzly bears. The three...
Alberton students thrive in STEM learning
Last school year, there were 48 schools in Montana collectively known as Big Sky ChangED. Alberton is one of those and the concept is a big hit with students, parents, teachers and school administration. FIRST is the acronym For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology; and STEM is Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. STEM has taken on its own meaning as a buzzword for new technology and computer skills. “There are some folks that see STEM as sterile or regimented and wanted to inject some creativity into the lessons. From this they developed Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math...
Clark Fork Valley Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
The world and Sanders County welcomed little Miss Remi Nicole Lee, born Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:06 p.m. at the Clark Fork Valley Hospital. She came into the world at 6 pounds and 14 ounces and 19.75 inches long. She is the daughter of Jillian and Parker Lee, residents of Plains. Also present was Sherri Cambell, a very proud first-time grandmother.
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
New Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke takes the reins
Some unexpected remodeling was waiting for newly elected Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke even before he officially was sworn into the position. The former Sheriff’s Office was discovered to have suspected mildew and mold issues under the carpet that was never removed. Undersheriff Wayne Cashman’s office is next to be remedied. Sheriff Funke has permanently taken the first office through the annex entrance next to the county commissioners office and is decluttering everything to make the department more professional. “Appearance is important and when people come into the office, they see chaos. We’re making the area more appealing to visitors...
Community calendar
Temporary phone number for Mineral County Transportation A temporary number has been assigned to schedule rides to Missoula or medical runs inside Mineral County with the Pioneer Council. Please call (406) 552-7003 Superior Branch Mineral County Library Mon. - Thu. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., and Sat. 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Mon. Confabs at 11 a.m. Hobnobbing at 1:30 p.m. Tue. CESSS the day & Lunch at the Library 11 a.m. CAKLS 2 p.m. Wed.Parents as Teachers Storytime at 11 a.m. Thurs. Bees Book Group at 2 p.m. Sat. Help w/ Heather at Noon St. Regis Branch Mineral County Library Computer/WiFi access local material check-out with access to...
