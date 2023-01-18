ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 1

Related
NBCMontana

Lawmakers eye changes to teacher retirement system

HELENA, Mont. — A proposal making its way through the Montana Legislature seeks to alleviate staffing challenges in public schools by relaxing laws governing retirees re-entering the education workforce. One of a growing number of measures designed to address Montana’s teacher shortage, House Bill 117 would increase the amount...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Bureau of Land Management considering expanding Western Solar Plan to Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering updates to its 2012 Western Solar Plan which include expanding the plan to five new states, including Montana. Currently, the Western Solar Plan includes six southwestern states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. Public input is being...
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

You Have To Be Born In Montana To Be ‘Local’

That was the overwhelming response when I posed the question, "How long do you have to live in Montana, to be considered a local?" It is a question that can have a lot of different answers, just depending on who you ask. Different Opinions. Some of the responses that I...
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Why are people hanging out in Montana's radon-filled mines?

Austin Amestoy Welcome to The Big Why, a series from Montana Public Radio where we find out what we can discover together. I'm your host, Austin Amestoy. This is a show about listener-powered reporting. We'll answer questions, large or small, about anything under the Big Sky. By Montanans. For Montana, this is the Big Why. This week's question comes to us from a listener.
MONTANA STATE
Mountain Journal

How Bills To Stop Killing Coyotes With Snowmobiles Went Down In Flames

Former Montana lawmaker questions what kind of religious people who worship Creator would condone torturing living products of creation?. Among the proudest moments in my young, coming-of-age years were two events: passing the hunter’s safety test as a newly minted teenager in the Upper Midwestern state where I grew up, and earning the state-issued permit to drive a snowmobile, which I got prior to securing an auto driver's license, so I could get to hockey practice on outdoor ice in winter.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Montana’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Task Force up for renewal

HELENA -- The House Judiciary Committee heard testimony Wednesday on a bill that would renew Montana’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Task Force for another two years and add members from the Office of Public Instruction. The task force's goal is to navigate barriers between Federal, State, and Tribal governments when looking for missing people.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Bill Would Let Pharmacists Prescribe Some Medications in Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Senator Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, has introduced a bill intended to help address access to prescription medications, especially in rural parts of the state where healthcare providers are not easily accessible. McGillvray said Senate Bill 112 would allow pharmacists to prescribe some medications to patients, but...
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover 5 Steaming Hot Springs in Montana To Warm Up In

Hot springs are unique places in the world where spring water is subjected to heat, causing the temperature of the water to quickly rise. While not all hot springs are available, some are open and ready for people to come and take a dip!. Montana is home to more than...
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Gov. Greg Gianforte again asks lawmakers to cut taxes

Gov. Greg Gianforte is again asking state lawmakers to cut taxes this legislative session, largely building off work he started in 2021. Some lawmakers are also pushing for more relief for low-income Montanans. Republican Sen. Becky Beard from Elliston is carrying the governor’s proposal in a bill that would further...
MONTANA STATE
ypradio.org

Report suggests fixes to inequities in Native American incarceration rates

A report commissioned by the MacArthur Foundation explores justice system inequities that cause Native Americans to be incarcerated at much higher rates than the general population. Researchers’ review of state data showed that Native people make up about 7% of Montana’s population but are at least 20% of the state...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing

Erin Harris’s father, a veteran who developed dementia, would point his guns at “imaginary ghosts that were oftentimes innocent people,” she said. He lined his floors and walls with ammunition, she told a House committee Friday as she testified in favor of a bill that would create “an extreme risk protection order” law in Montana. […] The post Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

An Open Letter to Those Who Reserved All of the Montana Campsites

To Those Who Reserved ALL of the Montana Campsites for this Summer,. I have always been happy with my ability to be spontaneous and casually go on adventures here in the great state of Montana. But, thanks to technology and people who are more organized and less spontaneous than I am, it is becoming impossible to live my Montana life like I used to.
MONTANA STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
265
Followers
795
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy