Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Montana to pause rental assistance program, citing backlog and diminished funding
HELENA, Mont. — A key COVID-era relief program to assist renters may be approaching its expiration date in Montana. The state’s Department of Commerce announced last week that it is set to pause emergency rental assistance applications in the next couple of days because of a backlog in applications and diminished funding.
Governor’s Tabled Tax Reform Bill Expected to be Reintroduced
A visibly disappointed Montana Governor Greg Gianforte held a press conference on Thursday morning to address the fact that HB 222, his property tax refund and reduction bill had been tabled on Wednesday by a 14-7 vote. The Governor Came out Swinging after Tabling of his Property Tax Bill. Gianforte...
NBCMontana
Lawmakers eye changes to teacher retirement system
HELENA, Mont. — A proposal making its way through the Montana Legislature seeks to alleviate staffing challenges in public schools by relaxing laws governing retirees re-entering the education workforce. One of a growing number of measures designed to address Montana’s teacher shortage, House Bill 117 would increase the amount...
montanakaimin.com
ASUM resolution, bill from state legislature aim to expand hunting access for students
Before he even went through hunters’ safety classes, Garret Weichel’s family would take him out with them during hunting season in the area around his home of Lewistown, Montana. “I’d always go out with my old man and his old man,” Weichel said. “It’s been in our family...
montanarightnow.com
Bureau of Land Management considering expanding Western Solar Plan to Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering updates to its 2012 Western Solar Plan which include expanding the plan to five new states, including Montana. Currently, the Western Solar Plan includes six southwestern states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. Public input is being...
You Have To Be Born In Montana To Be ‘Local’
That was the overwhelming response when I posed the question, "How long do you have to live in Montana, to be considered a local?" It is a question that can have a lot of different answers, just depending on who you ask. Different Opinions. Some of the responses that I...
mtpr.org
Why are people hanging out in Montana's radon-filled mines?
Austin Amestoy Welcome to The Big Why, a series from Montana Public Radio where we find out what we can discover together. I'm your host, Austin Amestoy. This is a show about listener-powered reporting. We'll answer questions, large or small, about anything under the Big Sky. By Montanans. For Montana, this is the Big Why. This week's question comes to us from a listener.
A tough road to hoe: New report highlights challenges for Montana highways
The report explains how Montana's growth in population, economic, and vehicle travel is creating high demands for our transportation system.
Speaker of the House Says Montanans Should Get Two $500 Checks
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Tuesday and answered questions from listeners about what’s happening in the Montana Legislature. Regier said the emphasis is on tax relief for Montanans. Lots of Talk about...
How Bills To Stop Killing Coyotes With Snowmobiles Went Down In Flames
Former Montana lawmaker questions what kind of religious people who worship Creator would condone torturing living products of creation?. Among the proudest moments in my young, coming-of-age years were two events: passing the hunter’s safety test as a newly minted teenager in the Upper Midwestern state where I grew up, and earning the state-issued permit to drive a snowmobile, which I got prior to securing an auto driver's license, so I could get to hockey practice on outdoor ice in winter.
mtpr.org
Montana’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Task Force up for renewal
HELENA -- The House Judiciary Committee heard testimony Wednesday on a bill that would renew Montana’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Task Force for another two years and add members from the Office of Public Instruction. The task force's goal is to navigate barriers between Federal, State, and Tribal governments when looking for missing people.
Bill Would Let Pharmacists Prescribe Some Medications in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Senator Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, has introduced a bill intended to help address access to prescription medications, especially in rural parts of the state where healthcare providers are not easily accessible. McGillvray said Senate Bill 112 would allow pharmacists to prescribe some medications to patients, but...
a-z-animals.com
Discover 5 Steaming Hot Springs in Montana To Warm Up In
Hot springs are unique places in the world where spring water is subjected to heat, causing the temperature of the water to quickly rise. While not all hot springs are available, some are open and ready for people to come and take a dip!. Montana is home to more than...
mtpr.org
Gov. Greg Gianforte again asks lawmakers to cut taxes
Gov. Greg Gianforte is again asking state lawmakers to cut taxes this legislative session, largely building off work he started in 2021. Some lawmakers are also pushing for more relief for low-income Montanans. Republican Sen. Becky Beard from Elliston is carrying the governor’s proposal in a bill that would further...
Study: 'Yellowstone' brings 2M tourists, big money to Montana
A new study shows that the popular Yellowstone television series is bringing millions of visitors as well as millions of dollars to Montana.
ypradio.org
Report suggests fixes to inequities in Native American incarceration rates
A report commissioned by the MacArthur Foundation explores justice system inequities that cause Native Americans to be incarcerated at much higher rates than the general population. Researchers’ review of state data showed that Native people make up about 7% of Montana’s population but are at least 20% of the state...
Five child welfare bills to watch this legislative session
Lawmakers, advocates and the state health department are poised to consider dozens of bills during the 68th Legislature to reform parts of the child protection and foster care systems. Stakeholders say the issue will likely be a defining policy priority of the session and an arena well-suited for bipartisan compromise.
Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing
Erin Harris’s father, a veteran who developed dementia, would point his guns at “imaginary ghosts that were oftentimes innocent people,” she said. He lined his floors and walls with ammunition, she told a House committee Friday as she testified in favor of a bill that would create “an extreme risk protection order” law in Montana. […] The post Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
An Open Letter to Those Who Reserved All of the Montana Campsites
To Those Who Reserved ALL of the Montana Campsites for this Summer,. I have always been happy with my ability to be spontaneous and casually go on adventures here in the great state of Montana. But, thanks to technology and people who are more organized and less spontaneous than I am, it is becoming impossible to live my Montana life like I used to.
Montana Beware: Bozeman Folks Are Moving To These 5 Montana Towns
Bozeman residents are on the move - but they're trying very hard to stay IN Montana. Some people can't afford housing in the Bozeman area, others are simply not interested in the rapid growth that has taken over the Gallatin Valley. There are so many different reason for people to...
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Mineral County, MT
265
Followers
795
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT
We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.https://vp-mi.com/
Comments / 1